अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव:फ्लोरिडा के एक ही क्षेत्र में ट्रम्प और बाइडेन की रैलियां, ट्रम्प बोले- ऐतिहासिक जीत मिलेगी

टाम्पा (फ्लोरिडा)19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव बिल्कुल करीब है। 3 नवंबर को इलेक्शन डे के पहले राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प और उन्हें चुनौती दे रहे डेमोक्रेट कैंडिडेट जो बाइडेन एक ही दिन फ्लोरिडा पहुंचे। दोनों पार्टियों के लिए यह अहम राज्य है। यहां के टाम्पा क्षेत्र में दोनों ने एक घंटे के अंतर से रैलियां कीं। ट्रम्प की रैली में भीड़ ज्यादा थी। यहां उन्होंने जीत का भरोसा जताया। वहीं, बाइडेन ने वायरस और इकोनॉमी पर ट्रम्प को घेरा।

ट्रम्प बोले- ऐतिहासिक लाल लहर
टाम्पा की इस रैली में ट्रम्प के साथ पत्नी मेलानिया भी पहुंचीं। समर्थकों की भीड़ देख उत्साहित ट्रम्प ने कहा- हम जीत का नया इतिहास रचने जा रहे हैं। आप चारों तरफ लाल लहर (रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के झंडे का रंग) देख रहे हैं। फर्स्ट लेडी मेलानिया ट्रम्प ने भी लोगों से ट्रम्प को वोट देने की अपील की। ट्रम्प ने यहां महामारी का जिक्र कम किया। लेकिन, फोकस इकोनॉमिक रिकवरी पर रखा। महामारी पर उन्होंने वैक्सीन का जिक्र किया। कहा- मेरी कोशिश और प्लान यह है कि मैं जल्द आप तक एक सेफ वैक्सीन पहुंचा सकूं। यह बहुत जल्द यानी कुछ हफ्तों में आप तक पहुंच जाएगा। बाइडेन सिर्फ लॉकडाउन की बात कर रहे हैं। मैं लोगों को तबाह होते नहीं देख सकता। अमेरिका को इन हालात से मजबूत वापसी की जरूरत है।

बाइडेन ने क्या कहा
बाइडेन जब टाम्पा में रैली करने पहुंचे तो उन्हें बारिश से निराशा हुई। यहां उन्होंने क्यूबा का जिक्र किया। कहा- वहां रूस का प्रभाव बढ़ रहा है और अमेरिका बैकफुट पर आ गया है। ट्रम्प के पास क्यूबा और वेनेजुएला को लेकर कोई रणनीति नहीं है। दिक्कत ये है कि वे लोकतांत्रिक सरकारों की बजाए तानाशाहों की तारीफ करते हैं और उन्हें मदद देता है। अगर फ्लोरिडा ब्लू (डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के झंडे का कलर) हो जाए तो बाइडेन की जीत को कोई नहीं रोक सकता। महामारी को ही देख लीजिए। अकेले फ्लोरिडा में 16 हजार लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। राष्ट्रपति आखिर क्या कर रहे हैं। वो खुद संक्रमण फैला रहे हैं। उन्होंने नस्लवाद और बंटवारे का जहर फैलाकर देश को बांटने की कोशिश की है। जॉर्ज फ्लॉयड, ब्रेयोना टेलर और जैकब ब्लैक जैसे बेकसूर अश्वेतों की मिसाल हमारे सामने है।

फ्लोरिडा के टाम्पा में जो बाइडेन के रैली के दौरान तेज बारिश हुई। उनके समर्थक कुछ इस तरह बचाव करते नजर आए।
फ्लोरिडा के टाम्पा में जो बाइडेन के रैली के दौरान तेज बारिश हुई। उनके समर्थक कुछ इस तरह बचाव करते नजर आए।

17 लोग बीमार
फ्लोरिडा में गुरुवार को मौसम ने रंग बदले। जब ट्रम्प रैली करने पहुंचे तो काफी गर्मी थी। हालात इस कदर खराब हुए कि 17 लोगों को रैली से सीधे हॉस्पिटल ले जाना पड़ा। बाद में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ने एक बयान में कहा- गर्मी की वजह से कुछ लोगों को सेहत संबंधी दिक्कत हुई। अब वे सभी ठीक हैं। इसके करीब एक घंटे बाद बाइडेन भी यहां रैली के लिए पहुंचे। इस दौरान बारिश शुरू हो चुकी थी। बाइडेन अपनी बात भी ठीक से नहीं कह पाए। ट्रम्प एक घंटे तो बाइडेन करीब 22 मिनट बोले।

