  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Donald Trump Joe Biden | US Election Results Latest News, Donald Trump Joe Biden Election Day 2020 Live

US इलेक्शन LIVE:दो राज्यों इंडियाना और न्यू हैम्पशायर में ट्रम्प को शुरुआती बढ़त, केंटुकी में बाइडेन आगे

वॉशिंगटन7 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए काउंटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। शुरुआती दौर में राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प दो राज्यों इंडियाना और न्यू हैम्पशायर में आगे चल रहे हैं। डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के उम्मीदवार जो बाइडेन केंटुकी में आगे बताए गए हैं। न्यूज एजेंसी ने फॉक्स न्यूज के हवाले से बताया है कि इंडियाना में अब तक ट्रम्प को 65.7% जबकि बाइडेन को 32.6% वोट मिले हैं। न्यू हैम्पशायर में ट्रम्प को 61.5% जबकि बाइडेन को 38.5% वोट मिल चुके हैं। ट्रम्प ने एक ट्वीट में कहा- देश में सब अच्छा दिखाई दे रहा है। शुक्रिया। बाइडेन केंटुकी में 52.3% वोट हासिल कर चुके हैं। यहां ट्रम्प को 45.3% मिल चुके हैं।

LIVE UPDATES : अपडेट्स

  • CNN के मुताबिक, इंडियाना में ट्रम्प जीत के बिल्कुल करीब हैं। यहां कुल 11 इलेक्टोरल वोट हैं। 2016 में भी यहां ट्रम्प ने ही जीत हासिल की थी।
  • ट्रम्प रिलेक्स दिखाई दे रहे हैं। वे इस समय परिवार के साथ व्हाइट हाउस में ही हैं। बाइडेन डेलावेयर में हैं और जल्द न्यूयॉर्क पहुंच सकते हैं।
  • हिंसा की आशंका अमेरिका की आंतरिक सुरक्षा संभालने वाले यूएस नेशनल गार्ड को अलर्ट मोड पर रहने को कहा गया है। 18 राज्यों में चुनावी हिंसा या झड़पों की आशंका जताई गई है। करीब 4700 गार्ड्स को तैनात किया जा सकता है। सायबर डिफेंस एजेंसी को भी मॉनिटरिंग करने को कहा गया है। मिलिट्री टाइम्स ने इस बारे में एक रिपोर्ट जारी की है।

मुख्य मुद्दे

कोरोनावायरस इकोनॉमी हेल्थ सेक्टर रिफॉर्म्स फॉरेन पॉलिसी नस्लवाद और पुलिस सुधार

डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प vs जो बाइडेन

टम्प 74 साल के हैं और बाइडेन उनसे 3 साल बड़े यानी 77 साल के हैं। ट्रम्प कारोबारी से नेता बने। बाइडेन 1973 में ही सीनेटर बन गए थे। ट्रम्प प्रोटेस्टेंट हैं। बाइडेन रोमन कैथोलिक। ट्रम्प ने 3 जबकि बाइडेन ने 2 शादियां कीं। बाइडेन की एक पत्नी का निधन हो चुका है। ट्रम्प के 5 और बाइडेन के 4 बच्चे हैं। एक बेटे की मौत हो चुकी है। ट्रम्प की वेबसाइट (www.donaldjtrump.com) और बाइडेन की (www.joebiden.com) है।

आगे क्या होगा?
आज सुबह (4 नवंबर सुबह 5 बजे करीब) काउंटिंग शुरू हुई। (दो राज्यों में 13 नवंबर तक पोस्टल बैलट मिलेंगे)।
लैंडस्लाइड मार्जिन रहा तो बुधवार को ही नतीजे साफ हो सकेंगे। मार्जिन कम रहा तो मामला टल जाएगा। 10 नवंबर से 8 दिसंबर तक सर्टिफिकेशन प्रॉसेस चलेगा। यानी इलेक्टर्स के नतीजों की औपचारिक घोषणा। 14 दिसंबर को इलेक्टर्स वोटिंग करेंगे। 6 जनवरी को इनकी गिनती होगी। 20 जनवरी को नया राष्ट्रपति शपथ लेगा।

