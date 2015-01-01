पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना दुनिया में:अमेरिका में मौतों का आंकड़ा 3 लाख के पार, ब्राजील ने वैक्सीनेशन प्लान जारी किया

वॉशिंगटन5 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका में फाइजर वैक्सीन के ट्रायल में शामिल एक महिला। सरकार सोमवार से कई राज्यों में वैक्सीन सप्लाई की शुरुआत करेगी।
  • दुनिया में अब तक 7.20 करोड़ से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 16.11 लाख मौतें हो चुकीं, 5.04 करोड़ स्वस्थ
  • अमेरिका में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1.63 करोड़ से ज्यादा, अब तक 3.02 लाख लोगों ने गंवाई जान

दुनिया में कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7.16 करोड़ के ज्यादा हो गया। 4 करोड़ 98 लाख से ज्यादा लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। अब तक 16 लाख से ज्यादा लोग जान गंवा चुके हैं। ये आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं। अमेरिका में बीते 24 घंटे में 3 हजार से ज्यादा नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसके साथ ही देश में अब तक मिले संक्रमितों की संख्या1.6 करोड़ से ज्यादा हो गई है।

अमेरिका में मौतों का आंकड़ा भी 3 लाख के पार हो गया है। देश के कई राज्यों में फाइजर की वैक्सीन पहुंचाने का काम तेज हो गया है। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के ऑपरेशन वार्प स्पीड के प्रमुख गुस्टावे पेरना ने बताया कि सोमवार को 145 जगहों पर फाइजर वैक्सीन की पहली डोज पहुंचाई जाएगी। मंगलवार को 425 और बुधवार को 66 जगहों पर वैक्सीन पहुंचाने की योजना है। यहां11 दिसंबर को फाइजर की वैक्सीन को इमरजेंसी में इस्तेमाल की इजाजत दी गई थी।

इस बीच, ब्राजील सरकार ने वैक्सीनेशन प्लान जारी कर दिया है। इसके तहत देश की एक चौथाई आबादी को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। सरकार ने देश के सुप्रीम कोर्ट को भेजे गए दस्तावेज में इसकी जानकारी दी। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, फर्स्ट फेज के लिए 10.08 लाख वैक्सीन जुटाई जाएगी। टीका लगाने में हेल्थ वर्कर्स, बुजुर्ग लोगों और आदिवासियों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। देश में अब तक 68 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले हैं और 1.81 लाख से ज्यादा मौतें हुई हैं।

कैलिफोर्निया के अस्पतालों में बेड कम पड़े

अमेरिका के कैलिफोर्निया में स्थिति बिगड़ती जा रही है। संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों की वजह से अस्पतालों में बेड कम पड़ गए हैं। कैलिर्फोनिया में अब तक 10.4 लाख मामले मिल चुके हैं और 20 हजार से ज्यादा मौतें हुई हैं। बीते दो हफ्तों में अस्पतालों के आईसीयू में भर्ती होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 70% तक बढ़ी है। अब यहां के अस्पतालों में 10% बेड ही खाली रह गए हैं। कैलिफोर्निया के गर्वनर गेविन न्यूसम ने कहा है कि गैर जरूरी सर्जरी टालने पर विचार किया जा रहा है। ऐसा करने से अस्पतालों में इमरजेंसी मरीजों को बेड मिल सकेंगे।

अमेरिका के कैलिफोर्निया में एक अस्पताल के बाहर मास्क लगाकर बैठी महिला।
अमेरिका के कैलिफोर्निया में एक अस्पताल के बाहर मास्क लगाकर बैठी महिला।

जर्मनी में सख्त होंगी पाबंदियां
जर्मनी अगले हफ्ते से कोरोना से जुड़ी पाबंदियां सख्त करेगा। इस पर रविवार को जर्मन चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल की राज्यों के नेताओं की बैठक में लिया जा सकता है। देश में पिछले छह हफ्तों से आंशिक लॉकडाउन लागू हैं। बार और रेस्टोरेंट बंद हैं। हालांकि, स्टोर्स और स्कूल्स खुले हैं। कुछ इलाकों ने संक्रमण को देखते हुए कड़े नियम लागू किए हैं। यहां अब तक 13 लाख 20 हजार 592 मामले सामने आए हैं और 22 हजार 171 मौतें हुईं हैं।

साउथ कोरिया में 24 घंटे में रिकॉर्ड मामले
साउथ कोरिया में बीते 24 घंटे में संक्रमण के रिकॉर्ड 1030 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से 1002 मामले लोकल ट्रांसमिशन के हैं। अब तक देश में 42 हजार से ज्यादा संक्रमित मिले हैं और 580 मौतें हुई हैं। बीते हफ्ते से यहां संक्रमण के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। सरकार ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से जुड़ी पाबंदियां सख्त कर दी है। इसे कड़ाई से लागू करवाने के लिए सेना की मदद ली जा रही है।

साउथ कोरिया की राजधानी सियोल के टेस्टिंग सेंटर पर एक व्यक्ति का सैंपल लेती हेल्थ वर्कर।- फाइल
साउथ कोरिया की राजधानी सियोल के टेस्टिंग सेंटर पर एक व्यक्ति का सैंपल लेती हेल्थ वर्कर।- फाइल

कोरोना प्रभावित टॉप-10 देशों में हालात

देश

संक्रमितमौतेंठीक हुए
अमेरिका16,301,064302,8059,511,786
भारत9,832,830142,7499,331,521
ब्राजील6,836,313180,4535,954,745
रूस2,625,84846,4532,085,958
फ्रांस2,351,37257,567175,891
ब्रिटेन1,809,45563,506N/A
इटली1,805,87363,3871,052,163
तुर्की1,780,67315,9771,154,333
स्पेन1,741,43947,624N/A
अर्जेंटीना1,489,32840,6061,324,792

(आंकड़े www.worldometers.info/coronavirus के मुताबिक हैं)

