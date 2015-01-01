पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • India Pakistan War| Bangladesh Victory Day India Pakistan War 1971 Sheikh Haseena Adress To The Nation.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हसीना की चेतावनी:बांग्लादेश की PM ने कहा- देश की आजादी की जंग सबने लड़ी, मजहब के आधार पर बंटवारा नहीं होने देंगे

ढाकाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश के दौरान बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना।

16 दिसंबर 1971 को भारत ने पाकिस्तान को जंग में शिकस्त दी और एक नए देश बांग्लादेश का निर्माण हुआ। इस जंग में बांग्लादेश के नागरिकों को पाकिस्तानी सेना की हैवानियत का शिकार होना पड़ा था। ये जख्म वहां के लोगों के दिलों में आज भी ताजा हैं। उन दिनों को याद करते हुए बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना ने मंगलवार को कहा- वो बहुत मुश्किल और खौफनाक दौर था। हम अब देश को मजहब के आधार पर नहीं बंटने देंगे।

जंग में हर मजहब के लोग शामिल थे
हसीना ने कट्टरपंथी और और आजादी के विरोधी लोगों को सीधी चेतावनी दी। कहा- बांग्लादेश की आजादी की जंग हिंदू, मुस्लिम, बुद्ध और ईसाई, सभी ने मिलकर लड़ी। अब हम मजहब के आधार पर देश को बांटने की इजाजत नहीं दे सकते। देश अब विकास और समृद्धि की तरफ बढ़ रहा है। हमें सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव बनाकर रखना होगा। इसके बिना विकास के रास्ते पर चलना नामुमकिन है। बांग्लादेश में आज आजादी की 50वी सालगिरह मनाई जा रही है।

मजहब के नाम पर कट्टरता सहन नहीं
देश के नाम एक संदेश में शेख हसीना ने कहा- मैं कभी भी मजहब के नाम पर देश में कट्टरता और अराजकता नहीं फैलने दूंगी। हम सब को यह सोचना होगा कि मजहबी मूल्यों का स्तर कैसे बनाकर रखें और इस देश को विकास के रास्ते पर बढ़ाएं। बांग्लादेश के लोग बेहतरीन और पवित्र हैं। इस मुल्क में हर किसी को अपने धर्म का पालन करने की इजाजत है। यहां कट्टरता की कोई इजाजत नहीं। देश के 16.5 करोड़ लोग शांति और सांप्रदायिक सद्भाव के साथ रहना चाहते हैं।

शहीदों का याद कीजिए
18 मिनट के संबोधन में हसीना ने आगे कहा- यह वो दिन है जब हमें अपने शहीदों को याद करना चाहिए। उन्होंने देश की आजादी के लिए अनगिनत कुर्बानियां दीं। हमें धार्मिक भेदभाव या कट्टरता से दूर रहना होगा। युवाओं को भी यह समझना होगा कि ये आजादी कितनी बेशकीमती है। इसे सहेज कर रखना होगा। हमें अपने मुल्क और इसके ध्वज का अपमान सहन नहीं कर सकते।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें