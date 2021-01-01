पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई मुश्किल में ट्रम्प:फ्लोरिडा के अपने आलीशान रिजॉर्ट में रह रहे पूर्व राष्ट्रपति को लीगल नोटिस, एग्रीमेंट तोड़ने का आरोप

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो अप्रैल 2017 की है। तब चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग अमेरिकी यात्रा पर गए थे। इस दौरान वे ट्रम्प के साथ मार-ए-लेगो रिजॉर्ट में टहलते नजर आए थे। - Dainik Bhaskar
यह फोटो अप्रैल 2017 की है। तब चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग अमेरिकी यात्रा पर गए थे। इस दौरान वे ट्रम्प के साथ मार-ए-लेगो रिजॉर्ट में टहलते नजर आए थे।

व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने के बाद फ्लोरिडा के अपने आलीशान रिजॉर्ट में रहने के लिए पहुंचे पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के सामने एक और मुश्किल खड़ी हो गई है। यहां उनके पड़ोसियों ने लोकल काउंसिल के जरिए ट्रम्प को लीगल नोटिस भेजा है। इसमें ट्रम्प पर 1993 का एग्रीमेंट तोड़ने का आरोप लगाया गया है। इस समझौते के मुताबिक, मार-ए-लेगो एक क्लब है और परमानेंट रेसीडेंस के तौर पर इसका इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकता।

हालांकि, ट्रम्प के लिए यह मुश्किल बहुत बड़ी नहीं होनी चाहिए। अगर काउंसिल का फैसला उनके खिलाफ भी आता है तो उन्हें दिक्कत नहीं होगी क्योंकि इसी मार-ए-लेगो से कुछ किलोमीटर दूर उनकी दो आलीशान मकान हैं।

फरवरी में फैसला मुमकिन
CNN के मुताबिक, मार-ए-लेगो पॉम बीच टाउन काउंसिल में आता है। यहां के टाउन मैनेजर को कुछ लोगों ने लिखित में शिकायत भेजकर आरोप लगाया है कि ट्रम्प 1993 के एग्रीमेंट का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं। फरवरी के दूसरे हफ्ते में काउंसिल की मीटिंग होगी। इसमें ट्रम्प को भी अपनी बात रखने का मौका मिलेगा।

दिक्कत कहां है
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, एग्रीमेंट में साफ तौर पर यह लिखा गया है कि मार-ए-लेगो एक क्लब है और इसका इस्तेमाल स्थायी रिहाइश के तौर पर नहीं किया जा सकता। ट्रम्प ने 1985 में यह क्लब मेजोरी मेरीवेदर से खरीदा था। अपनी बाकी प्रॉपर्टीज की तरह ट्रम्प इस जगह से भी मुनाफा कमाना चाहते थे।

व्हाइट हाउस छोड़ने के बाद वे पत्नी मेलानिया और परिवार के साथ यहां रहने आए हैं। यह उनके पड़ोसियों को पसंद नहीं आ रहा। एग्रीमेंट में कहा गया है कि इस रिजॉर्ट में ट्रम्प लगातार सात दिन या साल में तीन हफ्ते से ज्यादा नहीं रह सकते क्योंकि यह कमर्शियल लैंड यूज के तौर पर रजिस्टर्ड है। अब ट्रम्प काउंसिल से अपील कर रहे हैं कि पुराने एग्रीमेंट में सुधार किया जाए। फरवरी में होने वाली मीटिंग में उनके वकील दलील पेश करेंगे।

काउंसिल कर रही है विचार
पॉम बीच के मैनेजर किर्क बोइन ने कहा- हमने सभी पक्षों को नोटिस भेजकर उनका पक्ष पेश करने को कहा है। टाउन अटॉर्नी जॉन रेंडोल्फ इस बारे में सभी बातों पर विचार कर रहे हैं। इसमें कोड ऑफ ऑर्डिनेंस भी शामिल है। इसके जरिए ही यह तय किया जाएगा कि ट्रम्प यहां स्थायी तौर पर रह सकते हैं या नहीं।

ट्रम्प ऑर्गनाइजेशन ने दिसंबर में जारी बयान में किसी एग्रीमेंट से इनकार कर दिया था। एक बयान में ऑर्गनाइजेशन ने कहा था- ऐसा कोई एग्रीमेंट नहीं है जिसके आधार पर ये कहा जा सके कि मार-ए-लेगो का इस्तेमाल परमानेंट रेसीडेंस के तौर पर नहीं किया जा सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमौके से इजराइली राजदूत के नाम से भेजी चिट्ठी मिली, लिखा था- यह तो ट्रेलर है; CCTV फुटेज में 2 संदिग्ध दिखे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser