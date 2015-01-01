पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रम्प का अड़ियल रवैया:पूर्व सुरक्षा अफसरों की चिंता, ट्रम्प गुप्त सूचनाएं सार्वजनिक कर सकते हैं; बेच भी सकते हैं

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: न्यूयॉर्क (अमेरिका) से भास्कर के लिए मोहम्मद अली
अमेरिका में जो बाइडेन ने भले ही निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर देश को संबोधित भी कर लिया हो, लेकिन सत्ता का सस्पेंस आगे और बढ़ने वाला है। चुनाव में पिछड़ने के बावजूद ट्रम्प ने अब तक व्हाइट हाउस नहीं छोड़ा है। बल्कि, कुछ घटनाक्रम ऐसे शुरू हो गए हैं, जिनसे अमेरिका के पूर्व सुरक्षा अधिकारियों की चिंता बढ़ गई है। उन्हें डर है कि व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने से पहले ट्रम्प गोपनीय सुरक्षा सूचनाएं सार्वजनिक न कर दें या कहीं वे उन्हें अपने व्यापार में फायदे के लिए बेच न दें।

ट्रम्प के पास बतौर राष्ट्रपति कई बेहद गोपनीय सूचनाएं हैं। इनमें परमाणु हथियारों की लॉन्चिंग, खुफिया सूचनाएं जुटाने की क्षमताएं, दूसरे देशों में अमेरिकी सामरिक ठिकानों से जुड़ी तमाम जानकारियां, अत्याधुनिक हथियार प्रणालियों के विकास की स्थिति आदि शामिल है। पूर्व अधिकारियों की मानें तो इन सूचनाओं के प्रति ट्रम्प का रवैया अब तक काफी गैरजिम्मेदार रहा है।

खुफिया एजेंसी सीआईए के पूर्व अफसर डेविड प्रिएस ने बताया- ‘कोई भी (राष्ट्रपति) जो नाराज, असंतुष्ट या व्यथित हो, उसके साथ इस तरह का जोखिम रहता है कि वह गोपनीय सूचनाएं सार्वजनिक कर सकता है। ट्रम्प के ऊपर करोड़ों डॉलर का कर्ज चढ़ चुका है, जिसकी वजह से वे काफी दबाव में हंै। इससे भी उनका असंतोष बढ़ रहा है।’

पूर्व खुफिया अधिकारी लैरी फाइफर और सीआईए महानिदेशक के स्टाफ में रह चुके माइकल वी हैडेन कहते हैं- ‘सुरक्षा और खुफिया अधिकारियों के लिए वे लोग (राष्ट्रपति या उनके साथ शीर्ष पद पर बैठे अन्य लोग) हमेशा चिंता का विषय रहते हैं, जिन पर कर्ज ज्यादा होता है।’

इसके अलावा सिलसिलेवार घटनाएं भी हैं, जो चिंताजनक संकेत दे रही हैं। मसलन- ये आम मान्यता है कि चुनाव हारने के व्हाइट हाउस में बैठे राष्ट्रपति की व्यस्तता स्वाभाविक तौर पर कम हो जाती है। लेकिन, ट्रम्प पहले से अधिक व्यस्त हैं।

वे व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने काे राजी नहीं है। बल्कि, उन्होंने एक सप्ताह में अमेरिकी सैन्य मुख्यालय पेंटागन से कई बड़े अफसरों को हटाकर उनकी जगह वफादारों को बिठाया है। यहां तक कि रक्षा मंत्री को भी बदल दिया है। इस तरह वे प्रशासन पर अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर रहे हैं।

वे व्हाइट हाउस से बाहर कहीं किसी कार्यक्रम में या सैर-सपाटे के लिए भी नहीं निकले हैं। दूसरी तरफ उनकी टीम धन जुटाने के अभियान में भी लगी है। संकेत साफ है कि आने वाले दिनों में सत्ता का एक नया संघर्ष शुरू होगा। इस बीच ट्रम्प को पेन्सिलवेनिया से एक झटका भी लगा है।

वहां डाक विभाग के एक कर्मचारी हॉपकिंस ने स्वीकार किया है कि उसने मेल-इन वोट (ईमेल के जरिए डाले गए वोट) के बारे में मनगढ़ंत आरोप लगाए थे। हॉपकिंस ने इसे पहले शपथ पत्र देकर मेल-इन वोटिंग में अनियमितताओं का आरोप लगाया था।

ट्रम्प और उनकी टीम ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के दौरान इसे बड़ा मुद्दा बनाया था। इन वोटों को अवैध मानते हुए ही ट्रम्प अपनी जीत का दावा भी कर रहे हैं। हालांकि हॉपकिंस ने मामले की जांच के दौरान सोमवार को अपने आरोपों को गलत बता दिया। इससे ट्रम्प और उनका दावा कमजोर हुआ है।

अमेरिका में कोई भी व्यक्ति दो बार राष्ट्रपति बन सकता है। वह चाहे लगातार हो या आगे-पीछे कभी। सूत्रों की मानें तो ट्रम्प इस संभावना पर भी काम कर हैं कि राष्ट्रपति पद से अगर वे हटते हैं तो उनके खिलाफ कोई कानूनी कार्यवाही न हो। उन्हें अच्छी तरह पता है कि उनकी बढ़ी हुई संपत्ति, कर चोरी, महिलाओं से अवैध संबंध, चुनाव प्रचार में वित्तीय कानूनों के उल्लंघन आदि के तमाम आरोप हैं।

भविष्य में इनकी जांच की जा सकती है। राष्ट्रपति पद से हटने के बाद वे संवैधानिक रूप से मिला कानूनी संरक्षण भी खो चुके होंगे। ऐसे में खुद को बचाने के लिए भी उन्हें पैसों की जरूरत पड़ सकती है। इसीलिए उनसे जुड़ी आशंकाएं पूरी तरह निराधार भी नहीं मानी जा रही हैं।

विदेश मंत्री पोम्पियो बोले- ट्रम्प दूसरे कार्यकाल की ओर बढ़ रहे

ट्रम्प ने फिर दावा किया, ‘जीतेंगे तो हम ही। हम बड़ी बढ़त पर हैं। लेकिन वे (बाइडेन) चुनाव छीनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। हम उन्हें ऐसा करने नहीं देंगे।’ दूसरी ओर, अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो ने भी ट्रम्प का समर्थन किया। उन्होंने कहा, ‘सत्ता हस्तांतरण आसानी से हो जाएगा। लेकिन, राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प दूसरे कार्यकाल की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं।’

सर्वे: 79% अमेरिकी चाहते हैं- ट्रम्प अब हार स्वीकार कर लें

अमेरिकी जनता मानने लगी है कि ट्रम्प को हार मान लेनी चाहिए। रॉयटर्स/इस्पसॉस के एक सर्वे में 79% लोगों ने कहा कि ट्रम्प को व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ देना चाहिए जबकि, 13% लोगों का कहना है कि अभी चुनाव में जीत-हार तय नहीं हुई है। 3% लोग ही यह मानते हैं कि जीत असल में ट्रम्प की हुई है। 5% लोगों ने कोई राय नहीं दी।

