पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • International
  • Donald Trump OR Joe Biden Who Will Win US Presidential Election? Florida Is Like Rajasthan Or Uttar Pradesh

US इलेक्शन:फ्लोरिडा तय करता है व्हाइट हाउस; हमारे यूपी-राजस्थान जैसा, यहां ट्रम्प आगे; एरिजोना बंगाल जैसा, यहां बाइडन आगे

वॉशिंगटन8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फ्लोरिडा में बाइडेन (बाएं) और ट्रम्प दोनों ने पसीना बहाया। माना जाता है कि फ्लोरिडा में बड़ी जीत व्हाइट हाउस का रास्ता साफ कर देती है। (फाइल)
  • फ्लोरिडा स्विंग स्टेट कहलता है, यहां 29 इलेक्टर्स हैं

अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव कौन जीतेगा, अभी तस्वीर साफ नहीं है। हालांकि वहां कहा जाता है कि जो स्विंग स्टेट्स जीतेगा, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचेगा। आसान भाषा में समझें तो स्विंग स्टेट्स यानी वे राज्य जहां के वोटर्स दोनों पार्टियों यानी डेमोक्रेट और रिपब्लिकन में से किसी भी पार्टी को जिता सकते हैं। यानी ये राज्य किसी पार्टी के गढ़ नहीं होते, जैसा कि दूसरे राज्यों के साथ होता है। फ्लोरिडा ऐसा ही राज्य है। यानी स्विंग स्टेट।

फ्लोरिडा हमारे यूपी या राजस्थान जैसा क्यों?
इसे पहले हमारे देश की सियासी सोच के हिसाब से देखते हैं। दो राज्यों के उदाहरण सामने रखते हैं। उत्तर प्रदेश और राजस्थान। हम यही मानते और जानते आए हैं कि जिसने उत्तर प्रदेश (80 लोकसभा सीटें) जीत लिया, दिल्ली की गद्दी उसकी। दूसरी बात, राजस्थान की जहां का वोटर हर विधानसभा चुनाव में सरकार बदल देता है।

फ्लोरिडा में यूपी और राजस्थान जैसी दोनों ही बातें हैं। यानी यहां का वोटर हर बार सरकार बदलने के लिए भी जाना जाता है और यहां 29 इलेक्टर्स (जो इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज के जरिए राष्ट्रपति चुनते हैं) हैं। चूंकि, स्विंग वोटर्स का मामला है तो करीब एक सदी से माना जाता रहा है कि फ्लोरिडा जीता तो व्हाइट हाउस तय। लेकिन, इस बार यह मान्यता बदल सकती है। कुछ हद तक यही बात 20 इलेक्टर्स वाले पेन्सिलवेनिया के बारे में भी कही जाती है। लेकिन, इसे स्विंग स्टेट्स में नहीं गिना जाता।

अमेरिका में 50 राज्य हैं। ज्यादातर राज्य ब्ल्यू एंड रेड में बंटे हुए हैं। ब्ल्यू यानी डेमोक्रेट्स के गढ़ और रेड यानी रिपब्लिकन के गढ़। जो दोनों के गढ़ नहीं वे स्विंग स्टेट्स कहलाते हैं। इस बार ऐसे तीन राज्य हैं- फ्लोरिडा, इदाहो और आयोवा। फ्लोरिडा इनमें सबसे बड़ा है। इदाहो में 4 और आयोवा में 6 इलेक्टर्स हैं।

एरिजोना की सियासत कुछ हद तक पश्चिम बंगाल जैसा
पश्चिम बंगाल और कुछ नॉर्थ ईस्ट के राज्यों में बांग्लादेश और म्यांमार के घुसपैठियों का मुद्दा लगभग हर चुनाव में उठता है। घुसपैठ कहें या अवैध अप्रवासन। ट्रम्प ने इस पर बेहद सख्त रुख अपनाया। इस हद तक कि बाइडेन ने उन्हें इंसानियत में भरोसा न रखने वाला शख्स करार दिया।

ट्रम्प ने मैक्सिको के 545 बच्चों को चाइल्ड केयर होम में रखा। इनके मां-बाप या तो मैक्सिको में हैं, या अमेरिका के किसी जेल या शहर में। भारत में घुसपैठ को लेकर भाजपा जैसी सख्ती की मांग करती है, अमेरिका में रिपब्लिकन्स भी यही करते हैं।

78 साल में सिर्फ दूसरी बार एरिजोना में रिपब्लिकन्स पिछड़े या कहें हार गए हैं। यानी ट्रम्प हार गए हैं। सीएनएन के मुताबिक, इसकी एक ही वजह है लैटिन अमेरिकी वोटर। ये वो लोग हैं जो गरीब हैं और उन्होंने डेमोक्रेट्स को सीधे तौर पर फेवर किया। कुछ राज्यों की मुस्लिम आबादी भी ट्रम्प के साथ नहीं थी। इसकी वजह इजराइल और मिडल ईस्ट के देशों पर अमेरिकी दबाव है। अमेरिकी मुस्लिम मानते हैं कि इजराइल के दखल से मुस्लिमों को डराया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडेमोक्रेट्स को 223 और रिपब्लिकंस को 212 इलेक्टोरल वोट्स, ट्रम्प का बाइडेन पर आरोप- जनमत पर डाका डालने की कोशिश - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें