अफगानिस्तान में हमला:तालिबान ने सुरक्षा बलों की चेक पोस्ट पर घात लगाकर फायरिंग की, 16 सैनिकों की मौत

काबुल9 मिनट पहले
अफगानिस्तान के लोगार प्रॉविन्स में मिलिट्री बेस पर मौजूद सैनिक। यहां से कुछ दूरी पर ही कुंदुज प्रांत का वह इलाका है जहां गुरुवार रात तालिबान ने हमला किया। इसमें 16 सैनिकों की मौत हो गई। 2 सैनिकों को अगवा किया गया है। (फाइल)
अफगानिस्तान के लोगार प्रॉविन्स में मिलिट्री बेस पर मौजूद सैनिक। यहां से कुछ दूरी पर ही कुंदुज प्रांत का वह इलाका है जहां गुरुवार रात तालिबान ने हमला किया। इसमें 16 सैनिकों की मौत हो गई। 2 सैनिकों को अगवा किया गया है। (फाइल)

अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान ने गुरुवार को सेना की एक चेक पोस्ट पर घात लगाकर हमला किया। इसमें 16 सैनिकों की मौत हो गई। घटना कुंदुज प्रांत के खान आबाद जिले में हुई। स्थानीय प्रशासन के अधिकारी रब्बानी रब्बानी ने कहा- यह हमला खान आबाद जिले के ताप ए अख्तर इलाके में हुआ। यह क्षेत्र काफी दूर है। इस हमले में 16 सैनिक मारे गए। 2 सैनिकों को तालिबानी अपने साथ ले गए। इस इलाके में आर्मी की एक यूनिट तैनात की गई है। आतंकियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

अमेरिका से मांग
अमेरिका में ट्रम्प प्रशासन ने चुनाव हारने से पहले अफगानिस्तान से सैन्य वापसी के लिए मई डेडलाइन तय की थी। इसके लिए तालिबान से शांति समझौता भी किया गया था। अब बाइडेन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ने समझौता रद्द कर दिया है, लेकिन इससे अफगानिस्तान में आतंकी हमले बढ़ गए हैं।

अब अमेरिका के सहयोगी देशों ने बाइडेन प्रशासन से अपील में कहा है कि अफगानिस्तान में मई के बाद भी नाटो सैनिक मौजूद रहने चाहिए। न्यूज एजेंसी से बातचीत में नाटो के एक अफसर ने कहा- अगर अप्रैल और मई के बीच नाटो सैनिक यहां से चले जाते हैं तो यह देश भयानक हिंसा से घिर जाएगा। हालात, इस तरह के नहीं हैं कि यहां से सैन्य वापसी की जाए। अमेरिका इस बारे में फिर विचार करे।

पाकिस्तान-चीन गठजोड़
CNN ने गुरुवार को अपनी रिपोर्ट में सूत्रों के हवाले से बताया था कि पाकिस्तान और चीन अफगानिस्तान से नाटो सैनिकों की वापसी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। अगर ऐसा होता है तो वे तालिबान के जरिए अफगानिस्तान की चुनी हुई सरकार को गिरा सकते हैं और इससे इस देश में हिंसा का नया दौर शुरू हो जाएगा। दो महीने पहले ट्रम्प प्रशासन ने एक रिपोर्ट में माना था कि पाकिस्तान के जरिए चीन अफगानिस्तान में अपना दखल बढ़ा रहा है।

