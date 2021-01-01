पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Coronavirus Pandemic Country Wise Cases LIVE Update 26 January 2021 USA Pakistan China Brazil Russia France Spain Recovery Rate Covid 19 Cases

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना दुनिया में:मरीजों का आंकड़ा 10 करोड़ के पार; 24 घंटे के अंदर 4.40 लाख से ज्यादा केस मिले, 9430 लोगों ने जान गंवाई

न्यूयॉर्क/ लंदन28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फोटो ब्राजील की है। यहां वैक्सीन लगाने की तैयारी करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
फोटो ब्राजील की है। यहां वैक्सीन लगाने की तैयारी करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।

दुनियाभर में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 10 करोड़ के पार हो गया है। पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर दुनियाभर में 4.40 लाख से ज्यादा नए मरीज बढ़े और 9430 लोगों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 10 करोड़ 2 लाख से ज्यादा लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 7 करोड़ 22 लाख 67 हजार लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 21 लाख 48 हजार 483 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। अभी 2 करोड़ 58 लाख मरीज ऐसे हैं जिनका इलाज चल रहा है। इनमें 1.10 लाख मरीजों की हालत गंभीर है। मतलब ये लोग ICU में हैं।
अमेरिका में 32 लाख लोगों को वैक्सीन की दूसरी डोज दी गई
दुनियाभर में वैक्सीनेशन की प्रक्रिया काफी तेज हो गई है। इस मामले में भी अमेरिका दुनिया में पहले नंबर पर है। यहां अब तक करोड़ 85 लाख 21 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। इनमें 32 लाख 16 हजार लोग ऐसे हैं जिन्हें वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज लगाई जा चुकी है।

UK इस मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर है। यहां अब तक 63 लाख 53 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है, जबकि इनमें 4 लाख 69 हजार लोग ऐसे हैं जिन्हें दोनों डोज दी जा चुकी है। भारत में 16 जनवरी से दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव शुरू हुआ है। अब तक देश में 16 लाख 15 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई है।

नीदरलैंड के डच में दंगाईयों को नियंत्रित करते पुलिसकर्मी।
नीदरलैंड के डच में दंगाईयों को नियंत्रित करते पुलिसकर्मी।

नीदरलैंड में लगातार तीन दिनों से बवाल

नीदरलैंड में लगातार तीसरे दिन भी जमकर बवाल हुआ। यहां लगभग 10 शहरों में दंगा के हालात बने हुए हैं। लोग पुलिस पर पथराव कर रहे हैं। आगजनी के कई मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। ये सभी लोग कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण लागू कर्फ्यू का विरोध कर रहे हैं। अब तक 150 से ज्यादा लोग इस मामले में गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मार्क रूट (Mark Rutte) ने इसकी निंदा की है।

कोरोना अपडेट्स

  • ब्रिटेन में लॉकडाउन को 17 जुलाई तक बढ़ा दिया है। सरकार ने क्वारैंटाइन नियमों में भी बदलाव किया है। इसके मुताबिक ज्यादा खतरे वाले देशों से आने वाले यात्रियों को 10 दिनों तक क्वारैंटाइन किया जाएगा। आज इस मसले पर कैबिनेट की बैठक होगी। इससे पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भी इसी तरह का नियम बनाया है। नए वैरिएंट के बढ़ते खतरे के बीच यहां अब तक 36,47,463 केस मिल चुके हैं।
  • पाकिस्तान ने रूस की स्पूतनिक V वैक्सीन को इमरजेंसी यूज के लिए मंजूरी दे दी है। स्पूतनिक V पाकिस्तान में अप्रूवल पाने वाली तीसरी वैक्सीन है। एक लोकल फार्मा कंपनी को इसके इंपोर्ट और डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन के लिए कहा गया है। पिछले हफ्ते पाकिस्तान में ऑक्सफोर्ड-एस्ट्राजेनेका और चीनी कंपनी सिनोफार्म की वैक्सीन को अप्रूवल मिला था।
  • मैक्सिको के राष्ट्रपति एंद्रेस मैनुअल लोपेज ओब्रेडोर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। उनमें इसके हल्के लक्षण दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
  • ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने फाइजर की वैक्सीन को इमरजेंसी अप्रूवल दे दिया है। यह मंजूरी हासिल करने वाली पहली वैक्सीन है। यहां फरवरी के आखिर तक वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होने की उम्मीद है।

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका25,702,125429,49015,409,639
भारत10,668,356153,50310,328,738
ब्राजील8,844,600217,0817,653,770
रूस3,719,40069,4623,131,760
UK3,647,46397,9391,631,400
फ्रांस3,053,61773,049216,965
स्पेन2,603,47255,441N/A
इटली2,466,81385,4611,882,074
तुर्की2,429,60525,0732,307,721
जर्मनी2,147,74052,7771,807,500

(ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ के मुताबिक हैं)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser