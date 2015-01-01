पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:US प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत

वॉशिंगटन9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन सोमवार को मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए। बाइडेन के मुताबिक, उन्हें देश के इन्फेक्शियस डिसीज एक्सपर्ट डॉक्टर एंथोनी फौसी ने जल्द से जल्द वैक्सीन लगवाने की सलाह दी है।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 7.45 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 16.54 लाख मौतें हो चुकीं, 5.23 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.73 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 3.14 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7.45 करोड़ के ज्यादा हो गया। 5 करोड़ 23 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 16 लाख 54 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। अमेरिका में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो चुका है। यहां कुछ लोग वैक्सीन लगवाने से डर रहे हैं। इसी डर को दूर करने के लिए प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते वैक्सीनेशन कराएंगे। जर्मनी में संक्रमण से मौतों का सिलसिला अचानक तेज हो गया है।

अमेरिका और प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट पर दो अहम अपडेट
पहला- 20 जनवरी को होने वाले शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या काफी कम रहेगी। आमतौर पर इस समारोह के लिए करीब 2 लाख टिकट बेचे जाते हैं। लेकिन, इस बार कोरोना की वजह से सिर्फ एक हजार टिकट ही बेचे जाएंगे। इनके अलावा सीनेट और हाउस ऑफ रिप्रेजेंटेटिव्स के 535 सदस्य होंगे। विस्तार से जानकारी जल्द दी जाएगी।

दूसरा- प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक रूप से वैक्सीनेशन कराएंगे। वर्तमान में उप राष्ट्रपति माइक पेंस पत्नी करेन के साथ शुक्रवार को वैक्सीनेशन कराएंगे। ‘द गार्डियन’ की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बाइडेन ने खुद माना है कि देश के इन्फेक्शियस डिसीज एक्सपर्ट और ट्रम्प की कोरोना टास्क फोर्स के एक्सपर्ट डॉक्टर एंथोनी फौसी ने उन्हें जल्द वैक्सीन लगवाने को कहा है।

जर्मनी में वैक्सीन से पहले हालात बिगड़े
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, जर्मन सरकार और यहां का हेल्थ रेग्युलेटर 27 दिसंबर को वैक्सीन को मंजूरी दे सकते हैं। सबसे पहले यह केयर होम्स में रह रहे बुजुर्ग लोगों को दी जाएगी। इसके बाद बाकी लोगों का नंबर आएगा। जर्मनी बायोएनटेक और फाइजर की वैक्सीन को मंजूरी देने जा रहा है।

वैक्सीनेशन के पहले जर्मनी में हालात बिगड़ रहे हैं। यहां बुधवार को एक दिन में 952 लोगों की मौत हुई। दुकानें, स्कूल और तमाम गैर जरूरी संस्थान बंद कर दिए गए हैं। जर्मनी में 11 दिन से हर दिन औसतन 400 लोगों की मौत हो रही है। दूसरी तरफ, फ्रांस ने 6 हफ्ते के सख्त लॉकडाउन से हालात बहुत हद तक काबू कर लिए हैं।

नेतन्याहू भी वैक्सीनेशन कराएंगे
इजराइल के प्राइम मिनिस्टर बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू इसी हफ्ते वैक्सीनेशन कराएंगे। माना जा रहा है कि अगले हफ्ते नेतन्याहू फाइजर की वैक्सीन सार्वजनिक रूप से लगवाएंगे। हालांकि, सरकार ने यह साफ नहीं किया है कि देश में वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम पूरे तौर पर कब शुरू होगा।

कोरोना की होम टेस्ट किट उपलब्ध
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कोरोना की होम टेस्ट किट तैयार करने में कामयाबी हासिल की है। यह किट एल्यूमे कंपनी ने तैयार की है। खास बात यह है कि अमेरिकी सरकार ने इसको अपने देश में इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी भी दे दी है। अमेरिका में फूड एंड ड्रग एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FDA) ने एक बयान में कहा- इस टेस्ट किट से 20 मिनट में कोविड-19 का टेस्ट रिजल्ट आ जाएगा। इस टेस्ट किट में नाक से स्वाब लेकर टेस्ट किया जाता है। इसके लिए स्मार्टफोन ऐप की जरूरत होगी क्योंकि इस्तेमाल का तरीका इसी ऐप में दिया गया है। यूजर को कुछ जानकारियां देनी होंगी।

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका17,392,618314,57710,170,735
भारत9,951,072144,4879,455,793
ब्राजील7,042,695183,8226,132,683
रूस2,734,45448,5642,176,100
फ्रांस2,409,06259,361180,311
तुर्की1,928,16517,1211,691,113
ब्रिटेन1,888,11664,908N/A
इटली1,870,57665,8571,137,416
स्पेन1,771,48848,401N/A
अर्जेंटीना1,510,20341,2041,344,300

(आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं)

ऐप खोलें
