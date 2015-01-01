पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिंदगी बचाने की मुहिम:8 हफ्ते के बच्चे को जेनेटिक बीमारी, इलाज के लिए चाहिए दुनिया की सबसे महंगी दवा; एक डोज की कीमत 16 करोड़ रु.

लंदनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जान बचाने के लिए क्राउड फंडिंग में जुटे माता-पिता, अब तक 1 करोड़ रुपए जमा हुए

ब्रिटेन में जन्मे आठ हफ्ते के एडवर्ड को जेनेटिक स्पाइनल मस्कुलर अट्रोफी (SMA) बीमारी है। इसका इलाज दुनिया की सबसे महंगी दवाओं में से एक जोलगेनेस्मा इंजेक्शन से होना है। इस इंजेक्शन की कीमत 1.7 मिलियन पाउंड यानी 16 करोड़ रुपए हैं। एडवर्ड के माता-पिता ने क्राउड फंडिंग से पैसे जुटाने के लिए मुहिम शुरू की है। उन्हें अब तक 1.17 करोड़ रुपए मिल भी चुके हैं।

कोलचेस्टर, ससेक्स में रहने वाले एडवर्ड के माता-पिता जॉन हॉल और मेगन विलीस कहते हैं कि उनके लिए बेटे की जिंदगी बेशकीमती है। उसकी जान बचाने के लिए वे हर मुमकिन कोशिश करेंगे। मेगन कहती हैं कि इंजेक्शन महंगा है, लेकिन रिसर्च के नतीजे बताते हैं कि यह बेहद कारगर भी है। इसने कई बच्चों की उम्र बढ़ाई है।

तीन साल पहले ही मिली SMA की दवा

तीन साल पहले तक SMA का इलाज मौजूद ही नहीं था। लेकिन, 2017 में 15 बच्चों को यह दवा दी गई थी, जिससे सभी 20 हफ्ते से ज्यादा समय तक जीवित रहे। जिन 12 बच्चों को हाई डोज दिए गए थे, उनमें से 11 बिना सहारे के बैठ सके और दो अकेले चल पाने में सक्षम हुए। यह इंजेक्शन ब्रिटेन में उपलब्ध नहीं है। इसे अमेरिका, जर्मनी, ब्राजील या जापान से मंगाया जाता है।

ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा नहीं रह पाते मरीज

जेनेटिक स्पाइनल मस्कुलर अट्रोफी होने पर शरीर में एसएमएन-1 जीन की कमी हो जाती है। छाती की मांसपेशियां कमजोर होने के चलते सांस लेने में दिक्कत होती है। समय बढ़ने के साथ दिक्कतें बढ़ने से मरीज की मौत हो जाती है। यह बीमारी ज्यादातर बच्चों को ही होती है। ब्रिटेन में हर साल ऐसे 60 बच्चों का जन्म होता है।

जोलगेनेस्मा सबसे महंगा इंजेक्शन
जोलगेनेस्मा उन तीन जीन थैरेपी में से एक हैं, जिनके इस्तेमाल की अनुमति यूरोप में दी गई है। इसे बनाने वाली कंपनी का कहना है कि SMA जैसी दुर्लभ बीमारी के इलाज में यह दवा एक बार ही रोगी को दी जाती है, इसलिए यह महंगी है। महंगी दवाओं के मामले में 16 करोड़ के जोलगेनेस्मा इंजेक्शन के बाद ग्लिबेरा थैरेपी (7.3 करोड़) और लक्सटुर्ना इंजेक्शन (6 करोड़ रुपए) का नंबर आता है।

ऐप खोलें
