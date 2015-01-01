पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Coronavirus Pandemic Country Wise Cases LIVE Update; USA Pakistan China Brazil Russia France Spain Recovery Rate Covid 19 Cases

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना विदेश में:रूस-जर्मनी में 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड मौतें, ब्रिटेन में 2 लाख करोड़ रु. का टेस्ट एंड ट्रेस प्रोग्राम फेल

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फ्रांस के मार्सेल में लोगों की चैकिंग करती पुलिस। फ्रांस में सरकार इस वीकेंड से कुछ ढील देने पर विचार कर रही है।

दुनिया में कोरोना के 6 करोड़ से ज्यादा मामले हो चुके हैं। रूस और जर्मनी में महामारी से 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड मौतें हुई हैं। रूस में जर्मनी में एक दिन में 410 तो रूस में 507 मौतें दर्ज हुई हैं। जर्मन चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल ने क्रिसमस के मद्देनजर पाबंदियां लगाने के लिए 16 स्टेट के नेताओं से बात की है।

उधर, ब्रिटेन में 22 बिलियन डॉलर (करीब 2 लाख करोड़ रुपए) का टेस्ट एंड ट्रेस प्रोग्राम फेल होने की कगार पर है। इसमें सरकार के नुमाइंदों को 1 लाख 10 हजार लोगों तक पहुंचना था। आधिकारिक डेटा के मुताबिक, 10 में से 4 लोगों ने सेल्फ आइसोलेशन से इनकार किया। ब्रिटेन में महामारी की दूसरी लहर शुरू हो चुकी है। गार्जियन के मुताबिक, टेस्ट एंड ट्रेस प्रोग्राम ब्रिटेन के महज 58% संक्रमितों तक ही पहुंच सका।

दुनिया में कोरोना से अब तक 14 लाख 16 हजार 116 मौतें हो चुकी हैं। अच्छी बात ये है कि 4 करोड़ 16 लाख 22 हजार 733 लोग ठीक भी हो चुके हैं।

अमेरिका: लोगों से घर में रहने की अपील
अमेरिका में कल (26 नवंबर) थैंक्सगिविंग डे मनाया जाएगा। अफसरों ने लोगों को ट्रैवल करने के बजाय घर में रहने की अपील की है। द न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स ने एक मैप बनाया है, जिससे पता चलेगा कि किस इलाके में लोग बाहर हैं और कहां घर के अंदर। एक अन्य सर्वे के मुताबिक, कल 27% अमेरिकियों को बाहर जाकर डिनर करने का प्लान है।

यूरोप के प्रमुख देशों में स्थिति
फ्रांस: सरकार ने सख्त लॉकडाउन में सीमित छूट देने का ऐलान किया है।
इटली: स्थिति गंभीर है। मंगलवार को 853 लोगों की मौत हो गई। यह मार्च अंत के बाद एक दिन में महामारी से मारे गए सबसे ज्यादा लोगों का आंकड़ा है।
स्पेन: यहां भी सरकार ने क्रिसमस और न्यू इयर सेलिब्रेशन के मद्देनजर पाबंदियां लगाने का ऐलान किया है।

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका12,956,783265,9567,639,084
भारत9,222,216134,7438,642,771
ब्राजील6,121,449170,1795,476,018
रूस2,162,50337,5381,660,419
फ्रांस2,153,81550,237154,679
स्पेन1,614,12643,668उपलब्ध नहीं
यूके1,538,79455,838उपलब्ध नहीं
इटली1,455,02251,306605,330
अर्जेंटीना1,381,79537,4321,210,634
कोलंबिया1,262,49435,6771,167,857

आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचेन्नई को 2015 की बाढ़ का सबक याद है, इसलिए तूफान आने से पहले ही 90% भर चुके बांध से पानी छोड़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें