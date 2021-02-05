पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया शर्मसार:पूर्व महिला कर्मचारी का आरोप- 2 साल पहले संसद में रक्षा मंत्री के चैम्बर में सहयोगी ने रेप किया, PM ने मदद नहीं की

कैनबरा40 मिनट पहले
26 साल की ब्रिटनी हिगिन्स की यह फोटो 2018 की है। इसमें वे पार्लियामेंट के बाहर नजर आ रही हैं। हिगिन्स ने इसी संसद भवन में खुद के साथ रेप का आरोप लगाया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक पूर्व सरकारी कर्मचारी ने संसद भवन में रेप का आरोप लगाया है। 26 साल की ब्रिटनी हिगिन्स का आरोप है कि 2018 में वो एक रात पार्टी में गई थी। वहां उसने शराब पी। एक सहयोगी उसे पार्लियामेंट हाउस में डिफेंस मिनिस्टर के ऑफिस लेकर आया। उसके साथ रेप किया गया। उस वक्त स्कॉट मॉरिसन की गठबंधन सरकार थी। प्रधानमंत्री ने इस मामले की सही तरीके से जांच नहीं कराई। महिला ने रेपिस्ट का नाम फिलहाल नहीं बताया है।

ब्रिटनी का आरोप
हिगिन्स तब 24 साल की थीं। उनके मुताबिक- मैं अपने कुछ सहयोगियों के साथ एक पार्टी में गई थी। वहां शराब पी। मेरे एक साथी ने मुझे घर छोड़ने का ऑफर दिया। लेकिन, वो व्यक्ति मुझे मेरे घर छोड़ने के बजाए पार्लियामेंट हाउस ले गया। यहां उसने डिफेंस मिनिस्टर के चैम्बर में मेरे साथ रेप किया। मुझे कुछ होश आया। उसे रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन नाकाम रही।

ब्रिटनी आगे कहती हैं- मैंने अपने साथ हुई बदसलूकी की जानकारी अपने साथियों को दी। सरकार और पुलिस को भी इस बारे में विस्तार से बताया और सबूत दिए। डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ने मुझे इंसाफ दिलाने का भरोसा दिलाया, लेकिन अब तक कुछ नहीं हुआ।

रेपिस्ट का नाम नहीं बताया
ब्रिटनी ने अब तक उस व्यक्ति का नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं किया है, जिसने उनके साथ रेप किया। हालांकि, ये जरूर कहा कि वो व्यक्ति लिबरल पार्टी का उभरता हुआ पॉलिटिशियन है। ब्रिटनी ने ये माना है कि उस रात वे काफी नशे में थीं। उन्होंने कहा- मैंने डिफेंस मिनिस्टर को इस बारे में जानकारी दी थी। 12 अन्य लोगों को भी इस बारे में बताया। इस घटना के कुछ वक्त बाद प्रधानमंत्री मॉरिसन ने देश में चुनावों का ऐलान कर दिया था।

अब मॉरिसन घटना पर दुख जताते हुए मान रहे हैं कि जांच सही तरीके से नहीं हुई। हैरानी की बात यह है कि पार्टी ने हिगिन्स पर पुलिस कम्पलेंट वापस लेने का दबाव बनाया। हिगिन्स का आरोप है- मुझसे कहा गया कि अगर नौकरी बचानी है तो पुलिस केस वापस लीजिए। मैंने नाइंसाफी की शिकार हुई और मुझे ही चुप रहने को कहा गया।

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सरकार द्वारा जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, देश में 15 साल से ऊपर की हर छह में से एक लड़की सेक्शुअल वॉयलेंस यानी यौन हिंसा का शिकार होती है। कई मामलों में वे वर्क प्लेस पर इसका शिकार बनती हैं।

