भारत विन-विन पोजिशन में:चुनाव में ट्रम्प जीतें या बाइडेन, चीन से मुकाबले के लिए दोनों को मोदी का साथ जरूरी

7 मिनट पहले
अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजों की तस्वीर आज साफ हो सकती है। ये तय हो सकता है कि डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को चार साल और मिलेंगे या जो बाइडेन व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचेंगे। भारत के लिए भी इस चुनाव के अहम मायने हैं। कोरोनावायरस, ट्रेड वॉर, सायबर सिक्योरिटी और साउथ चाइना सी। ये कुछ मामले ऐसे हैं, जिनको लेकर चीन और अमेरिका में तनाव है।

दूसरी तरफ, भारत और चीन के बीच भी सीमा विवाद जारी है। ‘यूएसए टुडे’ के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प और बाइडेन के कैम्पेन पर नजर डालें तो यह साफ हो जाता है कि दोनों में से कोई भी जीते, चीन के प्रति इनका रुख सख्त ही रहेगा। भले ही ट्रम्प ने वायु प्रदूषण के मसले पर भारत को गंदा बताया हो। यहां इस चुनाव और भारत पर इसके असर के बारे में समझते हैं।

कॉमन चैलेंज
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, भारत हो या अमेरिका। दोनों के लिए इस वक्त चीन ही सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है। अमेरिका के सुपरपावर के दर्जे को शी जिनपिंग चुनौती दे रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ, भारत की जमीन पर बीजिंग की लालच भरी नजरें टिकी हैं। दोनों चीन की चालों को नाकाम करने के लिए साथ आ रहे हैं। दोनों देशों के बीच कुछ दिन पहले मिसाइल डिफेंस और सर्विलांस पैक्ट हुआ। बाजार, आकार और भरोसे के लिहाज से एशिया में चीन को टक्कर देने की ताकत सिर्फ भारत में है। इसलिए, अमेरिका हर हाल में भारत का साथ चाहेगा।

एक मिसाल से समझिए
ऐसे वक्त जबकि अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव चल रहा था, ट्रम्प के नंबर 2 और नंबर 3 मंत्री भारत समेत एशियाई देशों के दौरे पर थे। विदेश मंत्री माइक पोम्पियो और रक्षा मंत्री मार्क एस्पर दो दिन भारत में रुके। फिर श्रीलंका और मालदीव भी गए। हर यात्रा में चीन की हिंद महासागर में बढ़ती दखलंदाजी और प्रभाव पर कुछ खुली और कुछ गुप्त बातचीत हुई। इससे झलक तो मिल ही जाती है कि ट्रम्प या बाइडेन चाहे जो जीते, डिफेंस और फॉरेन पॉलिसी ज्यादा नहीं बदलेंगी। अमेरिका में पहले भी यही ट्रेंड रहा है। हालांकि, प्रेसिडेंशियल डिबेट में सिर्फ दो बार भारत का नाम लिया गया था।

अभी नहीं तो कभी नहीं
यूएसए टुडे के मुताबिक- चीन अब अमेरिकी सुरक्षा, आर्थिक हितों और संस्कृति के लिए सबसे बड़ा खतरा और चुनौती बन चुका है। उस पर शिकंजा काफी पहले कसना चाहिए था, लेकिन अब भी देर नहीं हुई। अमेरिका को फिर अपने मित्र राष्ट्रों, नाटो और दूसरे गठबंधनों को साथ लाना होगा। अगर ऐसा हुआ तो मुकाबला मुश्किल नहीं होगा। अमेरिकी अफसर इस पर बहुत तेजी से काम कर रहे हैं। सियासत इस मामले में बाधा नहीं बनेगी।

ट्रम्प के चीन पर 5 बड़े आरोप

  • चीन कोरोनावायरस फैलाया। अमेरिका के पास इसके सबूत। बीजिंग को इसकी कीमत चुकानी होगी।
  • साउथ चाइना सी पर कब्जा करके चीन दुनिया के 30 फीसदी कारोबार पर कब्जा करना चाहता है।
  • भारत समेत पड़ोसी देशों की जमीन पर कब्जा करना चाहता है चीन। पड़ोसियों को धमका रहा बीजिंग।
  • चीन दुनिया के हर लोकतांत्रिक देश के लिए खतरा। उसके यहां मानवाधिकार जैसी कोई चीज नहीं।
  • सायबर सिक्योरिटी और ट्रेड के मामले में अमेरिका अब चीन को कोई राहत नहीं देगा।

बाइडेन का चीन पर रवैया अब तल्ख

  • चीन ने अमेरिकी चुनाव में दखल की साजिश रची। बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।
  • अमेरिकी कंपनियों को चीन में परेशान किया जा रहा है। जीते तो माकूल जवाब देंगे।
  • मानवाधिकारों के मसले पर चीन का रिकॉर्ड दुनिया में सबसे खराब। जवाबदेही तय करेंगे।
  • हॉन्गकॉन्ग, तिब्बत और वियतनाम में चीन की मनमानी नहीं चलेगी। साउथ चाइना सी में अमेरिकी बेड़ा स्थायी करेंगे।
