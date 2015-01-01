पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्ज का मर्ज:3 महीने में दूसरी बार पाकिस्तान ने चीन से कर्ज लेकर सऊदी अरब का उधार चुकाया, अब भी एक अरब डॉलर बकाया

वॉशिंगटन18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान अक्टूबर 2018 में सऊदी अरब के दौरे पर गए थे। उन्होंने सऊदी अरब के प्रिंस सलमान से रियाद में मुलाकात की थी। तब सऊदी अरब ने पाकिस्तान में 2 अरब डॉलर के निवेश का भरोसा दिलाया था। अब यह मामला ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया है।

पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर चीन से कर्ज लेकर सऊदी अरब का लोन चुकाया। इमरान खान सरकार ने चीन से एक अरब डॉलर उधार देने की गुहार लगाई थी। इस पैसे से सऊदी अरब के कर्ज की दूसरी किस्त चुकाई गई है। तीसरी और आखिरी किस्त जनवरी में चुकाई जानी है। माना जा रहा है कि इसके लिए भी चीन ही पैसा देगा।

पिछले साल जब पाकिस्तान दिवालिया होने की कगार पर था तब सऊदी अरब ने कुल 6.2 अरब देकर उसे बचाया था। इसमें से 3 अरब डॉलर कैश लोन था। बाकी 3.2 अरब डॉलर ऑयल क्रेडिट फेसेलिटी के तौर पर दिए गए थे।

तीसरी किस्त बाकी
पाकिस्तान के अखबार ‘द डॉन’ की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, पाकिस्तान की इमरान खान सरकार चीन से 2 अरब डॉलर लेकर सऊदी अरब को दो किस्तें दे चुकी है। अब तीसरी किस्त जनवरी में चुकाई जानी है। इसको लेकर भी इमरान सरकार बेहद दबाव में है। इसकी वजह यह है कि उसके पास यह लोन चुकाने के लिए पैसा नहीं है और ऐसे में फिर चीन से उधार मांगना पड़ेगा।

सऊदी ने चौंकाया
अखबार की रिपोर्ट कहती है कि सऊदी अरब कर्ज चुकाने के लिए जिस तरह का दबाव पाकिस्तान पर बना रहा है, वैसा अमूमन वो कभी और किसी देश के साथ नहीं करता। और अकेला सऊदी ही क्यों, संयुक्त अरब अमीरात यानी यूएई भी पाकिस्तान पर तेजी से शिकंजा कस रहा है। इमरान सरकार सिर्फ कर्ज चुकाकर राहत नहीं पा सकती। जानकार पूछ रहे हैं कि 3.2 अरब डॉलर की उस ऑयल क्रेडिट का क्या होगा जिसके जरिए पाकिस्तान सरकार को सऊदी से उधार में तेल खरीदना है। अगर सऊदी ने यह ऑयल क्रेडिट बंद कर दी तो पाकिस्तान में हाहाकार मच जाएगा क्योंकि उसके पास तेल नकद में खरीदने के लिए पैसा नहीं है।

चीन ही निकालेगा मुसीबत से
पाकिस्तान की फॉरेन मिनिस्ट्री के एक अफसर ने इन सवालों का एक ही जवाब दिया। कहा- चीन हमें मुसीबत से निकालेगा। फाइनेंस मिनिस्ट्री के एक अफसर ने कहा- चीन के कमर्शियल बैंकों से हमारी बातचीत चल रही है। कुछ खबरों में कहा गया है कि पाकिस्तान को सऊदी ने यह कर्ज अक्टूबर 2018 में दिया था। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स बताती हैं कि यह लोन 2019 जनवरी में दिया गया था।

आर्मी चीफ का दौरा काम नहीं आया
सऊदी अरब ने जब पाकिस्तान से कर्ज लौटाने को कहा तो पाकिस्तान के आर्मी चीफ जनरल बाजवा फौरन रियाद पहुंचे। वहां के अफसरों से बातचीत की। खास बात ये है कि सऊदी प्रिंस सलमान उनसे नहीं मिले। इस महीने भी बाजवा ने इस्लामाबाद में सऊदी एम्बेसेडर से मुलाकात की थी। लेकिन, वहां से भी राहत नहीं मिली।

अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी दी थी
कुछ दिन पहले अमेरिका ने पाकिस्तान को साफ शब्दों में चेतावनी देते हुए कहा था कि वो चीनी कर्ज के जाल में न फंसे। अमेरिका ने कहा था कि चीन कुछ और मुल्कों के साथ यही कर चुका है। अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग ने कहा था- पाकिस्तान चीनी कर्ज के दलदल में फंसता जा रहा है। 6 अरब डॉलर का सीपैक उसकी अर्थव्यवस्था को तहसनहस कर सकता है।

