  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Donald Trump Joe Biden News: Interesting Facts About United States (US) Presidential Election

US प्रेसिडेंट से जुड़े 9 रोचक तथ्य:4 बार राष्ट्रपति रहे रूजवेल्ट, बिना चुनाव जीते मुकद्दर के सिकंदर बने फोर्ड

वॉशिंगटन7 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका में अंतिम वोटिंग हुए दो दिन हो चुके हैं। काउंटिंग चल रही है। डेमोक्रेट जो बाइडेन, राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प से आगे चल रहे हैं। ट्रम्प सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने की बात भी कह चुके हैं। पॉलिटिकल एक्सपर्ट्स मानते हैं कि ट्रम्प 2016 की तर्ज पर चौंका सकते हैं, जीत सकते हैं। उन्हें खारिज नहीं किया जा सकता। हम यहां आपको अमेरिका में अब तक हुए राष्ट्रपतियों के बारे में कुछ रोचक तथ्य बता रहे हैं।

1. ट्रम्प 44वें राष्ट्रपति

ट्रम्प अमेरिका के 45वें नहीं बल्कि, 44वें राष्ट्रपति हैं। दरअसल, ग्रोवर क्लीवलैंड 1884 में चुनाव जीते और राष्ट्रपति बने। 1888 में वे हारे और फिर 1892 में राष्ट्रपति बने। यानी बतौर क्लीवलैंड के कार्यकाल दो थे, लेकिन साल अलग-अलग था। ‘टर्म इन ऑफिस’ रूल के तहत उन्हें दो बार गिना जाता है। लेकिन, बतौर इंडिविजुअल क्लीवलैंड एक ही थे। वे 22वें और 24वें राष्ट्रपति रहे।

2. 4 बार प्रेसिडेंट रहे रूजवेल्ट
1945 में 22वें संविधान संशोधन के पहले तक अमेरिका में यह तय नहीं था कि एक व्यक्ति कितनी बार राष्ट्रपति बन सकता है। फ्रेंकलिन डी. रूजवेल्ट ने तीन टर्म 1933 से 1945 तक तीन टर्म पूरे किए। चौथी बार भी जीते। लेकिन, कुछ दिन बाद मौत हो गई।

3. सबसे कम और सबसे ज्यादा उम्र के राष्ट्रपति
जॉन एफ कैनेडी 43 साल की उम्र में राष्ट्रपति बने। संविधान के मुताबिक, राष्ट्रपति बनने के लिए आयु 35 साल होना चाहिए। रोनाल्ड रीगन जब दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए चुने गए तब उनकी उम्र 73 साल थी। बाइडेन जीते यह रिकॉर्ड टूट जाएगा। 20 जनवरी को अगर वे शपथ लेते हैं तो उस वक्त उनकी उम्र 78 साल से ज्यादा होगी। 20 नवंबर को वे 78 साल के हो जाएंगे।

4. दो बार मुकद्दर के सिकंदर बने फोर्ड
गेराल्ड फोर्ड बिना चुनाव जीते उपराष्ट्रपति भी बने और राष्ट्रपति भी। 1973 में जब शिप्रो एग्न्यू ने इस्तीफा दिया तो फोर्ड वाइस प्रेसिडेंट बने। उनका अप्वॉइंटमेंट राष्ट्रपति रिचर्ड निक्सन ने किया। अगस्त 1974 में निक्सन ने इस्तीफा दिया तो फोर्ड प्रेसिडेंट बन गए।

5. सबसे लंबे और सबसे ठिगने
अब्राहम लिंकन कद के लिहाज से सबसे लंबे (6 फीट 4 इंच) और जेम्स मेडिसन सबसे ठिगने (5 फीट 4 इंच) अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति थे।

6. सिर्फ एक कुंवारा
जेम्स बुकानन (4 मार्च 1857 से 4 मार्च 1861) एकमात्र अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति थे, जो पद पर रहते हुए बैचलर थे। रोनाल्ड रीगन और डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प तलाकशुदा रह चुके थे।

7. आठ (8) राष्ट्रपति जिनकी कार्यकाल के दौरान मौत हुई
विलिमय हैनरी हैरिसन
जाचेरी टेलर
अब्राहम लिंकन
जेम्स गारफील्ड
विलियम मैक्कैनले
वॉरेन हार्डिंग
फ्रेंकलिन डी. रूजवेल्ट
जॉन एफ कैनेडी

8. पहली महिला जिसने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव लड़ा
1872 में विक्टोरिया वुडहिल ने। हिलेरी क्लिंटन दोनों मुख्य पार्टियों में से पहली महिला थीं, जिन्हें पार्टी ने 2016 में प्रेसिडेंशियल कैंडिडेट के तौर पर नॉमिनेट किया था।

9. बराक ओबामा
पहले अफ्रीकन-अमेरिकन प्रेसिडेंट थे। वे दो बार राष्ट्रपति रहे।

