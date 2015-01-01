पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रम्प की जिद भारी न पड़ जाए:बाइडेन को अब भी नहीं मिल रही इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग, खतरे में पड़ सकती है अमेरिकी सुरक्षा

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प ने अब तक नेशनल इंटेलिजेंस डायरेक्टर को यह आदेश नहीं दिया है कि वे जो बाइडेन को इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग दें। कुछ दिनों में जनरल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन का आदेश आ सकता है। इसके बाद डायरेक्टर बाइडेन को इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग देने के लिए मजबूर होंगे।

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे आए दो हफ्ते से ज्यादा हो गए हैं। लेकिन, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प हार मानने तैयार नहीं हैं। जो बाइडेन को 306 इलेक्टोरल वोट मिल चुके हैं। 2016 में ट्रम्प को जब इतने ही वोट मिले थे तो उन्होंने इसे भारी बहुमत बताया था। अब वे नतीजों को खारिज ही नहीं कर रहे हैं, बल्कि अमेरिकी सुरक्षा हितों को भी खतरे में डाल रहे हैं। सत्ता हस्तांतरण करने को तैयार नहीं हैं। बाइडेन और कमला हैरिस को इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग नहीं दी जा रही। कुल मिलाकर ट्रम्प अपनी जिद से जो माहौल बना रहे हैं वो अमेरिका के लिए अच्छा संकेत नहीं है।

परंपरा तोड़ चुके हैं
CNN ने इस मामले पर एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अमेरिका में सत्ता हस्तांतरण चुनाव नतीजों के फौरन बाद शुरू हो जाता है। बाइडेन तो टीम बना चुके हैं। लेकिन, ट्रम्प के आदेश से मजबूर अफसर उन तक जानकारियां नहीं भेज पा रहे। राष्ट्रपति ही मिलिट्री का कमांडर इन चीफ होता है। उसको व्हाइट हाउस के ओवल ऑफिस में बैठने से पहले बेहद संवेदनशील मामलों की गहराई से जानकारी करीब दो महीने पहले ही दी जाने लगती है। ऐसे में बाइडेन को अब तक इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग न मिलना कहीं न कहीं अमेरिका के सुरक्षा हितों से खिलवाड़ जैसा है।

इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग पर कमेटी
आमतौर पर इंटेलिजेंस एजेंसियां सीनेट की एक कमेटी को जानकारी देती हैं। हालांकि, बेहद गोपनीय और अति संवेदनशील इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग राष्ट्रपति और कुछ खास लोगों तक ही पहुंचती है। अब तक डायरेक्टर ऑफ नेशनल इंटेलिजेंस को ट्रम्प ने आदेश नहीं दिया कि वे बाइडेन को खुफिया मामलों की जानकारी दें। इससे खतरा ये है कि जब बाइडेन राष्ट्रपति बनेंगे शायद वे फौरन फैसले न ले पाएं। बिल क्लिंटन और जॉर्ज बुश के दौर में सीआईए की कमान संभाल चुके डेविड कहते हैं- ये खतरनाक स्थिति है। इसका खामियाजा देश को भुगतना पड़ सकता है।

सिर्फ एक अच्छी बात
बाइडेन खुद 8 साल उप राष्ट्रपति रह चुके हैं। लिहाजा, वो एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन और इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग की बारीकियों को गंभीरता से समझते हैं। एक अच्छी बात यह है कि कमला हैरिस सीनेट की इंटेलिजेंस कमेटी की मेंबर हैं। बाइडेन ने कहा- मेरे लिए अच्छी बात यह है कि मेरी सहयोगी कमला हैरिस के पास इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग होती है। बहुत मुमकिन है कि इसी हफ्ते जनरल एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन ट्रांजिशन शुरू करे और तब कानूनी तौर पर इंटेलिजेंस अफसर बाइडेन को इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग के लिए मजबूर होंगे। बाइडेन के एक एडवाइजर ने कहा- देश और उसकी सुरक्षा हर तरह की सियासत से ऊपर है। ट्रम्प को यह समझना होगा।

अपने ही सांसदों की बात नहीं सुन रहे ट्रम्प
रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के सीनियर सीनेटर और ट्रम्प की सहयोगी रहीं लिंडसे ग्राहम ने कहा- मैं साफ तौर पर यह मानती हूं कि बाइडेन को हर हाल में और पूरी इंटेलिजेंस ब्रीफिंग मिलनी चाहिए। मेसन यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ नेशनल सिक्युरिटी के डायरेक्टर और बुश के दौर में उनके एडवाइजर रहे एन जेफर कहते हैं- ट्रम्प बहुत गलत कर रहे हैं। हालांकि, ये होना नहीं चाहिए। सब बातें छोड़ भी दें तो नेशनल सिक्युरिटी सबसे ऊपर होती है। पॉलिटिक्स अपनी जगह है लेकिन, मैं अपने कॅरियर में पहली बार इस तरह के हालात देख रहा हूं, और बहुत चिंतित हूं। लेकिन, अफसर भी जानते हैं कि क्या चल रहा है और उन्हें क्या करना है, भरोसा रखिए।

9/11 से सबक लें ट्रम्प
2001 में अमेरिका में 9/11 हमला हुआ। इसकी जांच के लिए जो कमेटी बनी, उसने एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन की कुछ खामियों की भी जानकारी दी। कमेटी के मुताबिक, साल 2000 में ट्रांजिशन में हुई देरी भी हमले की वजह थी। इस कमेटी की सिफारिशों की वजह से ही बाद में ये तय हुआ कि चुनाव के फौरन बाद ही सत्ता हस्तांतरण से जुड़े काम शुरू किए जाएंगे। हालांकि, ट्रम्प इसको भी मानने तैयार नहीं हैं। नियुक्तियों के लिए भी एफबीआई क्लियरेंस जरूरी होगा। उसमें पहले ही देरी हो चुकी है।

