ओपिनियन:ट्रम्प हर हाल में जीतना चाहते हैं, उनकी बातों से उनके इरादों की झलक साफ मिल जाती है

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: थॉमस बी. एडसल
अब चुनाव में काफी कम वक्त बचा है। आने वाले दिन और रातें उम्मीदों के साथ तनाव भरी भी होंगी। गुस्सा के साथ कई बार फ्रस्टेशन भी होगी। ओहियो के प्रोफेसर एडवर्ड फोले कहते हैं- जरा सोचिए। अगर ट्रम्प पॉपुलर वोट हासिल कर लें और शांतिपूर्ण सत्ता हस्तांतरण से इनकार कर दें तो क्या होगा? और ये कल्पना नहीं है। वे कई बार सार्वजनिक तौर पर इसकी धमकी भी दे चुके हैं। इस चुनाव में कुछ गंभीर विवादित चीजें हो रही हैं या होने की आशंका है। एक आशंका यह भी है कि चुनाव का फैसला कोर्ट में तय हो।

पेन्सिलवेनिया पर नजर
इस बार ज्यादातर नजरें पेन्सिलवेनिया पर हैं। कहा जा रहा है कि जो यहां जीत दर्ज करेगा वो इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज में भी बहुमत हासिल कर लेगा। इस राज्य में ट्रम्प 20 हजार वोट्स से आगे हैं। कुछ दिन पहले उन्होंने एक ट्वीट में कहा था- दौड़ खत्म हो चुकी है। चार साल और अमेरिका को महान बनाने के लिए। हालांकि, जो नए आंकड़े सामने आ रहे हैं, उनमें ये साफ हो जाता है कि ट्रम्प की बढ़त कम हो रही है। ट्रम्प ने कहा था- मैं फिर जीत रहा हूं। मैं मशीनी पॉलिटिशियन नहीं हूं।

हम फिर जीतेंगे
फोले आगे कहते हैं- ट्रम्प यह दावा करते रहे हैं कि वे फिर जीत हासिल करेंगे। अगर इसी हिसाब से घटनाएं होती रहीं। पेन्सिलवेनिया में स्टेट सीनेट और हाउस में रिपब्लिकन्स का बहुमत है, तो फिर वही हो सकता है जो फोले या दूसरे लीगल एक्सपर्ट्स सोच रहे हैं। द अटलांटिक में एक लंबा आर्टिकल लिखने वाले बार्टन गेलमैन ने कहा- मेल बैलट के बारे में ट्रम्प जो कह रहे हैं उससे उनके इरादों की झलक मिल जाती है। गेलमैन को पेन्सिलवेनिया रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के चेयरमैन लॉरेन्स टेब्स कहते हैं- इस बारे में विचार हुआ है कि सभी या कुछ मेल इन बैलट रद्द किए जाएं और राज्य के इलेक्टर्स से 20 इलेक्टोरल वोट डालने को कहा जाए।

हालात बहुत अच्छे नहीं
एक और इलेक्शन एक्सपर्ट लैरी डायमंड चुनावी गणित और ट्रम्प की तरफ से जीत के दावों को सही नहीं मानते। वे इसे खतरनाक चुनावी जोड़तोड़ के तौर पर देखते हैं। वे कहते हैं- ट्रम्प बढ़त ले सकते हैं अगर सीधे वोट गिने जाएं और आधी रात को अचानक काउंटिंग बंद कर दी जाए। वे जीत भी सकते हैं। हो सकता है ब्लू स्टेट यानी डेमोक्रेट प्रभाव वाले राज्यों से आने वाले मेल इन बैलट गिने ही न जाएं। ट्रम्प इस पर भी पेन्सिलवेनिया और फ्लोरिडा में इलेक्टोरल वोटर्स का सवाल खड़ा कर सकते हैं।

तकनीकि पेंच
20 जनवरी को वाइस प्रेसिडेंट सीनेट प्रेसिडेंट के तौर पर यह कह सकते हैं कि ट्रम्प फिर चुनाव जीत गए हैं। और नैंसी पेलोसी भी कह सकती हैं कि डेडलॉक की वजह से कोई प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट नहीं है। वे कार्यवाहक राष्ट्रपति की बात कर सकती हैं और वो ट्रम्प ही होंगे। कैलिफोर्निया यूनिवर्सिटी के रिचर्ड हैसन सबसे खराब आशंका पर कहते हैं- अगर मुकाबला बेहद कांटे यानी लगभग बराबरी का हुआ और पेन्सिलवेनिया पर अटका तो फिर अमेरिका का भगवान ही मालिक होगा। क्योंकि, वोट काउंट के मामले में पेन्सिलवेनिया आखिरी राज्य होगा और यहां 20 इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोट हैं। यह हार और जीत तय करेंगे। मैं इसी संभावना के आधार पर अनुमान लगा रहा हूं।

2016 का उदाहरण
ट्रम्प पिछला चुनाव जीते और राष्ट्रपति बने। इसके बावजूद वे हजारों बार यह कह चुके हैं कि पिछले चुनाव में धांधली हुई थी। उनके मुताबिक, लाखों गैर अमेरिकियों ने भी वोट दिए थे। इसकी वजह से उन्हें पॉपुलर वोट कम मिले थे। वो विदेशी सरकारों की तरफ भी उंगली उठाते हैं। वे ये बातें उस वक्त कर रहे हैं जबकि ये साफ नजर आ रहा है कि पॉपुलर वोट्स के मामले में बाइडेन की बढ़त है। पोस्टल बैलट को वे फालतू या भार वाले वोट बताते हैं।

