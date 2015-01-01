पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Adolf Hitler Alligator Saturn In Russia Moscow Darwin Museum | Here's All You Need To Know About Saturn Alligator

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ताकि तानाशाह ताउम्र याद रहे:हिटलर के पसंदीदा मगरमच्छ को सहेज कर रखेगा रूस का म्यूजियम, मई में हुई थी मौत

वॉशिंगटन26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिटलर के मगरमच्छ यानी एलिगेटर की मौत इसी साल मई में मॉस्को के जू में हुई थी। तब उसकी उम्र 84 साल थी। अब इसे मॉस्को के ही डार्विन म्यूजियम में सहेज कर रखने की तैयारी है।

मॉस्को का ऐतिहासिक डार्विन म्यूजियम एक मगरमच्छ की मौत के बाद भी उसे सहेज कर रखने जा रहा है। 84 साल के इस एलिगेटर की मौत इसी साल मई में मॉस्को के जू (ZOO) में हुई थी। दावा किया जाता है कि यह मगरमच्छ तानाशाह हिटलर का था। इसका नाम सैटर्न था।

ब्रिटिश सैनिकों को मिला था सैटर्न
सेकंड वर्ल्ड वॉर के बाद ब्रिटेन के सैनिकों को बर्लिन में यह एलिगेटर मिला था। बाद में इसे रूसी सेना को सौंप दिया गया। 1946 में इसे मॉस्को लाया गया और यहां के चिड़ियाघर में रखा गया। करीब 60 साल तक लोग सैटर्न को देखते रहे। मई में सैटर्न की मौत हो गई और इसकी स्किन यानी त्वचा डार्विन म्यूजियम को सौंप दी गई। यहां के स्पेशलिस्ट्स ने इस पर काम किया। कोविड-19 के प्रतिबंध हटने के बाद जब भी हालात सामान्य होंगे और यह म्यूजियम फिर खुलेगा तो लोग मृत एलिगेटर सैटर्न को देख सकेंगे।

डार्विन म्यूजियम में सैटर्न को नया रूप देता स्पेशलिस्ट।
डार्विन म्यूजियम में सैटर्न को नया रूप देता स्पेशलिस्ट।

बर्लिन के जू में भी रहा सैटर्न
सैटर्न नाजी शासनकाल के दौरान बर्लिन के जू में भी रहा। कहा जाता है कि हिटलर के पास जितने पालतू जानवर थे, उनमें सैटर्न भी एक था। रूस के लेखर बोरिस एकुनिन भी यही दावा करते हैं। मॉस्को जू के अफसर दिमित्री वेसेलिएव कहते हैं- इसमें कोई शक नहीं कि यह एलिगेटर हिटलर को बहुत पसंद था।

सैटर्न का जन्म 1936 में मिसिसिपी के जंगलों में हुआ। इसे पकड़ने के बाद बर्लिन के जू लाया गया था। 1943 में बर्लिन पर बमबारी हुई और इसके बाद सैटर्न लापता हो गया। तीन साल बाद इसे ब्रिटिश सैनिकों ने खोजा। माना जाता है कि इस दौरान यह किसी बेसमेंट, अंधेरे कोने या सीवेज ड्रेन्स में छिपा रहा।

कोरोना का दौर थमने के बाद जब भी म्यूजियम खुलेगा तो लोग हिटलर के इस पसंदीदा मगरमच्छ को देख सकेंगे।
कोरोना का दौर थमने के बाद जब भी म्यूजियम खुलेगा तो लोग हिटलर के इस पसंदीदा मगरमच्छ को देख सकेंगे।

मगरमच्छ के आंसू
1990 के दशक में सोवियत संघ का पतन हुआ। एक देश कई हिस्सों में बंट गया। रूस की पार्लियामेंट पर बमबारी हुई। कहा जाता है कि इस दौरान सैटर्न की आंखों में भी आंसू आ गए थे। शायद इसलिए क्योंकि उसे 1943 में बर्लिन पर हुई बमबारी याद आ गई थी। म्यूजियम के डायरेक्टर दिमित्री वेसेलिएव कहते हैं- यह रूस के एलिगेटर का दूसरा जन्म है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें