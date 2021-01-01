पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नैनोटेक्नोलॉजी ने दिखाई नई राह:US वैज्ञानिकों की बनाई पालक ईमेल कर सकेगी, विस्फोटक पदार्थ का भी पता लगाने में सक्षम

वाशिंगटन2 घंटे पहले
एमआईटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने नैनोटेक्नॉलजी की मदद से एक ऐसी पालक बनाई है,जो ईमेल करने में सक्षम है। - Dainik Bhaskar
एमआईटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने नैनोटेक्नॉलजी की मदद से एक ऐसी पालक बनाई है,जो ईमेल करने में सक्षम है।

अमेरिका के प्रतिष्ठित मैसाचुसेट्स इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नॉलजी के वैज्ञानिकों ने एक ऐसी पालक बनाई है,जो ईमेल करने में सक्षम है। एमआईटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने नैनोटेक्नॉलजी की मदद से इस पालक को बेहद खास मकसद से तैयार किया है। यह पालक एक सेंसर की तरह से हो गए हैं जो विस्फोटक पदार्थों को सूंघने में सक्षम हैं। वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि ये पालक विस्फोटक पदार्थों की सूचना मिलने के बाद उसकी सूचना वैज्ञानिकों को बिना किसी तार की मदद से भेज सकेंगे।

आइए जानते हैं कि यह पालक कैसे काम करती है और इसका दुनिया को कैसे फायदा होगा पर्यावरण से जुड़ी वेबसाइट यूरो न्यूज के मुताबिक एमआईटी के वैज्ञानिकों ने बताया कि जब पालक की जड़ों को जमीन के पानी में नाइट्रोअरोमेटिक्स का पता चलेगा तो पालक की पत्तियों में मौजूद कार्बन नैनोट्यूब एक सिग्नल छोडे़ंगे।

इस सिग्नल को इंफ्रारेड कैमरा पढ़ेंगे और वैज्ञानिकों को इसका एक अलर्ट तत्काल पहुंच जाएगा। नाइट्रोअरोमेटिक्स एक कंपाउंड होता है जो विस्फोटकों जैसे बारुदी सुरंगों में पाया जाता है। यह प्रयोग फील्ड में व्यापक शोध का हिस्‍सा है जिसमें इंजीनियरिंग इलेक्‍ट्रानिक उपकरण शामिल हैं।

इस टेक्‍नॉलजी को ‘प्‍लांट नैनोबॉयोनिक्‍स’ नाम दिया गया है और यह प्रभावी तरीके से पालक को नई क्षमता प्रदान कर रही है। इस शोध का नेतृत्‍व करने वाले प्रफेसर माइकल स्‍ट्रानो ने कहा, ‘पौधे बहुत अच्छा विश्लेषण करने वाले केमिस्ट होते हैं।’ उन्‍होंने पौधों की कई और खूबियां गिनवाई।

​पौधों-इंसान के बीच संवाद में बाधा दूर करने में सफलता

प्रफेसर माइकल ने कहा, ‘पौधों की जड़ों का जमीन के अंदर व्यापक जाल बिछा होता है और वे लगातार जमीन के अंदर मौजूद पानी के नमूने लेते रहते हैं और उनके अंदर यह क्षमता होती है कि वे अपनी शक्ति से पानी को पत्तियों तक पहुंचा लेते हैं।’ उन्होंने कहा कि पौधों और इंसान के बीच संवाद में आने वाली बाधा को दूर करने का यह एक बेहतरीन उदाहरण है।

इस शोध का उद्देश्य जहां पर विस्फोटकों का पता लगाना है, वहीं स्‍ट्रानो और अन्य वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि इसकी मदद से वैज्ञानिकों को प्रदूषण और अन्य पर्यावरणीय परिस्थितियों की जानकारी मिल सकेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि पौधे अपने आसपास का बड़े पैमाने पर डेटा ग्रहण करते हैं और वे पारिस्थितिकी में आ रहे बदलाव को आदर्श तरीके से निगरानी कर सकते हैं।

मोबाइल बैट्री की दुनिया में आ सकती है क्रांति
अपने शोध के प्रारंभिक चरण में प्रफेसर स्‍ट्रानो ने प्रदूषकों का पता लगाने के लिए नैनोपार्टिकल का इस्तेमाल पौधों में किया। इस दौरान शोधकर्ता नाइट्रिक ऑक्साइड का पता लगाने में सक्षम रहे। यह प्रदूषक जलने की वजह से पैदा होता है। स्ट्रानो ने कहा कि पौधे पर्यावरण के लिहाज से बहुत प्रतिक्रियाशील होते हैं।

हमारे जानने से पहले ही उन्हें अनुमान हो जाता है कि सूखा पड़ने जा रहा है। पौधों को मिट्टी में आए जरा से बदलाव और पानी की संभावनाओं के बारे में जानकारी हो जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर इन केमिकल सिगनल को सही रास्ता दिखाया जाए तो हमारे पास बहुत बड़ी तादाद में सूचनाएं इकट्ठा हो जाएंगी।

वैज्ञानिकों ने पााया कि पालक को कार्बन नैनोशीट्स में बदला जा सकता है और यह धातु से बनी एयर बैट्री और फ्यूल सेल्स को और ज्यादा प्रभावी बनाने में मुख्‍य स्रोत या उत्‍प्रेरक बन सकता है। मेटल एयर बैट्री वर्तमान समय में इस्तेमाल की जा रही लिथियम ऑयन बैट्री का और ज्यादा प्रभावी विकल्प हैं। वैज्ञानिकों ने पालक को इसलिए चुना है क्योंकि इसके अंदर बड़ी मात्रा में आयरन और नाइट्रोजन पाया जाता है जो उत्प्रेरक की भूमिका निभाने के लिए सबसे महत्वपूर्ण तत्व है।

