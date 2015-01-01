पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नो डील ब्रेक्जिट:बोरिस जॉनसन ने बतौर पत्रकार जिनके खिलाफ खबरें लिखीं, आज वही ले रहे हैं उनकी खबर

लंदन15 मिनट पहले
जॉनसन ने डील की काफी कोशिश की लेकिन ईयू के नेता उनकी मांगों के आगे नहीं झुके।
  • ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री के पुराने काम ईयू के साथ ट्रेड डील में बड़ी बाधा

ब्रिटिश प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन ने हाल ही में कहा कि अब लगता है कि ब्रिटेन को यूरोपियन यूनियन के साथ नो डील ब्रेक्जिट करना होगा। यानी ब्रिटेन बिना किसी ट्रेड डील के ईयू से अलग हो जाएगा। जॉनसन ने डील की काफी कोशिश की लेकिन ईयू के नेता उनकी मांगों के आगे नहीं झुके। माना जा रहा है कि इसमें करीब तीन दशक पहले जॉनसन की बतौर पत्रकार लिखी कई खबरों की भूमिका अहम है।

जॉनसन 90 के दशक में ब्रिटिश अखबार डेली टेलीग्राफ के विदेश संवाददाता थे। तब उन्होंने ईयू और इसके अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कई खबरें लिखीं। इनमें कुछ खबरें आगे चलकर गलत भी साबित हुईं। ईयू के उस समय के कई अधिकारी आज भी प्रभावशाली स्थिति में हैं और वे जॉनसन की एक नहीं चलने दे रहे। जॉनसन अक्सर लिखते थे कि यूरोपियन यूनियन आखिरकार झुक ही जाता है। उसे मनवाने के लिए कड़ा स्टैंड रखना चाहिए।

जॉनसन ने यूरोपियन यूनियन की मौजूदा प्रेसिडेंट उर्सुला वॉन डेर लेयिन को मनाने की भी काफी कोशिश की है, लेकिन उन्हें खास कामयाबी नहीं मिली। 90 के दशक में जॉनसन के साथ काम करने वाली साथी पत्रकार सोनिया पर्नेल कहती हैं, ‘आप जैसा काम करते हैं वैसा परिणाम मिलता है। मुझे नहीं लगता कि यूरोपियन यूनियन जॉनसन की डिमांड पूरी करेगा। जॉनसन की यह कोशिश भी समय की बर्बादी है।’

ईयू पर जॉनसन की कई खबरें गलत भी साबित हुईं

रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट यूरोपियन रिफॉर्म के डायरेक्टर चार्ल्स ग्रांट कहते हैं, 'बोरिस जॉनसन ने अपनी लेखनी से ईयू को बार-बार निशाना बनाया। कई खबरें आगे चल कर पूरी तरह गलत साबित हुईं। एक बार उन्होंने लिखा था कि ईयू का भवन धमाके से उड़ाया जाएगा और उसके स्थान पर नई इमारत बनेगी। लेकिन, ऐसा हुआ नहीं। पुराने भवन को रेनोवेट कर उसे काम के लायक बनाया गया।

