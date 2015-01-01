पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Donald Trump White House | Donald Trump And White House Think There Will Be A Second Trump Term.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सस्पेंस:व्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी

वॉशिंगटन23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प व्हाइट हाउस में रहेंगे या नहीं, इस सवाल का जवाब मिलने में कुछ और वक्त लग सकता है। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां हो रही हैं।

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे आ चुके हैं। जो बाइडेन चुनाव जीत चुके हैं। दूसरी तरफ, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने अब तक हार नहीं मानी। अब फॉक्स न्यूज की एक खबर ने सस्पेंस और बढ़ा दिया है। इसकी एक रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि व्हाइट हाउस में बाइडेन के वेलकम की जगह ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। बाइडेन को 20 जनवरी को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेनी है।

इस बीच, राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प ने शुक्रवार को यह कहकर मामला ज्यादा उलझा दिया कि एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन कौन सी रहेगी, इसका इंतजार कीजिए। हालांकि, उन्होंने इस बारे में विस्तार से कुछ नहीं बताया।

एडवाइजर ने क्या कहा
फॉक्स बिजनेस नेटवर्क से बातचीत में राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प के ट्रेड एडवाइजर पीटर नेवारो ने कहा- व्हाइट हाउस में यह माना जा रहा है कि और हम भी यही मान रहे हैं कि राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प ही रहेंगे और वे अपना दूसरा टेन्योर शुरू करेंगे। लिहाजा, इसी के मद्देनजर तैयारियां की जा रही हैं।
नेवारो की बात से फिर यह सवाल सामने आ रहा है कि ट्रम्प ने अब तक बाइडेन को परंपरा के मुताबिक बधाई क्यों नहीं दी? वे हार मानने को तैयार क्यों नहीं हैं? साफ है कि व्हाइट हाउस में कुछ तो चल रहा है।

किस बात का इंतजार
नेवारो ने आगे कहा- हम चाहते हैं के वेरिफाइड और सर्टिफाइड बैलट्स की ही काउंटिंग हो। चुनावी धांधलियों की जांच की जाए और इसके अलावा जो आरोप लग रहे हैं उन पर तस्वीर साफ हो। चीन पर बाइडेन ने अब तक कोई बयान ऐसा नहीं दिया जिससे ये साफ हो कि वे उससे किस तरह के रिश्ते रखेंगे या ट्रेड पॉलिसी क्या होगी।

रास्ता आसान नहीं
ट्रम्प के समर्थक चाहे जो कह रहे हों, लेकिन इतना तो साफ है कि बाइडेन की जीत तय हो चुकी है। दुनिया के कई नेता उन्हें बधाई भी दे चुके हैं। ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि ट्रम्प कैम्प क्यों अब भी चुप है। ट्रम्प की ओर से बाइडेन को मुबारकबाद क्यों नहीं दी गई। इस सवाल का जवाब आने वाले दिनों में मिलने की उम्मीद है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी ने 7वीं बार जवानों के बीच दिवाली मनाई, लोंगेवाला पोस्ट पर बोले- भारत को आपके शौर्य पर गर्व है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें