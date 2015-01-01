पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Salima Mazari| Afghan Woman Salima Mazari Convincing Taliban Terorists To Surender And Bring Pease In Afganistan.

मिसाल:अफगानिस्तान में एक महिला ने एक महीने में 125 आतंकियों को सरेंडर कराया, कहा- मुल्क को महफूज बनाना चाहती हूं

काबुल42 मिनट पहले
अफगानिस्तान की सलीमा मजारी आतंकियों को अमन की राह पर लाने के लिए कोशिशें कर रही हैं। वे 39 साल की है और इसके शुरुआती 30 साल उन्होंने ईरान में बतौर रिफ्यूजी गुजारे। (फाइल)

अफगानिस्तान में सलीमा मजारी तालिबान आतंकियों को अमन की राह पर लाने के लिए कोशिशें कर रही हैं। सलीमा की इन कोशिशों का ही नतीजा है कि अक्टूबर में कुल 125 तालिबानी आतंकियों ने हथियार डालकर शांति की राह पर चलने का फैसला किया। सलीमा के इस काम को मुल्क की पुलिस और दूसरे सुरक्षा बलों का भी समर्थन मिल रहा है। सलीमा ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा- मैं अपने मुल्क में अमन लाना चाहती हूं और इसके लिए हर मुमकिन कोशिश करूंगी।

रिफ्यूजी बनकर नहीं रहना चाहती
39 साल की सलीमा पर एक यूएई के अखबार ‘द नेशनल’ ने स्पेशल रिपोर्ट पब्लिश की है। सलीमा का जन्म बतौर शरणार्थी ईरान में हुआ। वे वहीं पली-बढ़ीं। लेकिन, सलीमा ने ठान लिया कि वे बतौर रिफ्यूजी पूरी जिंदगी नहीं काटेंगी। लिहाजा, 9 साल पहले मुल्क लौटने का फैसला किया। वे कहती हैं- मैं यूनिवर्सिटी कोर्स पूरा किया। ईरान में अच्छी नौकरी भी मिल गई। फिर 9 साल पहले पति और बच्चों के साथ अफगानिस्तान लौटने का फैसला किया ताकि अपने मुल्क को बचा सकूं। वहां अमन कायम कर सकूं।

अब अफसर और समाजसेवी
सलीमा कहती हैं- मुझे मैनेजमेंट का अच्छा अनुभव था। सिविस सर्विस के जरिए नौकरी में आई और अब अपने जिले चारकिन्त में तैनात हूं। लेकिन, बंदूकों को इतने करीब से पहले कभी नहीं देखा था। डिस्ट्रिक्ट गवर्नर (कलेक्टर) के तौर पर उन्हें दो बॉडीगार्ड्स भी मिले हैं। अब गोलियों की आवाज सुनने की आदत हो चुकी है। मैं लोगों और सिक्योरिटी फोर्सेज के बीच कोऑर्डिनेशन बनाना चाहती थी। अफगानिस्तान में करप्शन बहुत है। इसलिए काम करना बेहद मुश्किल होता है।

आतंकियों की दादागिरी
मजारी बताती हैं कि उनके जिले में कई पोस्ट्स पर आतंकी कब्जा कर लेते थे और वे आम लोगों से टैक्स वसूली करते थे। सुरक्षाबलों के हथियार लूटकर ले जाते थे। मजारी ने लोगों को हथियार मुहैया कराए और उन्हें आतंकियों से निपटने की ट्रेनिंग दिलाई। कई लोगों ने तो अपने जानवर बेचकर हथियार खरीदे। मजारी कहती हैं- हमारे यहां करप्शन बहुत ज्यादा है। पुलिस भी काम करना ही नहीं चाहती। इसलिए मैंने खुद लोगों को महफूज रखने के लिए तैयार करना शुरू किया।

जंग से आजादी चाहिए
मजारी ने आगे कहा- हम जिंदगीभर जंग नहीं कर सकते। मैं तालिबान से भी यही कहती हूं। एक महीने पहले तालिबान ने यहां के एक गांव पर हमला किया। टैक्स से इनकार करने वाली महिलाओं और बच्चों को भी मार डाला। मैं दहल गई। फिर गांव के कुछ बुजुर्गों के जरिए तालिबान से संपर्क किया। उन्हें अमन के लिए मनाया। मैंने उनसे कहा- हम और आप एक ही इस्लाम को मानते हैं। आप चाहते हैं महिलाएं हिजाब पहनें तो इसमें मुझे कोई दिक्कत नहीं। इस्लाम कत्ल करना नहीं सिखाता। इसका नतीजा ये हुआ कि एक महीने में ही 125 आतंकियों ने सरेंडर कर दिया। उन्हें माफी दिलवाउंगी।

पाकिस्तान पर आरोप
मजारी का सीधा आरोप है - स्थानीय युवाओं को पाकिस्तान भड़काता है। उन्हें वहां ट्रेनिंग देकर आतंकी बनाता है। बाद में ये लोग अपने ही लोगों की जान लेने में शान समझने लगते हैं। करप्शन से तो हम सबको मिलकर ही लड़ना है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही हजारों आतंकी हथियार छोड़ेंगे और देश की मुख्यधारा में शामिल होंगे। अब सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है कि वो लोगों का भरोसा जीते और उनकी मदद करे।

