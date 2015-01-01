पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Donald Trump Joe Biden US Election Results Update; Democratic Party And President Supporters Bought Liquor

ये गलत है:अमेरिका में चुनाव के दिन बाइडेन समर्थकों ने 75% और ट्रम्प सपोर्टर्स ने 33% ज्यादा शराब खरीदी

वॉशिंगटन15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिका में तीन नवंबर को राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग हुई। नतीजों की घोषणा नहीं हुई है। हालांकि, डेमोक्रेट कैंडिडेट जो बाइडेन की जीत तय नजर आ रही है। रिपब्लिकन उम्मीदवार और राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पिछड़ते दिख रहे हैं। बहरहाल, वोटिंग के अंतिम दिन यानी तीन नवंबर को अमेरिका में शराब की बेतहाशा खपत हुई।

डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी की सरकार वाले राज्यों (ब्लू स्टेट) में शराब और दूसरे एल्कोहलिक ड्रिंक्स की बिक्री 75% बढ़ी। वहीं, रिपब्लिकन पार्टी की सरकार वाले राज्यों में यह आंकड़ा 33% रहा। खास बात यह कि स्विंग स्टेट्स में भी शराब की खपत में 55% इजाफा हुआ।

डेमोक्रेट्स को जीत का भरोसा था
एक अमेरिकी कंपनी ने इलेक्शन डे पर शराब की खपत पर आंकड़े जारी किए। इसके मुताबिक, डेमोक्रेट्स को जीत का भरोसा था। शायद इसीलिए ब्लू स्टेट में शराब की बिक्री में सबसे ज्यादा इजाफा हुआ। ब्लू स्टेट यानी वे राज्य जहां डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (जो बाइडेन) का दबदबा है। यहां तीन नवंबर को शराब की बिक्री 75% बढ़ी। अब जबकि नतीजे आ रहे हैं तब भी जो बाइडेन राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प से आगे नजर आ रहे हैं। हालांकि, परिणाम अभी आधिकारिक तौर पर जारी नहीं किए गए हैं।

प्रमुख ब्लू स्टेट
कैलिफोर्निया
कनेक्टिकट
ओरेगन
मैसाच्युसेट्स
न्यूयॉर्क
रोड्स आईलैंड
वॉशिंगटन
न्यूजर्सी
इलिनॉय

रिपब्लिकन पीछे रहे
जिन राज्यों में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी (डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प) की सरकार हैं, वहां इलेक्शन डे पर शराब या दूसरे मादक पदार्थों की बिक्री 33% ज्यादा हुई। नतीजों में ट्रम्प डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार बाइडेन से पीछे चल रहे हैं। हालांकि, इसी दौरान वे काउंटिंग में धांधली और जीत का दावा भी करते नजर आए।

रेड स्टेट्स
व्योमिंग
इदाहो
लुसियाना
टेनेसी
मिसौरी
ओक्लाहोमा

स्विंग स्टेट्स भी खुश
रोचक आंकड़ा स्विंग स्टेट्स का है। स्विंग स्टेट्स यानी वे राज्य जिन्हें किसी पार्टी का स्ट्रॉन्ग होल्ड नहीं कहा जा सकता। यहां के मतदाता अपनी पसंद बदलते रहते हैं। इस बार 9 राज्यों को स्विंग स्टेट्स माना गया था। यहां मादक पदार्थों की बिक्री में 55% बढ़त दर्ज की गई।

स्विंग स्टेट्स

कोलोराडो फ्लोरिडा मिनेसोटा नॉर्थ कैरोलिना ओहियो एरिजोना जॉर्जिया पेन्सिलवेनिया टेक्सास

कौन से मादक पदार्थ शामिल
शराब, बियर, वाइन, मैरियुआना को सर्वे कंपनी ने शामिल किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयाचिका पर लगातार तीसरे दिन होगी सुनवाई, विशेषाधिकार हनन मामले में गिरफ्तारी पर रोक - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें