20 साल बाद बदला:इजराइल ने अगस्त में ईरान में मार गिराया था अल कायदा का नंबर 2 कमांडर; 4 महीने बाद खुलासा

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अबु मोहम्मद अल मासरी अल कायदा में नंबर दो था। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 9/11 के बाद से ही वो ईरान में रह रहा था। 7 अगस्त को उसे तेहरान में मार गिराया गया था। अब यह सच्चाई सामने आई है।

7 अगस्त को ईरान की राजधानी तेहरान में एक शूटआउट हुआ था। तब इस बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी हासिल नहीं हुई थी। लेकिन, अब जो खुलासा हुआ है, उससे दुनिया हैरान है। दरअसल, कार में मारे गए व्यक्ति का नाम अबु मोहम्मद अल मासरी था। वो आतंकी संगठन अल कायदा में नंबर दो की पोजिशन पर था। मासरी नैरोबी में 1998 में अमेरिकी दूतावास पर हमले का जिम्मेदार था। उसके साथ मारी गई लड़की का नाम मरियम मासरी था। वो अबु की बेटी और ओसामा बिन लादेन की बहू थी। लादेन के बेटे हमजा से उसका निकाह था।

इससे भी बड़ा खुलासा यह है कि अमेरिका और इजराइल ने मिलकर इस ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दिया था। इजराइली खुफिया एजेंसी मोसाद के एजेंट्स ने मासरी को भरे बाजार में मार गिराया था। एजेंट्स कहां गए? इस बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

ईरान ने मामला छिपाया
तेहरान में 7 अगस्त को हुई फायरिंग और इसमें मारे गए एक महिला और एक पुरुष की मौत को सामान्य आपराधिक घटना माना गया था। उन्हें बेहद करीब से गोलियां मारी गईं थीं। बाइक सवार हमलावर भागने में कामयाब हो गए थे। ईरान सरकार ने घटना को छिपाने की कोशिश की। उसने कहा कि मारा गए शख्स का नाम हबीब दाऊद था। साथ में उसकी बेटी मरियम थी। दाऊद लेबनान का स्कॉलर था।

सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी
सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना पर कई बातें हो रहीं थीं। इसके बाद ईरान की न्यूज एजेंसी FARS ने अक्टूबर में कुछ जानकारी दी। तब सामने आया कि मारा गया व्यक्ति हबीब दाऊद नहीं अबु मोहम्मद अल मासरी था। साथ में उसकी बेटी मरियम थी। मरियम की शादी ओसामा बिन लादेन के बेटे हमजा से हुई थी।

पहचान पर शक कैसे हुआ
सीएनएन के मुताबिक, कुछ जर्नलिस्ट्स ने जानकारी जुटाई तो पता लगा कि हबीब दाऊद नाम से कोई स्कॉलर लेबनान में नहीं है। कुछ खबरों में कहा गया कि मारा गया व्यक्ति लेबनान के आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल्लाह से जुड़ा था। अक्टूबर मध्य में यूएई के एक जर्नलिस्ट ने दावा किया कि मारा गया व्यक्ति अल कायदा का नंबर दो कमांडर मासरी था। उसके साथ उसकी 27 साल की बेटी मरियम थी। दोनों कई साल से ईरान में रह रहे थे। ईरान सरकार फिर भी चुप रही।

इस तरह खुलती गईं परतें
न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स और वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट ने इजराइली सूत्रों के हवाले से अब मामले का खुलासा कर दिया है। मासरी वही कमांडर है जिसने 1998 में कीनिया की राजधानी नैरोबी में अमेरिकी एम्बेसी पर हमला कराया था। इसमें कई लोग मारे गए थे। वो लादेन और अल कायदा में अब नंबर वन अयमान अल जवाहिरी का बेहद करीबी थी। अमेरिका और इजराइल की खुफिया एजेंसियों को उसके ईरान में होने की जानकारी मिल चुकी थी। लेकिन, ऑपरेशन को इजराइली एजेंसी ने अंजाम दिया।

लादेन कनेक्शन
इजराइल और अमेरिका ने अब तक इस बारे में आधिकारिक तौर पर कोई बयान नहीं दिया है। 57 साल का मासरी मूल रूप से मिस्र का रहने वाला था। बताया जाता है कि अमेरिका में 9/11 हमले के बाद वो तेहरान चला गया था। लादेन के बेटे हमजा और मासरी की बेटी मरियम की शादी (जो मारी जा चुकी है) तेहरान में ही हुई थी। अमेरिकी सील कमांडोज ने जब पाकिस्तान के एबटाबाद में लादेन को मारा गिराया था, तब कुछ दस्तावेज और वीडियो मिले थे। इनमें से एक वीडियो हमजा और मरियम की शादी का भी था। मासरी पर अमेरिका ने 50 लाख डॉलर का इनाम रखा था। वो बहुत जल्द अल कायदा की कमान संभालने वाला था, क्योंकि जवाहिरी के बारे में कहा जा रहा है कि उसकी सेहत बेहद खराब हो चुकी है।

