अल कायदा सरगना की मौत:अफगानिस्तान की पहाड़ियों में छिपे अल जवाहिरी की अस्थमा से मौत, इलाज नहीं मिला

काबुल42 मिनट पहले
अल जवाहिरी 2011 में ओसामा बिन लादेन की मौत के बाद अल कायदा का मुखिया बना था। दुनिया भर में कई जगह हुए आतंकी हमलों के पीछे उसका हाथ माना जाता है।

दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक आतंकी संगठन अल कायदा के चीफ अल जवाहिरी की अस्थमा से मौत हो गई है। अल जवाहिरी अफगानिस्तान की पहाड़ियों में छिपा हुआ था। वहां उसे सही इलाज नहीं मिला। अरब न्यूज ने पाकिस्तान और अफगानिस्तान में मौजूद सूत्रों के हवाले से यह दावा किया है।

अल कायदा से जुड़े सूत्र ने अरब न्यूज को बताया कि 68 साल के अल जवाहिरी ने गजनी में पिछले सप्ताह दम तोड़ा। उसकी मौत अस्थमा से हो गई, क्योंकि उसे इलाज नहीं मिला। जवाहिरी को सांस लेने में तकलीफ रहती थी। वह बुरी तरह बीमार था। उसके जनाजे में बहुत कम लोग शामिल हुए।

अमेरिकी खुफिया एजेंसी इस दावे की पड़ताल कर रही हैं। अल जवाहिरी और अब्दुल्ला अमेरिकी खुफिया एजेंसी FBI की मोस्ट वॉन्टेड आतंकियों की लिस्ट में शामिल थे। अल जवाहिरी पर ढाई करोड़ डॉलर का इनाम घोषित था।

ओसामा की मौत के बाद बना था मुखिया

जवाहिरी ने अमेरिकी हमले में ओसामा बिन लादेन की मौत के बाद संगठन की कमान अपने हाथ में ली थी। इजिप्ट का रहने वाला जवाहिरी आंखों का डॉक्टर था। 2011 में वह अल कायदा का मुखिया बना। दुनिया भर में कई जगह हुए आतंकी हमलों के पीछे उसका हाथ माना जाता है। 15 साल की उम्र में जवाहिरी को पहली बार गिरफ्तार किया गया था। 1974 में उसने केयरो यूनिवर्सिटी के मेडिकल स्कूल से ग्रैजुएशन किया था। यहां उसके पिता प्रोफेसर थे।

इन हमलों की साजिश में शामिल था

  • केन्या और तंजानिया में 1998 में अमेरिकी दूतावास में हुए आतंकी हमले की साजिश रचने वालों में जवाहिरी भी शामिल था। इस हमले में 224 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
  • 2005 में लंदन में हुए बम धमाकों के पीछे भी जवाहिरी का ही दिमाग माना जाता है। इसमें 56 लोगों ने जान गंवाई थी। जवाहिरी ब्रिटेन को इस्लाम का सबसे बड़ा दुश्मन बताता था।

अगस्त में नंबर दो कमांडर मारा गया था

अल जवाहिरी के मरने की खबर अल कायदा के दूसरे नंबर के कमांडर अब्दुल्ला अहमद अब्दुल्ला उर्फ अबु मोहम्मद अल मासरी की मौत के कुछ दिन बाद आई है। 7 अगस्त को ईरान की राजधानी तेहरान में एक शूटआउट में अबु मोहम्मद मारा गया था। मासरी नैरोबी में 1998 में अमेरिकी दूतावास पर हमले का जिम्मेदार था।

हमले में उसकी बेटी मरियम भी मारी गई थी। मरियम ओसामा बिन लादेन की बहू थी। लादेन के बेटे हमजा से उसका निकाह हुआ था। हमजा की 2019 में अमेरिका के एक काउंटर ऑपरेशन में मौत हो गई थी। एक के बाद एक टॉप के दोनों कमांडरों की मौत से अल कायदा की ताकत काफी कम हो सकती है।

9/11 हमले की बरसी पर जारी वीडियो में दिखा था

अल-जवाहिरी आखिरी बार अमेरिका में 9/11 के हमलों की बरसी पर एक वीडियो मैसेज में दिखाई दिया था। 45 मिनट का यह वीडियो सितंबर में रिलीज किया गया था। इसमें आतंकी वर्ल्ड ट्रेड सेंटर पर हुए हमले की कामयाबी का जश्न मनाते दिखे थे। इस हमले में 2,996 लोग मारे गए थे। जवाहिरी हर साल हमले की बरसी पर वीडियो जारी करता था।

इससे पहले उसने इसी मौके पर जारी वीडियो में मुस्लिमों को पश्चिमी देशों पर हमला करने के लिए उकसाया था। उसने कहा था कि अमेरिका, यूरोप, इजराइल और रूस जैसे पश्चिमी देशों पर हमला करके उन्हें तबाह कर दो।

