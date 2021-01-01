पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Depression And Suicide Among Children Increased In America, So Schools Will Be Reopened In Las Vegas

US में कोरोना का साइड इफेक्ट:अमेरिका में बच्चों में डिप्रेशन और खुदकुशी के मामले बढ़े, इसलिए लास वेगास में फिर से खोले जाएंगे स्कूल

18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिका में नेवादा के क्लार्क काउंटी के बच्चे इन दिनों महामारी से उपजी परेशानियों से जूझ रहे हैं। मार्च 2020 में स्कूल बंद होने के बाद से काउंटी ऑफिस में ऐसे 3100 से ज्यादा मामले सामने आए, जिनमें बच्चों के मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर असर पड़ता दिखा। इनमें आत्महत्या का विचार, खुद को नुकसान पहुंचाने जैसे मामले ज्यादा थे। 18 दिसंबर के बाद से तो बच्चों ने खुद की जान लेनी भी शुरू कर दी।

लास वेगास के आसपास बच्चों द्वारा आत्महत्या करने के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए काउंटी ऑफिस बच्चों को पहले की स्थिति में लाने में जुट गया है। इसी महीने स्कूल बोर्ड ने फिर से ग्रेड स्कूल खोलने के बारे में हरी झंडी दे दी। ये इसलिए भी जरूरी हो गया था, क्योंकि लास वेगास में कोरोना के संक्रमण और इससे मरने वालों की संख्या से कहीं ज्यादा संख्या इन पीड़ित बच्चों की थी।

हालांकि कुछ राज्यों में लोगों की सेहत, शिक्षकों और दूसरे स्कूल स्टाफ के बीमार होने और कुछ मामलों में हुई मौतों के मद्देनजर स्कूलों को बंद किया गया था। लेकिन बच्चों में खुदकुशी के मामलों को बढ़ता देख स्कूल फिर से खोलने पर विचार करना पड़ा है। अमेरिका के 40 राज्यों में सभी आयुवर्ग में मानसिक परेशानियों के चलते इमरजेंसी कॉल बढ़ रहे हैं।

क्लार्क काउंटी की बात करें, तो बीते 9 महीने में आत्महत्या के 18 मामले सामने आए, जबकि बीते साल सिर्फ 9 थे। इनमें से एक छात्र ने नोट छोड़ा था कि वह आने वाले समय के बारे में कुछ सोच नहीं पा रहा है। क्लार्क काउंटी के प्रशासन अधीक्षक डॉ. जेसस जारा कहते हैं, ‘मुझे लगता है कि ये सभी मेरे बच्चे हैं। बच्चों का जीवन और भविष्य बचाना हमारी सामूहिक जिम्मेदारी है।’

