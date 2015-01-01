पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ताइवान में अजब वाकया:62 दिन से कोमा में था 18 साल का चियू, भाई ने लिया पसंदीदा खाने का नाम तो आ गया होश

ताइपे28 मिनट पहले
62 दिन तक वह कोमा में ही रहा। एक दिन चियू का बड़ा भाई उससे मिलने अस्पताल आया और मजाक में उससे कहा, ‘भाई मैं तुम्हारा फेवरेट चिकन फिलेट खाने जा रहा हूं।’ इसके बाद वह होश में आ गया।

पसंदीदा खाने का नाम सुनते ही अधिकांश लोगों के मुंह में पानी आ जाता है। लेकिन, क्या आपने कभी सुना है कि इससे कोमा में मौजूद इंसान जाग भी सकता है? ऐसा एक वाकया सामने आया है ताइवान में। वहां, पसंदीदा खाने के जिक्र ने युवक को कोमा से बाहर निकाल दिया। 62 दिनों तक कोमा में रहने वाला 18 वर्षीय चियू आश्चर्यजनक तरीके से कोमा से बाहर आ गया।

उत्तरी-पश्चिमी ताइवान निवासी चियू जुलाई में स्कूटर दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। उसे जानलेवा चोटें आई और कई अंदरूनी अंगों को चोट पहुंची। गंभीर स्थिति में अस्पताल पहुंचे बच्चे की सर्जरी की गई। इससे हालत में सुधार तो हुआ लेकिन वह गहरे कोमा में चला गया। वह दो महीने से अधिक समय तक कोमा में रहा।

अस्पताल में रहने के दौरान 6 बार सर्जरी हुई

चियू का इलाज करने वाले अस्पताल के डायरेक्टर ने बताया कि जब उसे यहां लाया गया तो उसके बचने की उम्मीद काफी कम थी। उसकी दाहिनी किडनी, लिवर और तिल्ली में चोट आई थी। मल्टीपल फ्रैक्चर होने के कारण उसके शरीर से खून बह रहा था। अस्पताल में रहने के दौरान उसकी छह सर्जरी करनी पड़ी। उन्होंने कहा कि चियू अपनी मजबूत इच्छा शक्ति की बदौलत बचने में कामयाब तो हो गया, लेकिन साथ ही कोमा में भी चला गया।

चिकन फिलेट का नाम सुनते ही शुरू हुई हरकत

62 दिन तक वह कोमा में ही रहा। एक दिन चियू का बड़ा भाई उससे मिलने अस्पताल आया और मजाक में उससे कहा, ‘भाई मैं तुम्हारा फेवरेट चिकन फिलेट खाने जा रहा हूं।’ चियू के पसंदीदा खाने के जिक्र ने उसके बेहोशी की हालत से बाहर आने में मदद की और उसके पल्स रेट तेज हो गई। कुछ देर में वह जाग भी गया। बाद में पूरी तरह ठीक होने के बाद चियू को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया।

