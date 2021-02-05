पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Bangladeshi Maid Abiron Begum Murder Case Verdict Update; Saudi Court Sentences Ayesha Al jizani To Death

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये सजा मिसाल बनेगी:बांग्लादेशी नौकरानी का कत्ल करने वाली सऊदी महिला को सजा-ए-मौत का ऐलान, पति-बेटा भी जेल जाएंगे

रियाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो बांग्लादेश की अबिरोन बेगम (40) का है। वे सऊदी अरब के रियाद में एक शेख परिवार में नौकरानी थीं। 2019 में उन्हें कत्ल कर दिया गया। अब रियाद की क्रिमिनल कोर्ट ने बेगम के कत्ल के जुर्म में उनकी मालकिन को सजा-ए-मौत का फैसला सुनाया है। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
यह फोटो बांग्लादेश की अबिरोन बेगम (40) का है। वे सऊदी अरब के रियाद में एक शेख परिवार में नौकरानी थीं। 2019 में उन्हें कत्ल कर दिया गया। अब रियाद की क्रिमिनल कोर्ट ने बेगम के कत्ल के जुर्म में उनकी मालकिन को सजा-ए-मौत का फैसला सुनाया है। (फाइल)

सऊदी अरब में संभवत: पहली बार विदेशी नौकरानी के कत्ल के जुर्म एक स्थानीय महिला को सजा-ए-मौत का फैसला सुनाया गया। दोषी महिला के पति और बेटे को अलग सजा दी जाएगी। मारी गई महिला बांग्लादेश की रहने वाली थी और उसका नाम अबिरोन बेगम था। जिस महिला को कत्ल का दोषी पाया गया है, उसका नाम आयशा अल जिगानी है।

अबिरोन मार्च 2017 में एक एजेंट के जरिए सऊदी अरब गई थीं। उनका मकसद बुजुर्ग मां-बाप को बेहतर जिंदगी देने के लिए पैसा कमाना था। 24 मार्च 2019 को उनकी मौत की खबर सामने आई।

एजेंट ने भेजा था सऊदी
बांग्लादेश में कमाई न होने की वजह से 40 साल की अबिरोन किसी खाड़ी देश में काम की तलाश में थीं। वे एक एजेंट से मिलीं और कमीशन देने की शर्त पर उन्हें सऊदी अरब में नौकरानी (Maid) का जॉब मिल गया। उनके एक रिश्तेदार ने न्यूज एजेंसी से कहा- अबिरोन बुजुर्ग मां-बाप का सहारा बनना चाहती थीं। इसलिए वे सऊदी गईं। वहां जिस घर में वे काम करती थीं, वहां के मालिकों ने उन पर बेतहाशा जुल्म ढाने शुरू कर दिए। ये सिलसिला नौकरी शुरू करने के दो हफ्ते बाद ही शुरू हो गया। हमने जब भी उनसे फोन पर बातचीत की, वे हमेशा रोते हुए सुनाई दीं। हमने एजेंट्स के उन्हें वापस लाने को कहा। सिर्फ लाश मिली।

मालकिन जुल्म ढाती रही
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, अबरोन पर बेतहाशा जुल्म ढाए गए। अब दोषी पाई गई आयशा उससे जानवरों से भी बदतर सलूक करती थी। उसका पति और बेटा भी इसमें साथ देते थे। आयशा के पति को भी तीन साल कैद में रहना होगा। रियाद की क्रिमिनल कोर्ट ने साफ कर दिया है कि किसी भी दोषी को जमानत नहीं दी जाएगी।

ये फैसला मिसाल बनेगा
बांग्लादेश के फॉरेन मिनिस्टर एके अब्दुल मोमेन ने कहा- हम सऊदी अरब की अदालत द्वारा दिए गए फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। उसने मालिकों द्वारा विदेशी नौकरों पर जुल्म करने वालों को चेतावनी दी है। यह फैसला मिसाल बनेगा।

1991 से मार्च 2020 तक करीब 3 लाख बांग्लादेशी महिलाएं सऊदी अरब नौकरी के लिए गईं। इनमें से ज्यादातर जब लौटीं तो उनके साथ जुल्म और हैवानियत की दर्दनाक दास्तां थीं। 5 साल में करीब 70 बांग्लादेशी महिलाओं की सिर्फ लाशें ही सऊदी से लौट पाईं। इनमें से 50 ने खुदकुशी की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 साल पहले अमेरिका के रखे प्लूटोनियम पैक की वजह से तो हादसा नहीं हुआ? उत्तराखंड सरकार चाहती है जांच हो - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें