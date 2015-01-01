पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रम्प को दोहरा झटका:पेन्सिलवेनिया में मेल इन बैलट्स रद्द नहीं किए जाएंगे, जॉर्जिया में एक और रि-काउंट नहीं होगा

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को पेन्सिलवेनिया के ली काउंटी में बैलट्स की जांच करते अधिकारी। इस टीम की जांच रिपोर्ट कोर्ट को सौंपी गई। जांच रिपोर्ट पर गौर करने के बाद कोर्ट ने सभी मेल इन बैलट्स को वैध करार दिया।

डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की चुनावी हार पर अब अमेरिकी अदालतें भी मुहर लगाने लगी हैं। पेन्सिलवेनिया और जॉर्जिया की अदालतों के फैसलों ने साफ कर दिया है कि ट्रम्प खेमे की तरफ से लगाए जा रहे चुनावी धांधली के आरोपों में दम नहीं है। पेन्सिलवेनिया की एक अदालत ने साफ कर दिया कि मेल इन बैलट्स रद्द नहीं किए जाएंगे। जॉर्जिया में कोर्ट ने उस अपील को ठुकरा दिया जिसमें दूसरी बार रि-काउंट की अपील की गई थी।

पेन्सिलवेनिया की अदालत ने कहा- ट्रम्प कैम्पेन ने सिर्फ आरोप लगाए हैं। इनके समर्थन में कोई ठोस सबूत नहीं दिए। लिहाजा, उनकी अपील पर विचार करने का कोई आधार नहीं है। चुनाव प्रक्रिया सही है।

पहले फैसलों पर नजर
पेन्सिलवेनिया में मेल इन बैलट्स को रद्द करने की मांग पर फेडरल कोर्ट के जज मैथ्यू ब्रान ने कहा- यह अदालत संविधानिक नियमों को नहीं तोड़ सकती। हम हजारों बैलट्स को कैसे रद्द कर सकते हैं। डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के कैंडिडेट और प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन को इस राज्य में 81 हजार वोटों से जीत मिली है। ट्रम्प का खेमा आरोप लगा रहा है कि मेल इन बैलट्स में धांधली हुई है।

जॉर्जिया में एक बार रि-काउंट हो चुका है। इसके नतीजों से साफ हो गया कि इस राज्य में बाइडेन को ही जीत मिली और वोट काउंटिंग बिल्कुल सही तरीके से हुई थी। ट्रम्प कैम्पेन फिर रि-काउंट की मांग कर रहा है। कोर्ट और चुनाव आयोग इसे खारिज कर चुके हैं।

बहुत आगे निकल गए हैं बाइडेन
सीएनएन की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प और उनका खेमा कानूनी पैंतरों के जरिए अब सिर्फ खीज निकाल रहे हैं। क्योंकि, इसमें अब कोई शक नहीं रह गया है कि ट्रम्प चुनाव हार चुके हैं और बाइडेन 20 जनवरी को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेंगे। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, बाइडेन को ट्रम्प से 6 लाख पॉपुलर वोट्स ज्यादा मिले हैं।

ट्रम्प को दोस्त भी दुश्मन नजर आने लगे
ट्रम्प अब क्या चाहते हैं? शायद ये बात अब किसी को पता नहीं है। रविवार को पेन्सिलवेनिया से सीनेटर पैट टूमी ने कहा- राष्ट्रपति अपने सभी कानूनी अधिकारों का इस्तेमाल कर चुके हैं। अब बिल्कुल साफ हो चुका है कि वे चुनाव हार चुके हैं। 2020 का चुनाव जो बाइडेन के नाम है और मैं उन्हें दिल से जीत की बधाई देता हूं। ट्रम्प के लिए भी यही सही होगा कि वे मर्यादा का सम्मान करें। हार मानें क्योंकि यह जनता का फैसला है। देश हित में यह जरूरी है।

जवाब में ट्रम्प भड़के नजर आए। बजाए सलाह मानने के, वे टूमी पर ही नाराजगी जताने लगे। कहा- टूमी अब मेरे दोस्त नहीं रहे। उनकी भाषा बहुत कुछ साफ कर रही है। हम इस फैसले के खिलाफ अपील करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें