बेगुनाहों के खून से वॉर प्रैक्टिस:अफगानिस्तान में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सैनिकों ने सिर्फ प्रैक्टिस के लिए 39 लोगों को मार डाला

कैनबरा2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो 2013 की है। तब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सैनिकों की तैनाती अफगानिस्तान के उरुजन में थी। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सैनिकों ने सबसे ज्यादा हत्याएं 2012 से 2013 के बीच ही की।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के डिफेंस फोर्स चीफ जनरल एंगस कैम्पबेल के खुलासे ने दुनिया को चौंका दिया है। एंगस ने वॉर क्राइम की एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है। इसमें कहा गया है कि अफगानिस्तान में तैनात उनके सैनिकों ने 39 बेकसूर नागरिकों का कत्ल किया। इस गुनाह को अंजाम देने वाले ज्यादातर ऐसे ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सैनिक थे, जो पहली बार जंग के मैदान में गए थे। इन सैनिकों ने सिर्फ प्रैक्टिस के नाम पर बेगुनाह लोगों को गोलियों से छलनी कर दिया। अफगानिस्तान में तैनात विदेशी सैनिकों पर पहले भी इस तरह के आरोप लगे हैं।

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई जवान पहली बार किसी को मारता है तो उसे ‘ब्लडिंग’ कहते हैं
NBC ने एंगस की रिपोर्ट पब्लिश की है। इसमें एंगस ने कहा, 'यह शर्मनाक है। कुल 39 लोगों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। इनमें कुछ कैदी, किसान और आम नागरिक थे। ये फौजी 'प्रैक्टिस के लिए कत्ल' के आरोपी बनाए गए हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में तैनाती के बाद जब कोई सैनिक पहली बार किसी अपराधी को मुठभेड़ में मार गिराता है तो इसे ‘ब्लडिंग’कहा जाता है।

एंगस ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के फौजियों की इस हरकत को अमानवीय और दरिंदगी करार दिया है। उन्होंने एक और खुलासा किया कि हमारे फौजियों ने कत्ल करने के बाद मारे गए लोगों के पास हथियार रख दिए। रेडियो सेट के जरिए संदेश भेजा कि हमने एनकाउंटर में दुश्मनों को मार गिराया है।

कैम्पबेल ने बताया कि हत्याओं का यह सिलसिला 2009 में शुरू हुआ, लेकिन ज्यादातर कत्ल 2012 और 2013 के बीच किए गए। ये फौजी खुद को जरूरत से ज्यादा बहादुर समझते हैं।

सैनिकों पर हत्या का केस चलेगा
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई डिफेंस डिपार्टमेंट ने चार साल तक इन आरोपों की जांच की। इसके लिए तीन लोगों की टीम बनाई गई थी। इसमें एक जज भी शामिल थे। इस दौरान 400 चश्मदीदों के बयान दर्ज किए गए। 19 सैनिकों को आरोपी बनाया गया है। इन सभी पर हत्या का आरोप दर्ज किया गया है और मुकदमा इसी से संबंधित धाराओं में चलेगा।

डिफेंस फोर्स के चीफ ने अफगानिस्तान से माफी मांगी
कैम्पबेल ने कहा, 'मुझे अहसास है कि हमारे सैनिकों ने इंसानियत का कत्ल किया है। हम अफगानिस्तान के नागरिकों से तहे दिल से माफी मांगते हैं। मैंने अफगानिस्तान के सुरक्षा अधिकारियों से बातचीत की और उनसे भी माफी मांगी। हमारे सैनिकों ने लोगों का भरोसा तोड़ा है।'

कुछ रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया कि कत्ल की कुल 23 घटनाएं हुईं। इनमें 39 लोग मारे गए। हत्या का आरोप कुल 25 सैनिकों पर लगा है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पीएम स्कॉट मॉरिसन ने घटना की अलग से जांच कराने के लिए एक स्पेशल कमेटी बनाई है। आरोपी सैनिकों और उनके अफसरों के मैडल और बैज छीन लिए गए हैं।

