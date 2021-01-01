पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:WHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा

वॉशिंगटन2 घंटे पहले
  • दुनिया में अब तक 10.43 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 22.62 लाख मौतें हो चुकीं, 7.62 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2.70 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 4.57 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 10.43 करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गया। 7 करोड़ 62 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 22 लाख 62 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। WHO चीफ एडहेनोम घेब्रिसियस ने कहा है कि वैक्सीन के मामले में राष्ट्रवाद की नीति अपनाना गलत है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर सभी देश ऐसा करने लगे तो इससे वायरस के नए म्यूटेंट्स या वैरिएंट्स बढ़ने का खतरा है।

WHO की चेतावनी
विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन यानी WHO के डायरेक्टर जनरल एडहेनोम घेब्रिसियस ने वैक्सीन और उसको लेकर कुछ देशों के राष्ट्रवादी रवैये पर सवाल उठाए हैं। उन्होंने कहा- अगर कुछ देश ‘वैक्सीन नेशनलिज्म’ की नीति अपनाएंगे तो इससे खतरा बढ़ जाएगा। हमें इसे बचना चाहिए, क्योंकि अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो इससे वायरस म्यूटेंट्स बढ़ जाएंगे। बहुत साफ तौर पर कहूं तो बगैर आपसी सहयोग के हम इस महामारी पर काबू नहीं पा सकेंगे।

WHO चीफ ने कहा- यह सही है कि हमारे पास वैक्सीन को लेकर ऑपशन्स बढ़ रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ यह भी मानना होगा कि वैक्सीन मैन्यूफैक्चरिंग कैपेसिटी फिलहाल सीमित है। हमें ये समझना होगा कि अगर दुनिया की आबादी का एक बड़ा हिस्सा वैक्सीनेशन से दूर रहता है तो इससे वायरस की ताकत बढ़ेगी। हो सकता है नए वैरिएंट्स भी सामने आएं।

WHO चीफ घेब्रिसियस ने कहा है कि अगर कुछ देश ‘वैक्सीन नेशनलिज्म’ की नीति अपनाएंगे तो इससे खतरा बढ़ जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि महामारी से मिलकर ही निपटना होगा। (फाइल)
WHO चीफ घेब्रिसियस ने कहा है कि अगर कुछ देश 'वैक्सीन नेशनलिज्म' की नीति अपनाएंगे तो इससे खतरा बढ़ जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि महामारी से मिलकर ही निपटना होगा। (फाइल)

कैप्टन मूर का निधन
ब्रिटेन और दुनिया में मशहूर सेकंड वर्ल्ड वॉर के हीरो कैप्टन टॉम मूर का संक्रमण से निधन हो गया। ब्रिटिश महारानी एलिजाबेथ ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है। कैप्टन मूर ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए लाखों डॉलर का चंदा जुटाया था। मूर 100 साल के थे। ब्रिटेन सरकार ने कैप्टन मूर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया है। परिवार ने कैप्टन मूर के निधन की पुष्टि की है।

कोरोना को हराने की जिद लिए टॉम ने नेशनल हेल्थ सर्विस के लिए फंड जुटाने का अभियान शुरू किया था। पिछले साल 30 अप्रैल को अपने 100वें जन्मदिन से पहले उन्होंने गार्डन में 100 कदम चलकर 25 मीटर की दूरी तय की। कैप्टन टॉम ने इसके जरिए 1 हजार ब्रिटिश पाउंड (1 लाख रुपए) जुटाने का लक्ष्य रखा था, लेकिन इससे उन्होंने कुल 3 करोड़ पाउंड (300 करोड़ रुपए) जुटा लिए। इसके लिए क्वीन एलिजाबेथ ने उन्हें नाइट की उपाधि दी थी।

ब्रिटेन और दुनिया में मशहूर सेकंड वर्ल्ड वॉर के हीरो कैप्टन टॉम मूर का संक्रमण से निधन हो गया। ब्रिटिश महारानी एलिजाबेथ ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है। (फाइल)
ब्रिटेन और दुनिया में मशहूर सेकंड वर्ल्ड वॉर के हीरो कैप्टन टॉम मूर का संक्रमण से निधन हो गया। ब्रिटिश महारानी एलिजाबेथ ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताया है। (फाइल)

स्पूतनिक वैक्सीन की ट्रायल के नतीजे जारी
मेडिकल जर्नल लैंसेट ने मंगलवार को अपनी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि रूस की वैक्सीन स्पूतनिक V कोरोना से बचाव में 91.6% इफेक्टिव है। फेज-3 के नतीजों की रिपोर्ट में यह बात सामने आई है। इस ट्रायल में 19,866 वॉलियंटर शामिल किए गए थे। इनमें से 14,964 को वैक्सीन और 4,902 को प्लासबो दिया गया। दोनों डोज के बीच 21 दिन का अंतर रखा गया।

स्पूतनिक V दुनिया की पहली रजिस्टर्ड वैक्सीन है। इसे बनाने वाले गामालेया रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ एपिडेमियोलॉजी एंड माइक्रोबायोलॉजी के निदेशक अलेक्जेंडर गेन्सबर्ग ने कहा कि स्पूतनिक V के ये नतीजे कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में बड़ी कामयाबी है।

टॉप-10 देश, जहां अब तक सबसे ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित हुए

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका27,027,347457,85616,750,422
भारत10,778,206154,63510,461,706
ब्राजील9,286,256226,3838,160,929
रूस3,884,73074,1583,340,545
UK3,852,623108,0131,787,706
फ्रांस3,224,79877,238226,896
स्पेन2,881,79359,805N/A
इटली2,570,60889,3442,043,499
तुर्की2,492,97726,2372,379,070
जर्मनी2,239,94359,3861,954,000

(ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ के मुताबिक हैं)

WHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा

