बदलती तस्वीर:ट्रम्प के अड़ियल रवैये से अफसर भी परेशान, कई पूर्व और वर्तमान सहयोगी अब बाइडेन खेमे में पहुंचे

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
व्हाइट हाउस के अपने ओवल ऑफिस की खिड़की से लॉन की तरफ देखते ट्रम्प। 20 जनवरी से इस ऑफिस में जो बाइडेन बैठेंगे। (फाइल)

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में स्पष्ट हार के बावजूद इसे कबूल करने से इनकार कर रहे डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प अब अकेले पड़ते जा रहे हैं। व्हाइट हाउस में उनके कई पूर्व सहयोगी इससे न सिर्फ नाराज हैं, बल्कि अब पाला भी बदलने लगे हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर वे अफसर या सियासी सहयोगी हैं जिन्हें ट्रम्प ने बर्खास्त किया। ये अफसर अब जो बाइडेन की ट्रांजिशन टीम (सत्ता हस्तांतरण करने वाली टीम) में शामिल होने लगे हैं। ट्रम्प को एक और झटका तब लगा जब जॉर्जिया में उनकी जिद की वजह से हुए रि-काउंट में भी उन्हें मात खानी पड़ी।

शक की कोई गुंजाइश नहीं
CNN की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प के हार न मानने की जिद अब उन पर भारी पड़ने लगी है। वक्त निकलता जा रहा है। 14 दिसंबर को इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज की मीटिंग होनी है। 20 जनवरी को इनॉगरेशन परेड यानी शपथ होनी है। ऐसे में जनरल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन के अफसर परेशान हैं कि वे क्या करें, क्योंकि ट्रम्प हार मानने तैयार नहीं हैं। बाइडेन की टीम को फेडरल टीम्स से इनपुट नहीं मिल रहे हैं। इंटेलिजेंस एजेंसीज भी उन्हें जानकारी नहीं दे पा रही हैं। ब्यूरोक्रेट्स नाराज है। अफसरों का माना है कि अब शक की कोईं गुंजाइश नहीं है और ट्रम्प को हार मान लेनी चाहिए।

बाइडेन के संपर्क में अफसर
ताजा डेवलपमेंट्स के बाद अफसर बाइडेन खेमे से संपर्क करने लगे हैं। हालांकि, औपचारिक तौर पर इसका ऐलान नहीं किया गया है। कुछ अफसर ऐसे हैं जिन्हें ट्रम्प ने निकाल दिया था। अब ये बाइडेन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन में फिर नजर आ रहे हैं। एक अफसर ने सीएनएन से कहा- हमें कोई लालच नहीं है। लेकिन, हम बाइडेन की मदद करने के लिए तैयार हैं। बाइडेन के एक एडवाइजर ने भी माना कि कुछ पूर्व और वर्तमान अफसरों ने उनसे संपर्क किया है। लेकिन, इस पर टिप्पणी से इनकार कर दिया। ट्रम्प की डिप्टी कैम्पेन मैनेजर केट बेडिंग्लेफील्ड ने कहा- हम चाहते हैं कि अमेरिकी नागरिकों को इफेक्टिव एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन मिले।

कर्मचारियों को धमकी
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प के सहयोगी व्हाइट हाउस के स्टाफ को धमकी दे रहे हैं कि वे बाइडेन की टीम से संपर्क न करें। हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट के चीफ एलेक्स अजार ने गुरुवार को कहा- जब तक जनरल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन हमें यह ऑर्डर जारी नहीं करती कि हम बाइडेन की टीम को जानकारी देना शुरू करें। तब तक हम ये नहीं कर सकते। इस बारे में फिलहाल फैसले का अधिकार तो राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प के ही पास है।

एस्पर की वापसी मुमकिन
ट्रम्प ने पिछले दिनों डिफेंस सेक्रेटरी मार्क एस्पर को बर्खास्त कर दिया था। माना जाता है कि एस्पर ने ट्रम्प के कई फैसलों का विरोध किया था और ट्रम्प इससे नाराज थे। अब कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में कहा जा रहा है कि मार्क बाइडेन के भी डिफेंस सेक्रेटरी या एडवाइजर बनाए जा सकते हैं। इसकी वजह यह है कि उन्हें इस सेक्टर का ताजा अनुभव है।

पेंटागन पर भी नजरें
सीएनएन के मुताबिक, एक और पूर्व डिफेंस सेक्रेटरी जिम मैटिस को भी पेंटागन में अहम जिम्मेदारी सौंपी जा सकती है। जरूरी हुआ तो इसके लिए एक अलग पोस्ट भी बनाई जा सकती है। खबरें तो यहां तक हैं कि बाइडेन की ट्रांजिशन टीम इस बारे में मैटिस से कई दौर की चर्चा कर चुकी है।

ये ड्रामा नहीं सोचा था
व्हाइट हाउस के एक अफसर ने सीएनएन से कहा- इसमें तो कोई दो राय नहीं कि हालात में बदलाव होगा। लेकिन, ये हमारी समझ से बाहर कि वेस्ट विंग में इस तरह का ड्रामा क्यों रचा जा रहा है। एक अन्य अफसर ने कहा- हम तो पहले ही दूसरी नौकरियों की तलाश में रिज्यूमे भेज चुके हैं। क्योंकि, अब बहुत हुआ। हम यहां से निकलने पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

