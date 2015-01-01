पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेपाल में चीनी दखल:नेपाल सरकार पर फिर खतरा, चीन की राजदूत ने प्रधानमंत्री ओली से 2 घंटे बातचीत की

काठमांडू
नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली के साथ चीन की एम्बेसेडर होउ यांकी। चार महीने में दूसरी बार ओली की कुर्सी खतरे में है। पिछली बार की तरह यांकी एक बार उन्हें बचाने के लिए एक्टिव हो गई हैं। (फाइल)

नेपाल में सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी नेपाल कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (एनसीपी) में एक बार फिर सत्ता संघर्ष शुरू हो गया है। इसके साथ ही एक बार चीन की एम्बेसेडर होउ यांकी भी एक्टिव हो गई हैं। नेपाली मीडिया और न्यूज एजेंसी की रिपोर्ट्स में कहा गया है कि यांकी ने मंगलवार देर शाम प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली से उनके घर दो घंटे बातचीत की। जुलाई में भी एनसीपी में फूट पड़ गई थी। माना जाता है कि तब यांकी ने ही प्रधानमंत्री ओली के विरोधी पुष्प कमल दहल उर्फ प्रचंड को मनाया था और सरकार गिरने से बच गई थी।

सचिवालय ने मुलाकात की पुष्टि की
मीडिया से बातचीत में प्रधानमंत्री के ऑफिस और सेक्रेटेरिएट ने माना कि यांकी मंगलवार शाम प्रधानमंत्री ओली के ऑफिशियल रेसिडेंस गईं थीं और उनसे वहां दो घंटे बातचीत की। इस अधिकारी ने यह बताने से इनकार कर दिया कि मुलाकात के दौरान किन मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। हालांकि, माना ये जा रहा है कि बुधवार को होने वाली एनसीपी मीटिंग में पीएम से फिर इस्तीफा मांगा जाएगा और चीन नहीं चाहता कि इस नाजुक मौके पर ओली सरकार गिरे। ओली चीन समर्थक नीतियों के लिए पार्टी में ही निशाने पर रहे हैं।

पार्टी में एकता पर जोर
माना जा रहा है कि ओली और प्रचंड के मतभेदों के चलते एनसीपी टूट सकती है। ज्यादातर नेता प्रचंड के साथ हैं। वे चाहते हैं कि ओली पीएम या पार्टी चेयरमैन में से कोई एक पद फौरन छोड़ें। ओली इसके लिए तैयार नहीं हैं। पीएम हाउस के एक सूत्र ने कहा- यांकी चाहती हैं कि एनसीपी में फूट न पड़े। इसके लिए वे कोशिश कर रही हैं।

आज अहम मीटिंग
बुधवार को प्रचंड और ओली की मौजूदगी में पार्टी की कोर कमेटी की मीटिंग होगी। इसमें कुल 9 मेंबर्स हैं। 6 प्रचंड समर्थक हैं जबकि 3 ओली के पाले में हैं। प्रधानमंत्री जुलाई की तरह इस मीटिंग को फिर टालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने राष्ट्रपति बिद्या देवी भंडारी से भी मुलाकात की है। इस मीटिंग से पहले वे कैबिनेट से भी मुलाकात करेंगे। हालांकि, इस बार मीटिंग के टलने की संभावना कम है।

