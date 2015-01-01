पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Barack Obama Osama Bin Laden| Barack Obama On Osama Bin Laden Raid Said Pakistan Military Had Links With Al Qaida.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किताब में दावा:ओबामा ने कहा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट

वॉशिंगटन8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बराक ओबामा ने अपनी किताब में साफ तौर पर कहा है कि पाकिस्तान की खुफिया एजेंसी भारत और अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ साजिशों को अंजाम देती है। (फाइल)

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने कहा है कि पाकिस्तान की सेना में अल कायदा और दूसरे आतंकी संगठनों के कई मददगार मौजूद हैं और यह बात अब किसी से छिपी नहीं है। ओबामा ने यह टिप्पणी अपनी किताब ‘ए प्रॉमिस्ड लैंड’ में की है। ओबामा ने किताब में यह भी साफ तौर पर बताया है कि अगर 2011 में ओसामा बिन लादेन को मारने के लिए चलाए गए ऑपरेशन की जानकारी पाकिस्तान को दी जाती तो यह मिशन नाकाम हो जाता।

आईएसआई पर निशाना
ओबामा के मुताबिक- यह ओपन सीक्रेट है कि पाकिस्तानी फौज में अल कायदा, तालिबान और दूसरे आतंकी संगठनों के मददगार मौजूद हैं। हम सभी इस बात को जानते हैं कि यह गठजोड़ कितना खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है। वहां कि खुफिया एजेंसी (आईएसआई) के तो अल कायदा और तालिबान से सीधे और नजदीकी रिश्ते हैं। आईएसआई इन आतंकी संगठनों का इस्तेमाल भारत और अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ करती रही है।

लादेन को मारने के ऑपरेशन के खिलाफ थे बाइडेन
अमेरिकी सील कमांडोज ने 2 मई 2011 को पाकिस्तान के एबटाबाद शहर में ओसामा बिन लादेन को मार गिराया था। तब ओबामा ने ही अल सुबह इस ऑपरेशन की जानकारी टीवी पर आकर दुनिया को दी थी। ओबामा ने एक चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया। उनके मुताबिक, लादेन को मारने के लिए जो सीक्रेट ऑपरेशन प्लान किया गया था, उससे तब के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट जो बाइडेन (अब प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट) और डिफेंस मिनिस्टर रॉबर्ट गेट्स सहमत नहीं थे।

रिस्की ऑपरेशन
ओबामा के मुताबिक- लादेन को मारने का ऑपरेशन आसान नहीं था। उसमें बहुत रिस्क था। क्योंकि, एबटाबाद में पाकिस्तानी फौज का बेस था और लादेन का ठिकाना बेहद सुरक्षित था। लेकिन, हमारे पास पुख्ता इंटेलिजेंस और प्लान था। मैंने अपनी टीम से कहा कि रेड का फाइनल प्लान तैयार किया जाए।

पाकिस्तान पर भरोसा नहीं किया जा सकता था
ओबामा ने लिखा- हमारे सामने विकल्प थे। लेकिन, रिस्क भी था। कूटनीतिक रिश्ते भी दांव पर थे। अगर यह प्लान लीक हो गया होता तो फेल हो सकता था। इसलिए, बेहद चुनिंदा लोगों को इसकी जानकारी दी गई। हमने सिर्फ एक ही बात सोची कि किसी भी प्लान में पाकिस्तान को शामिल नहीं किया जाएगा। वहां की इंटेलिजेंसी एजेंसी अफगानिस्तान सरकार को कमजोर करती है। भारत के खिलाफ साजिशें रचती है।
ओबामा आगे लिखते हैं- पहला विकल्प था कि एयर स्ट्राइक से कम्पाउंड को तबाह कर दिया जाए। दूसरा विकल्प था- कमांडो टीम वहां घुसकर लादेन को मारे। हमने दूसरा विकल्प चुना और यह तय किया कि कमांडोज ऑपरेशन करके जल्द ठिकाने पर लौट आएंगे। इस बात का ध्यान रखा जाएगा कि पाकिस्तानी पुलिस या फौज वहां न पहुंच पाए।

हिलेरी को भी शंका थी
ओबामा कहते हैं- हिलेरी क्लिंटन उस वक्त विदेश मंत्री थीं। उन्होंने कहा था- इस ऑपरेशन के सक्सेस होने का रेश्यो 51-49 है। बाइडेन को भी लगता था कि अगर मिशन फेल हो गया तो इसके गंभीर नतीजे होंगे। डिफेंस सेक्रेटरी भी एयर स्ट्राइक के फेवर में थे। ऑपरेशन के बाद मैंने कई विदेश नेताओं से बातचीत की। लेकिन, उस दौर में पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति रहे आसिफ अली जरदारी से बातचीत मुश्किल रही। हालांकि- उन्होंने मुझे बधाई दी और याद दिलाया कि किस तरह उनकी पत्नी बेनजीर को आतंकियों ने मारा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें