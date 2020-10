(2/2) A documentary on life & work of Mahatma Gandhi was screened. Speaking on the occasion, Amb Shri. Rudrendra Tandon emphasized relevance of Gandhian ideals & called for making Swach Bharat campaign a part of our daily life. #MannMeinBapu #MKGandhi @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/yrSzsfVlui