पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Coronavirus Pandemic Country Wise Cases LIVE Update; USA Pakistan China Brazil Russia France Spain Recovery Rate Covid 19 Cases

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना दुनिया में:मैक्सिको में फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी, अमेरिका में अब मेकशिफ्ट हॉस्पिटल

वॉशिंगटन13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिका के लास एंजिलिस शहर के एक हॉस्पिटल में संक्रमितों के लिए बेड कम पड़ गए। अब यहां एक टेंट लगाकर मेकशिफ्ट हॉस्पिटल तैयार किया गया है। यहीं संक्रमितों की जांच की जा रही है और इसके दूसरे हिस्से में उनका इलाज किया जा रहा है।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 7.14 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 16.00 लाख मौतें हो चुकीं, 4.96 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.62 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 3.02 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7.14 करोड़ के ज्यादा हो गया। 4 करोड़ 96 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 16 लाख से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। मैक्सिको ने फाइजर-बायोएनटेक कंपनी की वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी दे दी है। ब्रिटेन और कनाडा पहले ही यह कदम उठा चुके हैं। अमेरिका में अस्पतालों में अब जगह कम पड़ने लगी है। हालात यह हैं कि लास एंजिल्स जैसे शहर में टेंट में मेकशिफ्ट हॉस्पिटल बनाए गए हैं।

अब मैक्सिको में भी वैक्सीन
मैक्सिको में फाइजर-बायोएनटेक कंपनी की कोरोना वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे दी गई है। हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री ने शुक्रवार रात जारी बयान में कहा- हमारे हेल्थ रेग्युलेटर ने कई दिनों के परीक्षण के बाद यह तय किया है कि इस वैक्सीन का इस्तेमाल इमरजेंसी में किया जा सकता है। लिहाजा, फिलहाल हम इसका इस्तेमाल शुरू कर रहे हैं। बड़े पैमाने पर वैक्सीनेशन कब शुरू होगा, इस बारे में जानकारी जल्द दी जाएगी। कुछ जरूरी कदम और उठाए जाने हैं। इसके बाद ही इस बारे में कोई अंतिम निर्णय किया जाएगा।

मैक्सिको सिटी में एक हॉस्पिटल में काम करता हेल्थ वर्कर। यहां सरकार ने फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी दे दी है।
मैक्सिको सिटी में एक हॉस्पिटल में काम करता हेल्थ वर्कर। यहां सरकार ने फाइजर वैक्सीन के इमरजेंसी इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी दे दी है।

WHO की वॉर्निंग
अमेरिका के बाद अब WHO ने भी क्रिसमस पार्टीज और सेलिब्रेशन को लेकर चेतावनी जारी की है। संगठन ने शुक्रवार को जारी बयान में कहा- अगर क्रिसमस के दौरान हमने लापरवाही बरती तो यह तय मानिए कि हम मुश्किल में पड़ सकते हैं और खुशी के बदले हमें दुख का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। संगठन के प्रमुख टेड्रोस गेब्रयेसस ने कहा- हमें यह याद रखना चाहिए कि कोरोना से मरने वालों का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। इसलिए यह जरूरी है कि फेस्टिव सीजन में हम बेहद सावधान रहें।

ब्राजील में रिइन्फेक्शन वाले केसों की जांच होगी
ब्राजील में 58 ऐसे संदिग्ध मरीज मिले हैं जिन्हें कथित तौर पर दूसरी बार संक्रमण हुआ। अब सरकार ने कहा है कि यह हालात क्यों बने, इसकी जांच की जाएगी। हेल्थ मिनिस्ट्री ने एक बयान में कहा- अब तक यह साफ नहीं हो सका कि वास्तव में ये लोग दूसरी बार संक्रमित हुए या फिर इनका संक्रमण ठीक ही नहीं हुआ था। दो मामलों पर खासतौर पर नजर है। इसमें एक 37 साल का पुरुष और इतनी ही उम्र की एक महिला है। यह नटाल शहर के रहने वाले हैं। इन्हें पहली बार जून और फिर अक्टूबर में पॉजिटिव पाया गया। दोनों संक्रमणों के बीच 116 दिन का अंतर था। अब इन मामलों की जांच की जा रही है।

जर्मनी में सख्ती की तैयारी
फ्रांस ने 6 हफ्ते के सख्त लॉकडाउन के बाद हालात संभाले और दो हफ्ते पहले जहां हर दिन 50 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आ रहे थे, इन्हें 10 या 11 हजार तक सीमित कर लिया। लोगों ने सरकार का सहयोग भी किया। अब जर्मनी की एंजेला मर्केल सरकार बर्लिन से पाबंदियों की शुरुआत करने जा रही है। यहां सोमवार से सभी दुकानें यानी बाजार बंद किए जा सकते हैं। स्कूलों की छुट्टियां बढ़ाई जा सकती हैं। मेयर माइकल मुलर ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। माना जा रहा है कि शुरुआत में प्रतिबंध दो हफ्ते के लिए लगाए जाएंगे। सरकार लॉकडाउन शब्द से परहेज कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें