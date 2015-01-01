पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Donald Trump Joe Biden| Donald Trump Administration Approves Start Of Formal Transition To Joe Biden Team

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झुक गए ट्रम्प:अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ने सत्ता हस्तांतरण को हरी झंडी दी, बाइडेन को अब खुफिया जानकारी भी मिल सकेगी

वॉशिंगटन18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चुनाव जीतने के बाद अब औपचारिक तौर पर बाइडेन को व्हाइट हाउस से तमाम जानकारी मिल सकेगी। डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने सत्ता हस्तांतरण करने वाली एजेंसी को पावर ट्रांजिशन शुरू करने की मंजूरी देने का ऐलान किया है।

चुनाव नतीजे साफ होने के करीब 20 दिन बार अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प सत्ता हस्तांतरण यानी पावर ट्रांजिशन के लिए तैयार हो गए हैं। हालांकि, उन्होंने अब तक न तो औपचारिक तौर पर हार स्वीकार की है और न ही प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई दी है। बहरहाल, सत्ता हस्तांतरण के लिए तैयार होने का मतलब ही यही है कि ट्रम्प को अब व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ना होगा। अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे 3 नवंबर को आए थे। इसके बाद कानूनी पैतरों के जरिए ट्रम्प व्हाइट हाउस में बने रहने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

जनरल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन एक्टिव हुआ
अमेरिका में सत्ता हस्तांतरण की जिम्मेदारी फेडरल एजेंसी जनरल सर्विएस एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन यानी GSA की होती है। CNN की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सोमवार रात ट्रम्प ने जीएसए की हेड ऑफ द डिपार्टमेंट एमिली मर्फी को यह आदेश दिए कि वे ट्रांजिशन की शुरुआत करें। हालांकि, ट्रम्प ने ये भी साफ कर दिया कि वे चुनाव और मतगणना में हुई धांधली के खिलाफ अपनी जंग जारी रखेंगे।

मर्फी की सराहना
ट्रम्प ने कहा- मैं एमिली मर्फी और उनकी टीम को देश के लिए की गई उनकी कामयाब कोशिशों और लगन के लिए बधाई देता हूं। उनके साथ गलत बर्ताव हुआ। मैं नहीं चाहता कि ये अब जारी रहे। हम अपनी जंग से पीछे नहीं हटने वाले। इसे पूरी मजबूती से जारी रखेंगे। उम्मीद है एक दिन सच जरूर सामने आएगा और इसकी जीत होगी।

जो जरूरी हो, वो कीजिए
व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने का संकेत देते हुए ट्रम्प ने कहा- देश हित में जो जरूरी हो, वो जरूर कीजिए। मैंने मर्फी और उनकी टीम से यही कहा है कि वे आगे बढ़ें और जो नियम तय हैं उनका पालन करें। मैंने अपनी टीम से भी यही कहा है कि वे जीएसए की मदद करें।

इसके बाद मर्फी ने कहा- हम जानते हैं कि क्या नियम हैं और हमें कैसे इनका पालन करते हुए आगे बढ़ना है। मेरे ऊपर किसी तरह का कोई दबाव नहीं आया। जो परंपरा है, हम उसके हिसाब से ही आगे काम करेंगे।

इसके मायने क्या हुए
जीएसए ने बाइडेन टीम को बता दिया है कि ट्रम्प एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन पावर ट्रांजिशन के लिए तैयार हो गया है। अब बाइ़डेन और उनकी टीम को हर जरूरी जानकारी मिल सकेगी। ट्रम्प की टीम इसमें पहले की तरह बाधा नहीं बनेगी। इसके ये मायने भी हुए कि इंटेलिजेंस एजेंसीज के चीफ बाइडेन को संवेदनशील मामलों पर सीधी जानकारी दे सकेंगे। पहले इसे रोका जा रहा था। व्हाइट हाउस के अफसर बाइडेन टीम से मिल सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें