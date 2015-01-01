पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:अमेरिका में कोरोना से मौतें 2.5 लाख पार, 50 में से 49 राज्यों में बढ़ रहे नए मामले

एरिक नगोर्ने| वॉशिंगटन2 घंटे पहले
जर्मनी में प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में दंगा निरोधक पुलिस तैनात की गई।

अमेरिका में कोरोना महामारी के कारण जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या 2.50 लाख के आंकड़े को पार कर गई है। पिछले 14 दिनों में मौतों की संख्या में 52 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। वहीं, नए संक्रमण के मामलों में 77 फीसदी का इजाफा हुआ है। अमेरिका के 50 में से 49 राज्यों में नए मामलों में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। सिर्फ हवाई में पिछले 14 दिनों में पॉजिटिव केस की संख्या में गिरावट आई है। इस वजह से अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि अगले कुछ दिनों में मौत की संख्या भी और तेजी से बढ़ सकती है, क्योंकि आमतौर पर कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में बढ़ोतरी के कुछ दिनों बाद मौत की संख्या बढ़ती है।

अमेरिका को उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही उसे फाइजर और मॉर्डना द्वारा विकसित की गई वैक्सीन मिल जाएगी। हालांकि, ऐसी आशंका है कि वैक्सीन आने से पहले अगर सावधानी नहीं बरती गई तो बड़ी तबाही हो सकती है। अमेरिका के राज्य अपने-अपने स्तर पर संक्रमण से मुकाबला करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। ओहायो में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाया गया है। मिसिसिपी और आइओवा में मास्क अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। मेरीलैंड में सभी बार, रेस्टोरेंट और नाइट क्लब को रात 10 बजे बंद किए जाने का आदेश दिया गया है।

मिनेसोटा के गवर्नर टिम वाल्ट्ज और भी कड़ी पाबंदियों के पक्षधर हैँ। उन्होंने कहा, ‘हमारे पैरों तले जमीन खिसक रही है। हमें कड़े कदम उठाने ही होंगे।’ न्यूयॉर्क ने फिर से स्कूल बंद करने का फैसला लिया है। आठ सप्ताह पहले ही वहां स्कूल खोले गए थे। पेन्सलवेनिया ने कहा कि बाहर से कोई भी व्यक्ति अगर राज्य में आता है तो उसे कोरोना निगेटिव सर्टिफिकेट लाना होगा। कैलिफोर्निया ने कहा है कि राज्य को फिर से खोलने की योजना पर आपातकालीन ब्रेक लगाया जा रहा है।

जर्मनी में लॉकडाउन के खिलाफ गुस्सा- संसद भवन में भी घुसे प्रदर्शनकारी

जर्मनी में हजारों की तादाद में लोग राजधानी बर्लिन में सड़कों पर उतर आए। इन प्रदर्शनकारियों ने जर्मन चांसलर अंगेला मर्केल के लॉकडाउन के कदमों का जोरदार विरोध किया। प्रदर्शनकारियों को हटाने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में दंगा निरोधक पुलिस तैनात की गई। कुछ प्रदर्शनकारी संसद भवन बुंदसटैग में भी घुस गए थे। सरकार ने इस मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं कि आखिर वे संसद भवन में कैसे आ गए।

बाइडेन बोले- देश को कमांडर-इन-चीफ चाहिए

अमेरिका के प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन ने कोरोना से निबटने के लिए खुद को सरकारी मशीनरी का एक्सेस दिए जाने की मांग की है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह युद्ध है और देश को ऐसी स्थिति में कमांडर-इन-चीफ की जरूरत है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर अमेरिकी सरकार में संक्रामक रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर एंथनी ए फौसी ने कहा कि पूरे देश को एक एक्शन प्लान पर काम करना चाहिए। हर राज्य में अलग तरीका ठीक नहीं है।

फ्रांस के बाद रूस में भी 20 लाख का आंकड़ा पार

यूरोप में कोरोना महामारी विस्फोटक रूप धारण कर चुकी है। फ्रांस के बाद यूरोप में भी अब 20 लाख संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा पार हो गया। यूरोप के यही दो देश हैं जहां कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 20 लाख के ऊपर गई है। स्पेन में 15 लाख से ज्यादा और ब्रिटेन में 14 लाख से ज्यादा मामले आ चुके हैं। अभी जैसी रफ्तार है ये दोनों देश भी जल्द ही 20 लाख का आंकड़ा पार कर सकते हैं।

