पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Celebrating Elderly Citizens For The Corona Vaccine, More Of A Challenge For America, Fear Of Side Effects And Less Impact

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बुजुर्गों में कोरोना वैक्सीन का भय:कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए बुजुर्ग नागरिकों को मनाना अमेरिका के लिए चुनौती, साइड इफेक्ट और कम असर का डर ज्यादा

न्यूयॉर्क34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बुजुर्ग लोगों को वैक्सीन के लिए राजी करवा पाना अमेरिकी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए चुनौतीपूर्ण साबित हो रहा है
  • कंपनियों और सरकार के आश्वासन के बावजूद 70 साल के ऊपर के लोगों में घबराहट

(अपूर्वा मंडावली). अमेरिका में फाइजर की कोरोना वैक्सीन का इस्तेमाल शुरू हो गया है। जल्द ही मॉडर्ना की वैक्सीन को भी रेगुलेटरी अनुमति मिलने वाली है। दोनों वैक्सीन के बारे में दावा किया गया है कि वे 95 फीसदी असरदार हैं और सुरक्षित भी हैं। इसके बावजूद बुजुर्ग लोगों को वैक्सीन के लिए राजी करवा पाना अमेरिकी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के लिए चुनौतीपूर्ण साबित हो रहा है।

जिस एडवाइजरी समिति ने वैक्सीन को स्वीकृति दी है उसकी भी एक सदस्य ने बुजुर्गों में इसके इस्तेमाल के खिलाफ वोट डाला था। समिति की सदस्य डॉक्टर हेलेन कीप टालबोट का मानना है कि वैक्सीन को अभी आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की अनुमति मिली है। इसे उस तरह नहीं परखा गया है जिस तरह आमतौर पर वैक्सीन की टेस्टिंग होती है। अगर बुजुर्गों में वैक्सीन असरदार नहीं रही या ज्यादा साइड इफेक्ट हुए तो लोगों में घबराहट हो सकती है। हालांकि, समिति के अन्य विशेषज्ञ कह रहे हैं कि अब तक के साक्ष्यों के अनुसार यह कहा जा सकता है कि वैक्सीन सुरक्षित है और बुजुर्गों सहित किसी को भी इससे घबराना नहीं चाहिए।

बुजुर्गों में वैक्सीन को लेकर आंशकाएं सनोफी के टेस्ट रिजल्ट के बाद बढ़ी है। सनोफी और ग्लैक्सो स्मिथ क्लाइन ने कहा था कि ट्रायल के नतीजे उम्मीद के अनुसार नहीं रहे और वैक्सीन अधिक उम्र के लोगों में ज्यादा असरदार साबित नहीं हो रही है। इसलिए सनोफी की वैक्सीन 2021 के अंत तक टाल दी गई है। हालांकि, फाइजर और मॉडर्ना दोनों ने दावा किया है उनकी वैक्सीन बुजुर्गों में भी पूरी तरह असरदार है। अमेरिका में कोरोना के कारण होने वाली करीब 40 फीसदी मौतें नर्सिंग होम में रहने वाले लोगों की हुई है।

आपातकालीन अनुमति ने आधे अमेरिकियों में बढ़ाई आशंका
वैक्सीन को अभी नियमित इजाजत की जगह आपातकालीन अनुमति मिली है और इससे आधे अमेरिकी आशंकित हैं। वर्जीनिया कॉमनवेल्थ यूनिवर्सिटी के एक सर्वे के मुताबिक सिर्फ 46.9 फीसदी लोगों ने ही कहा है कि वे निश्चित रूप से वैक्सीन लेंगे। वहीं, अगर वैक्सीन को नियमित इजाजत मिले तो करीब 60 फीसदी लोग इसकी डोज लगाने के लिए तैयार हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें