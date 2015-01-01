पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिकियों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे ट्रम्प, तुर्की में एक दिन में 32 हजार मामले

वॉशिंगटन13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमेरिका में वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम शुरू हो चुका है। मंगलवार को वॉशिंगटन मेडिकल सेंटर में हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते हुए। अमेरिका ने मॉडर्ना कंपनी की भी 10 करोड़ वैक्सीन खरीदने के लिए करार किया है।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 7.37 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 16.40 लाख मौतें हो चुकीं, 5.17 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.62 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 3.02 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7.37 करोड़ के ज्यादा हो गया। 5 करोड़ 17 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 16 लाख 40 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प देश के नागरिकों में वैक्सीन संबंधी डर खत्म करने की कोशिश करेंगे। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी कैली मैक्केनी ने यह जानकारी दी है। तुर्की में संक्रमण का खतरा अप्रैल के स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। यहां एक दिन में 32 हजार से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए।

वैक्सीन लगवाने से न करें अमेरिकी
डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प जल्द ही अमेरिकी नागरिकों से वैक्सीनेशन में हिस्सा लेने की अपील करेंगे। व्हाइट हाउस की प्रेस सेक्रेटरी कैली मैक्केन ने मंगलवार को यह जानकारी दी। कैली ने एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा- बिल्कुल। राष्ट्रपति चाहते हैं कि अमेरिकी वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम में हिस्सा लें और इससे बचने की कोशिश न करें। उनकी मेडिकल टीम जब भी कहेगी वे खुद भी वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे। हालांकि, उनकी प्राथमिकता यह है कि जिन लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा वैक्सीन की जरूरत है, वे पहले इसे लगवाएं। हम चाहते हैं कि सिक्योरिटी ऑफिशियल्स को भी वक्त पर यह वैक्सीन मिले।

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प जल्द ही देश के लोगों से वैक्सीनेशन कराने की अपील करेंगे। व्हाइट हाउस के मुताबिक, मेडिकल टीम की एडवाइज पर राष्ट्रपति खुद भी वैक्सीन लगवाने तैयार हैं। ट्रम्प अक्टूबर में संक्रमित हुए थे। (फाइल)
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प जल्द ही देश के लोगों से वैक्सीनेशन कराने की अपील करेंगे। व्हाइट हाउस के मुताबिक, मेडिकल टीम की एडवाइज पर राष्ट्रपति खुद भी वैक्सीन लगवाने तैयार हैं। ट्रम्प अक्टूबर में संक्रमित हुए थे। (फाइल)

तुर्की में हालात बिगड़े
‘द गार्डियन’ की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, तुर्की में संक्रमण के हालात काफी खराब हो गए हैं। यहां मंगलवार को 235 संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। देश में तेज सर्दी पड़ रही है और ऐसे में डॉक्टरों की सामने कठिन हालात हैं। एक ही दिन में 32 हजार 102 नए केस सामने आए। तुर्की सरकार का कहना है कि देश में ज्यादातर मामले ऐसे सामने आ रहे हैं जिनमें लक्षण नहीं हैं।

तुर्की के इस्तांबुल में सरकार ने मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया है। देश में मंगलवार को 32 हजार 104 नए संक्रमित मिले। (फाइल)
तुर्की के इस्तांबुल में सरकार ने मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया है। देश में मंगलवार को 32 हजार 104 नए संक्रमित मिले। (फाइल)

अब घर में कर सकेंगे कोरोना टेस्ट
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कोरोना की होम टेस्ट किट तैयार करने में कामयाबी हासिल की है। यह किट एल्यूमे कंपनी ने तैयार की है। खास बात यह है कि अमेरिकी सरकार ने इसको अपने देश में इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी भी दे दी है। अमेरिका में फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FDA) ने एक बयान में कहा- इस टेस्ट किट से 20 मिनट में कोविड-19 का टेस्ट रिजल्ट आ जाएगा। इस टेस्ट किट में नाक से स्वाब लेकर टेस्ट किया जाता है। इसके लिए स्मार्टफोन ऐप की जरूरत होगी क्योंकि इस्तेमाल का तरीका इसी ऐप में दिया गया है। यूजर को कुछ जानकारियां देनी होंगी।

नीदरलैंड्स में लॉकडाउन शुरू
नीदरलैंड्स के प्रधानमंत्री मार्क रूट ने मंगलवार से देश में पांच हफ्ते का सख्त लॉकडाउन घोषित कर दिया। रूट ने साफ कर दिया कि फिलहाल, कोरोनावायरस को रोकने के लिए इससे ज्यादा असरदार कोई उपाय नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा- हम सख्त लॉकडाउन लगाने जा रहे हैं। इस दौरान स्कूल, दुकानें, म्यूजियम और जिम बंद रहेंगे। 19 जनवरी के पहले किसी तरह की राहत की उम्मीद नहीं की जानी चाहिए। हम चाहते हैं कि भविष्य में हालात भयावह होने से रोके जाएं और इसके लिए सख्त कदम तो उठाने ही होंगे।

जिस समय मार्क लॉकडाउन का ऐलान कर रहे थे, उसी वक्त उनके ऑफिस के बाहर हजारों प्रदर्शनकारी सख्ती के विरोध में नारेबाजी और प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। सरकार ने कहा है कि किसी भी घर में ज्यादा से ज्यादा दो मेहमान ही आ सकते हैं और इसके लिए भी लोकल अथॉरिटीज को जानकारी देनी होगी। हालांकि, माना जा रहा है कि सरकार 24 से 26 दिसंबर के बीच कुछ राहत दे सकती है।

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका17,143,779311,06810,007,853
भारत9,932,908144,1309,455,793
ब्राजील6,974,258182,8546,067,862
रूस2,707,94547,9682,149,610
फ्रांस2,391,44759,072179,087
तुर्की1,898,44716,8811,661,191
ब्रिटेन1,888,11664,908N/A
इटली1,870,57665,8571,137,416
स्पेन1,771,48848,401N/A
अर्जेंटीना1,510,20341,2041,344,300

(आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं)

