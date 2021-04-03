पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिका में दो हफ्ते में करीब 40 हजार मौतें, स्वीडन और डेनमार्क डिजिटल वैक्सीन पासपोर्ट देंगे

वॉशिंगटन18 मिनट पहले
  • दुनिया में अब तक 10.53 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 22.92 लाख मौतें हो चुकीं, 7.70 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2.72 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 4.66 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 10.53 करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गया। 7 करोड़ 70 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 22 लाख 92 हजार से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। स्वीडन और डेनमार्क ने देश में संक्रमण रोकने के लिए कई सख्त कदम उठाए थे। अब दोनों देश वैक्सीनेशन पर जोर दे रहे हैं। दोनों ही देश कुछ महीनों डिजिटल वैक्सीन पासपोर्ट जारी करेंगे।

स्वीडन और डेनमार्क का फैसला
स्वीडन और डेनमार्क डिजिटल वैक्सीन पासपोर्ट जारी करने पर विचार कर रहे हैं। इसके तहत यात्रा से पहले ये दोनों देश डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए पैसेंजर्स के बारे में यह जानकारी देंगे कि उनका वैक्सीनेशन हुआ है या नहीं। अगर हुआ है तो कब हुआ। कौन सी वैक्सीन और कितने डोज दिए गए। यह जानकारी स्वीडन के कैबिनेट मंत्री आंद्रे येमैन ने दी।

स्वीडन में करीब 6 लाख संक्रमित पाए जा चुके हैं। करीब 12 हजार की मौत हुई। करीब दो लाख लोगों को वैक्सीनेट किया जा चुका है। वहीं, डेनमार्क के फाइनेंस मिनिस्टर ने कहा- ऑनलाइन और डिजिटल वैक्सीन पासपोर्ट से हमें यह पता लग सकेगा कि किस पैसेंजर का वैक्सीन स्टेटस क्या है। यह बेहद जरूरी है।

स्वीडन के एक एयरपोर्ट पर मौजूद महिलाएं। यहां सरकार ने डिजिटल वैक्सीन पासपोर्ट जारी करने का फैसला किया है। इसमें पैसेंजर्स के वैक्सीनेशन का स्टेटस होगा।
स्वीडन के एक एयरपोर्ट पर मौजूद महिलाएं। यहां सरकार ने डिजिटल वैक्सीन पासपोर्ट जारी करने का फैसला किया है। इसमें पैसेंजर्स के वैक्सीनेशन का स्टेटस होगा।

अमेरिका में परेशानी जारी
अमेरिका में दो हफ्ते में संक्रमण से करीब 40 हजार और लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। इस दौरान हर दिन औसतन 3 हजार लोगों ने जान गंवाई। ‘द गार्डियन’ की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इसकी एक वजह लोगों को फिर लापरवाह हो जाना और एक जगह पर जुटना है। हालांकि, इसके बावजूद संक्रमण की दर कम हुई है। सुपरबाउल मुकाबलों पर कुछ शहरों में रोक लगाने पर भी विचार हो रहा है। वैक्सीनेशन की रफ्तार इस हफ्ते और तेज की जा सकती है। जॉनसन एंड जॉनसन ने अपनी सिंगल शॉट वैक्सीन के लिए मंजूरी मांगी है।

ब्राजील में फिर बढ़ी मौतें
ब्राजील सरकार के मुताबिक, यहां लगातार तीसरे दिन 1200 से ज्यादा संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। गुरुवार को यहां 1232 और संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ दिया। ब्राजील सरकार के लिए यह फिक्र की बात है, क्योंकि कुछ दिनों पहले यहां मरने वालों का आंकड़ा एक हजार से नीचे चला गया था। गुरुवार को जारी सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, देश में अब 2 लाख 28 हजार 795 संक्रमितों की मौत हो चुकी है।

टॉप-10 देश, जहां अब तक सबसे ज्यादा लोग संक्रमित हुए

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका27,273,890466,98817,031,629
भारत10,803,533154,86210,495,401
ब्राजील9,397,769228,8838,291,763
रूस3,917,91875,2053,389,913
UK3,892,459110,2501,828,510
फ्रांस3,251,16077,595228,472
स्पेन2,881,79359,805N/A
इटली2,570,60889,3442,043,499
तुर्की2,492,97726,2372,379,070
जर्मनी2,239,94359,3861,954,000

(ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ के मुताबिक हैं)

