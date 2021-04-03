पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्यावरण से खिलवाड़ का असर:ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 61 साल की रिकॉर्ड गर्मी से आग; अमेरिका में 122 साल की रिकॉर्ड बर्फबारी

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भीषण गर्मी के चलते ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक बार फिर गर्मी की चपेट में है तो वहीं अमेरिका बर्फीले तूफान का कहर झेल रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
भीषण गर्मी के चलते ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक बार फिर गर्मी की चपेट में है तो वहीं अमेरिका बर्फीले तूफान का कहर झेल रहा है।
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 1960 के बाद 40 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया तापमान; वजह- जलवायु परिवर्तन
  • न्यूजर्सी में बर्फीले तूफान के चलते तीन दिन में 40 इंच यानी 3 फीट से ज्यादा बर्फबारी हुई

2.55 करोड़ की आबादी वाला ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक तरफ कोरोना से उबरने में जुटा है। वहीं बढ़ते तापमान के कारण जंगलों में लगी आग ने मुसीबत बढ़ा दी है। यह आग लॉकडाउन का सामना कर रहे पर्थ में लगी है। इस आग से 25 हजार एकड़ जंगल जल चुका है। 80 घर भी खाक हो चुके हैं। आग बुझाने के लिए दमकल ‌विभाग के 250 कर्मचारी और दो हेलीकॉप्टर लगे हैं।

वैज्ञानिक ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पड़ रही भीषण गर्मी की वजह जलवायु परिवर्तन को बता रहे हैं।
वैज्ञानिक ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पड़ रही भीषण गर्मी की वजह जलवायु परिवर्तन को बता रहे हैं।

मौसम एजेंसी के मुताबिक, जनवरी-फरवरी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का औसत तापमान 17 से 25 डिग्री के बीच रहता है। लेकिन इस साल यह 40.2 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। इस कारण भयानक गर्मी पड़ रही है, जिसने पिछले 61 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। इससे पहले 1960 में 37.2 डिग्री तापमान पहुंचा था। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि जलवायु परिवर्तन बढ़े तापमान और तेज हवाओं के कारण आग तेजी से फैल रही है।

बर्फीला तूफान ‘ओरलेना’ कमजोर होकर इंग्लैंड की तरफ बढ़ा, अब राहत

अमेरिका में इस हफ्ते आए बर्फीले तूफान ‘ओरलेना’ के कारण न्यूजर्सी में करीब 40 इंच (3 फीट से ज्यादा) बर्फबारी हुई। इसने पिछले 122 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया। इस तूफान के चलते न्यूयॉर्क, वॉशिंगटन और बोस्टन समेत 20 से ज्यादा राज्यों में बर्फबारी हुई। इस कारण जनजीवन भी अस्त-व्यस्त है। कई सड़कें जाम हो गईं। हजारों उड़ानें रद्द हो चुकी हैं। वहीं, बर्फबारी के कारण कुछ राज्यों में स्कूल भी बंद करने पड़े।

बर्फीले तूफान ‘ओरलेना’ के कारण अमेरिका के 20 से ज्यादा राज्यों में जमकर बर्फबारी हुई।
बर्फीले तूफान ‘ओरलेना’ के कारण अमेरिका के 20 से ज्यादा राज्यों में जमकर बर्फबारी हुई।

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, न्यूजर्सी के आर्लिंगटन में 40 इंच बर्फ गिरी। इससे पहले 1899 में यहां 34 इंच बर्फ गिरी थी। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि अटलांटिक क्षेत्र से बर्फीली हवाओं के कारण पूर्वी अमेरिका में बर्फबारी हुई। करीब 90 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलीं। हालांकि, गुरुवार को यह तूफान कमजोर होकर इंग्लैंड की ओर बढ़ गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें