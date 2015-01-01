पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Donald Trump Son Eric Trump Deleted His Tweet; Here's US Presidential Election 2020 Latest News

ट्रम्प के बेटे की ट्रोलिंग:चुनाव के एक हफ्ते बाद एरिक ट्रम्प ने ट्वीट किया- बाहर निकलें और वोट करें; लोगों ने उड़ाया मजाक

वॉशिंगटन31 मिनट पहले
एरिक ट्रम्प के हैंडल से किए ट्वीट को कुछ देर में डिलीट कर दिया गया, लेकिन तब तक इसका स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल हो चुका था। - फाइल फोटो

डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के बेटे एरिक ट्रम्प के एक ट्वीट की वजह से उनका मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है। दरअसल, एरिक ने अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव खत्म होने के एक हफ्ते बाद ट्वीट कर लोगों से वोट डालने की अपील कर डाली।

मंगलवार को एरिक के ट्विटर हैंडल से किए ट्वीट में मिनेसोटा राज्य के लोगों से बाहर निकलने और वोट देने की गुजारिश की गई। इस पोस्ट को कुछ मिनट बाद ही हटा दिया गया, लेकिन इतने वक्त में सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। कुछ ही देर में ट्विटर पर एरिक के ट्वीट का स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल हो गया।

चुनाव के दिन भी एरिक ट्रम्प ने कई ट्वीट कर लोगों से वोट देने की अपील की थी। इससे कयास लगाए गए कि मिनेसोटा वाला ट्वीट शायद शेड्यूलिंग एरर था। फिर भी ट्विटर पर एरिक ट्रम्प तुरंत ट्रोलर्स का शिकार बन गए। बॉलीवुड मूवी बूम में काम कर चुकी सुपरमॉडल पद्मा लक्ष्मी ने भी उनके ट्वीट का मजाक उड़ाया।

ट्रम्प के छोटे बेटे ने ट्वीट किया था कश्मीर का विवादित नक्शा

डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के एक और बेटे डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प जूनियर ने चुनाव के दौरान कश्मीर का विवादित नक्शा ट्वीट किया था। उन्होंने दुनिया के नक्शे में ट्रम्प का समर्थन करने वाले देशों को लाल और बाइडेन समर्थक देशों को नीले रंग से दिखाया गया था। इस फोटो में भारत के नक्शे में कश्मीर को पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा दिखाया गया था। साथ ही भारत को बाइडेन समर्थक और पाकिस्तान, रूस, ईरान को ट्रम्प का समर्थक बताया गया था।

