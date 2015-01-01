पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Barack Obama Promised Land Book Update; In Indonesia, Former US President Listened Ramayana, Mahabharat

दिल की बात:ओबामा ने किताब में लिखा- बचपन में रामायण और महाभारत की कहानियां सुनीं, भारत से मेरा गहरा लगाव

वॉशिंगटन8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने अपनी किताब ‘ए प्रॉमिस्ड लैंड’ में भारत से अपने गहरे जुड़ाव का जिक्र किया है। (फाइल)

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा के मुताबिक, भारत उनके दिल के काफी करीब है। ओबामा ने अपनी किताब ‘ए प्रॉमिस्ड लैंड’ में लिखा है कि उन्होंने बचपन के कई साल इंडोनेशिया में गुजारे और वहां रामायण और महाभारत से जुड़ी अनेक कहानियां सुनीं। ओबामा लिखते हैं- भारत के बारे में मेरी कल्पना थी, सपने थे। लेकिन, वहां जाने का मौका 2010 में राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर मिला।

बचपन की यादें
ओबामा ने लिखा- भारत के लिए मेरे दिल में खास जगह है। मैंने बचपन में कई साल इंडोनेशिया में बिताए। वहां महान भारतीय ग्रंथ रामायण और महाभारत से जुड़ी कहानियां सुनीं। यह लगाव शायद इसलिए भी है क्योंकि भारत बहुत बड़ा देश है। दुनिया की कुल आबादी का छठवां हिस्सा यहां मौजूद है। दो हजार से ज्यादा जनजातियां हैं और सात सौ से ज्यादा भाषाएं बोली जाती हैं।

मौका देर से मिला
पूर्व अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने 2010 के भारत दौरे का जिक्र किया। इसे यादगार बताया। ये भी कहा कि उन्हें भारत यात्रा का मौका बहुत देर से मिला। ओबामा लिखते हैं- मेरी कल्पना में भारत के लिए खास जगह है। लेकिन, वहां जाने का मौका मुझे राष्ट्रपति बनने के बाद ही मिल पाया। कॉलेज के दिनों में भारत और पाकिस्तान के कई दोस्त थे। वे मुझे बताते थे कि दाल या कीमा कैसे बनाना है। उन्होंने मुझे बॉलीवुड फिल्में भी दिखाईं।

