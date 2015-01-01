पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

4 साल बाद फिर ट्रम्प?:रिपब्लिकन पार्टी 2024 में ट्रम्प को ही राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार बनाएगी, उसके पास विकल्प भी नहीं

वॉशिंगटन13 मिनट पहले
डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प 2024 में फिर राष्ट्रपति चुनाव लड़ सकते हैं। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी इस बारे में विचार कर सकती हैं। (फाइल)

अमेरिका में 2020 का राष्ट्रपति चुनाव हो चुका है। डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के जो बाइडेन जीत चुके हैं। हालांकि, राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प अब भी हार मानने को तैयार नहीं हैं। बहरहाल, अब खबरें ये आ रही हैं कि रिपब्लिकन पार्टी 2024 के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में ट्रम्प को ही फिर उम्मीदवार बना सकती है। इसकी वजह भी साफ है। पार्टी के पास ट्रम्प से ज्यादा ताकतवर और लोकप्रिय नेता नहीं है। हालांकि, तब तक ट्रम्प की उम्र 78 साल हो चुकी होगी।

ट्रम्प खुद इशारा कर चुके हैं
Axios और वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट ने हाल ही में दो रिपोर्ट्स पब्लिश कीं। इनमें कहा गया- ट्रम्प ने अपने करीबियों को बता दिया है कि 2024 में वे फिर राष्ट्रपति चुनाव लड़ेंगे। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी को GOP यानी ग्रैंड ओल्ड पार्टी भी कहा जाता है। सीएनएन की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ट्रम्प पार्टी पर पकड़ मजबूत कर रहे हैं। पिछले दिनों उन्होंने नेशनल कमेटी में अपनी कट्टर समर्थक रोना मैक्डेनियल को अपॉइंट किया। यही कमेटी सबसे आखिर में पार्टी की तरफ से राष्ट्रपति पद के उम्मीदवार के नाम पर मुहर लगाती है।

क्या पार्टी मजबूर है
सीएनएन के मुताबिक, रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के पास अगले चुनाव के लिए ज्यादा विकल्प नहीं हैं। अगर हैं भी तो ट्रम्प के मुकाबले उनका कद काफी छोटा है। वे पार्टी के सबसे लोकप्रिय नेता हैं। 2020 के चुनाव में यह साफ हो गया कि उन्होंने बाइडेन को कितनी कड़ी टक्कर दी। वो भी तब जबकि ज्यादा प्री और पोस्ट पोल्स में उन्हें खारिज किया जा रहा था। ऐसा नहीं है कि ट्रम्प का पार्टी में विरोध नहीं है। कुछ विरोधी भी हैं, लेकिन वे भी जानते हैं कि ट्रम्प की लोकप्रियता को नकारना सत्ता में वापसी की राह बेहद मुश्किल कर देगा।

और कौन से नाम रेस में होंगे
वाइस प्रेसिडेंट माइक पेन्स, अरकंसास के सीनेटर टॉम कॉटन, मिसौरी सीनेटर जोश हॉवले, यूएन में एम्बेसेडर रहीं भारतीय मूल की निक्की हैली। ये वो नाम हैं जो अगर ट्रम्प नहीं लड़े तो दौड़ में शामिल हो सकते हैं। लेकिन, ट्रम्प 2024 के लिए मन बना लेंगे तो ये सभी पीछे हट जाएंगे। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के सूत्रों ने भी इसकी पुष्टि की है। पार्टी में ट्रम्प के विचारों को स्वीकार भी किया जाता है। 94% रिपब्लिकन्स मानते हैं कि ट्रम्प ने पार्टी एजेंडे को बखूबी लागू किया। कट्टरपंथी धड़े में 97% लोग उनके पक्ष में हैं। जाहिर सी बात है अगर ट्रम्प 2024 के लिए हामी भरेंगे तो फिर कोई और नेता सामने नहीं आएगा।

लेकिन, कुछ सवाल भी
अब सवाल ये है कि क्या ट्रम्प का रास्ता इतना ही आसान है, जितना माना जा रहा है। इसका जवाब है- नहीं। ट्रम्प 2024 में 78 साल के होंगे। राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिहाज से ये ज्यादा उम्र है। दूसरी बात। उनके खिलाफ कई आरोप हैं और राष्ट्रपति पद से हटते ही उन्हें कई केसों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। अगर कानूनी पेचीदगियां नहीं हुईं तो ट्रम्प अगले चुनाव में फिर नजर आ सकते हैं।

