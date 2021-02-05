पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंगाल फतह की तैयारी:भाजपा 5 रथयात्राएं निकालेगी, इसे रुकवाने के लिए PIL दायर; विजयवर्गीय बोले- लोगों के बीच जाना हमारा मूलभूत अधिकार

कोलकाताएक घंटा पहले
अमित शाह 11 फरवरी को पश्चिम बंगाल के कूच बिहार में पार्टी की रथयात्रा में हिस्सा लेंगे। भाजपा 6 फरवरी से राज्य में पांच रथयात्राएं निकालेगी। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
अमित शाह 11 फरवरी को पश्चिम बंगाल के कूच बिहार में पार्टी की रथयात्रा में हिस्सा लेंगे। भाजपा 6 फरवरी से राज्य में पांच रथयात्राएं निकालेगी। (फाइल)

पश्चिम बंगाल में अप्रैल या मई में चुनाव हो सकते हैं। इसकी तैयारी के लिए भाजपा यहां पांच रथयात्राएं निकालने जा रही है। इसके खिलाफ कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर की गई है। भाजपा नेता कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने याचिका दायर किए जाने के सवाल पर कहा- कोर्ट ने रथ यात्रा पर स्टे ऑर्डर नहीं दिया है, लिहाजा जिला प्रशासन रथयात्रा नहीं रोक सकता। यह हमारा मूलभूत अधिकार है।

रथयात्रा में हिस्सा लेंगे शाह और नड्डा
गुरुवार को रथयात्रा पर रोक के लिए कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की गई। इसमें कहा गया है कि इन पर रोक लगाई जाए, क्योंकि कोविड-19 का खतरा है और दूसरा इससे कानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ सकती है। याचिका पर अगली सुनवाई 9 फरवरी को होगी।

याचिका दायर किए जाने के सवाल पर भाजपा के पश्चिम बंगाल प्रभारी कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने कहा- कोर्ट ने स्टे नहीं दिया, इसलिए जिला प्रशासन इन्हें रोक नहीं सकता। विपक्षी दल होने के नाते जनता के बीच जाना हमारा मूलभूत अधिकार है। 6 फरवरी को जेपी नड्डा रथयात्रा का शुभारंभ करेंगे। 11 फरवरी को कूचबिहार से निकाले जाने वाली रथयात्रा में अमित शाह भी शामिल होंगे।

ये पांच रथयात्राएं निकालने की तैयारी
भाजपा ने जिन पांच रथयात्राओं की तैयारी की है। पहली- शनिवार 6 फरवरी को नवाद्वीप में। दूसरी- 11 फरवरी को कूच बिहार में। बाकी तीन झारग्राम, काकद्वीप और तारापीठ में निकाली जाएंगी। भाजपा इन रथयात्रायों के जरिए राज्य की सभी 294 विधानसभा सीटों को कवर करेगी। बंगाल भाजपा के प्रवक्ता सौमिक भट्टाचार्य के मुताबिक- यह परिवर्तन यात्राएं हैं। 2011 में ममता बनर्जी ने परिवर्तन के नारे के साथ इस तरह की यात्राएं निकाली थीं।

तृणमूल का सधा रवैया
भाजपा की रथयात्रा योजना पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस संभलकर चल रही है। वो इसका सीधा विरोध नहीं कर रही, क्योंकि राज्य में 34 साल के वामपंथी शासन को हटाने के लिए उसने भी यही तरीका अख्तियार किया था। टीएमसी महासचिव पार्थ चटर्जी ने कहा- रथयात्राओं के लिए मंजूरी पूरी तरह प्रशासनिक मामला है। इस बारे में प्रशासन ही फैसला लेगा। हम नहीं चाहते कि कोई हमारी संस्कृति को तबाह करे। यहां धर्मनिरपेक्षता को सुरक्षित रखा जाएगा।

ममता बोलीं- टीएमसी का विकल्प नहीं
गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा- राज्य में टीएमसी का कोई विकल्प नहीं है। हमारी जगह कोई नहीं ले सकता। अनुसूचित जाति और जनजातियों की एक मीटिंग में ममता ने कहा- टीएमसी का अगर कोई विकल्प है तो वो टीएमसी ही है। भाजपा खतरनाक पार्टी है। उसने देश को बेच दिया। चार या पांच दिन में चुनाव की घोषणा हो जाएगी।

भाजपा ने कहा- ममता डर गईं हैं
तेलंगाना भाजपा के नेता एनवी सुभाष के मुताबिक, बंगाल की सीएम भाजपा से डर गई हैं। सुभाष ने कहा- ममता भाजपा की रथयात्राओं को रोकने के लिए तमाम हथकंडे अपना रही हैं। यह कायरता है। उन्हें इस बात का डर है कि जनता अब परिवर्तन चाहती है। ममता का राज्य पर नियंत्रण खत्म हो चुका है और उनकी सरकार अब चंद दिनों की मेहमान है। हमें यह समझ नहीं आता कि जब भाजपा को रथयात्राएं निकालने की मंजूरी मिल चुकी है तो बंगाल सरकार इसमें अड़ंगे क्यों लगा रही है।

