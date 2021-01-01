पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Coronavirus Pandemic Country Wise Cases LIVE Update; USA Pakistan China Brazil Russia France Spain Recovery Rate Covid 19 Cases

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिका के 38 राज्यों में वैक्सीनेशन में मदद के लिए नेशनल गार्ड्स तैनात, EU में एस्ट्राजेनिका वैक्सीन को मंजूरी

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
अमेरिका में वैक्सीनेशन में मदद के लिए 38 राज्यों में नेशनल गार्ड्स को तैनात किया गया है। हर राज्य में हर दिन करीब 51 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीनेट किया जा रहा है।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 10.25 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 22.14 लाख मौतें हो चुकीं, 7.43 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2.65 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 4.47 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 10.25 करोड़ के ज्यादा हो गया। 7 करोड़ 43 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 22 लाख 14 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। अमेरिका में वैक्सीनेशन में मदद के लिए नेशनल गार्ड्स की मदद ली जा रही है। दूसरी तरफ, यूरोपीय यूनियन ने एस्ट्राजेनिका वैक्सीन को इमरजेंसी यूज के लिए अप्रूवल दे दिया है।

वैक्सीनेशन के लिए नेशनल गार्ड्स
अमेरिका में वैक्सीनेशन में मदद के लिए 38 राज्यों में नेशनल गार्ड्स को तैनात किया गया है। हर राज्य में हर दिन करीब 51 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीनेट किया जा रहा है। इन लोगों को फिलहाल पहला डोज दिया जा रहा है। दूसरा डोज 21 या 28 दिन बाद लगाया जाएगा। कुल मिलाकर 22 हजार 900 नेशनल गार्ड्स इन 38 राज्यों में तैनात किए गए हैं। इसकी कमान मेजर जनरल जेरी फेनविक को दी गई है। इसके अलावा 44 हजार नेशनल गार्ड्स को दूसरे ऑपरेशन्स में लगाया गया है।

एक मास्क से बेहतर दो मास्क
अमेरिका में सेंटर फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन फिलहाल, यह पता लगाने के लिए रिसर्च कर रहा है कि क्या एक मास्क लगाने से बेहतर दो मास्क लगाना होगा। सीडीसी के चीफ मेडिकल ऑफिसर जॉन ब्रुक्स ने कहा- परेशानी यह है कि यहां तो लोग एक मास्क लगाने में ही परेशानी महसूस करते हैं। हमारे एक्सपर्ट्स कह रहे हैं कि एक की बजाए दो मास्क लगाना बेहतर होगा। एक कपड़े का हो सकता है जबकि दूसरा मेडिकल मास्क। इससे दोनों मास्क ज्यादा फिट रहेंगे और इससे संक्रमण के खतरे को बहुत हद तक कम किया जा सकेगा। ये दोनों मास्क मिलकर 90% संक्रमण को रोक सकते हैं।

अमेरिका में सेंटर फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन फिलहाल, यह पता लगाने के लिए रिसर्च कर रहा है कि क्या एक मास्क लगाने से बेहतर दो मास्क लगाना होगा।
अमेरिका में सेंटर फॉर डिसीज कंट्रोल एंड प्रिवेंशन फिलहाल, यह पता लगाने के लिए रिसर्च कर रहा है कि क्या एक मास्क लगाने से बेहतर दो मास्क लगाना होगा।

EU का अहम फैसला
यूरोपियन यूनियन के रेग्युलेटर ने ऑक्सफोर्ड-एस्ट्राजेनिका वैक्सीन को मंजूरी की सिफारिश कर दी है। एक बयान में कहा गया- हमने इस वैक्सीन के डेटा का बहुत बारीकी और गंभीरता से एनालिसिस किया है और हम इसके नतीजों से संतुष्ट हैं। हम जिस वैक्सीन की तलाश में थे, यह काफी हद तक उन जरूरतों को पूरा कर सकती है जो हमें दरकार है।

EU की इस बात के लिए आलोचना हो रही है कि उसने इस वैक्सीन को मंजूरी देने में काफी वक्त लगा दिया। अब तक यहां सिर्फ फाइजर वैक्सीन को ही मंजूरी दी गई थी। यह इसलिए दिक्कत की बात है क्योंकि सप्लाई में दिक्कत आ रही थी।

ट्रैवल बैन में तीन नए देश शामिल
ब्रिटेन ने शुक्रवार को कहा- UAE, बुरुंडी और रवांडा से यात्री यहां आते हैं। हमें डर है कि इनमें से कोई उस वैरिएंट से संक्रमित हो सकता है जो साउथ अफ्रीका में पाया गया है, लिहाजा इस रूट पर फिलहाल एयर ट्रैवल बैन किया जा रहा है। बयान में इस तरफ भी इशारा किया गया है कि साउथ अफ्रीका में पाए गए कोविड-19 के नए वैरिएंट पर फिलहाल वैक्सीन कारगर साबित नहीं हुई हैं।

इस बैन से ब्रिटेन आयरलैंड और थर्ड कंट्री के देशों को अलग रखा गया है। हालांकि, इन लोगों को भी ब्रिटेन पहुंचने के बाद 10 दिन होम आइसोलेशन में रहना होगा।

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका26,512,193447,45916,199,572
भारत10,733,487154,17610,407,343
ब्राजील9,119,477222,7757,960,643
रूस3,813,04872,1853,255,462
UK3,772,813104,3711,673,936
फ्रांस3,106,85974,456220,570
स्पेन2,774,01457,291N/A
इटली2,501,14786,8891,936,289
तुर्की2,449,83925,4762,331,314
जर्मनी2,184,37855,5871,883,700

(ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ के मुताबिक हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटॉप- 15 संक्रमित देशों की सूची से बाहर हुआ भारत; देश में तीन गुना तेजी से रिकवर हुए मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser