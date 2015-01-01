पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रम्प के कानूनी पैंतरे:चुनावी धांधली से जुड़े 10 केस दायर कर सकते हैं ट्रम्प, जानिए इनके सहारे वे कब तक कुर्सी बचा पाएंगे

वॉशिंगटन8 मिनट पहले
डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने नतीजे आने के बाद अब तक हार स्वीकार नहीं की है। उन्होंने प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट जो बाइडेन को बधाई भी दी है।

जो बाइडेन अब प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट हैं। 20 जनवरी को इनॉगरेशन डे यानी शपथ का दिन है। लेकिन, इसका दूसरा पक्ष भी है। और वह ये कि डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प हार कबूलने तैयार नहीं हैं। कभी वोटिंग तो कभी काउंटिंग को धांधली बताकर केस दायर कर रहे हैं। सोमवार को पेन्सिलवेनिया में और बुधवार को मिशिगन में इसी तरह के मुकदमे दर्ज कराए। सवाल यह है कि आखिर कानूनी पैंतरों को ट्रम्प कब तक ढाल बनाएंगे और कब तक व्हाइट हाउस में डटे रहेंगे। आइए, इस बारे में कुछ अहम बातें जानते हैं।

10 केस दायर करेंगे?
ट्रम्प कैम्प द्वारा दायर किए जा रहे मुकदमों पर ‘न्यूयॉर्क पोस्ट’ ने रिपोर्ट पब्लिश की है। अखबार से बातचीत में ट्रम्प के पर्सनल लॉयर और न्यूयॉर्क के पूर्व मेयर रुडी गुलियानी ने कहा- हम 10 केस दायर कर सकते हैं। ट्रम्प ने अब तक हार स्वीकार नहीं की है। बजाए इसके उन्होंने कई केस दायर कर दिए हैं और करते जा रहे हैं।

क्या है कानूनी रास्ता
1876 में राष्ट्रपति रदरफोर्ड और हायेस के बीच विवाद हुआ था। इसके बाद 1876 में सेफ हार्बर कानून बना। इसके बाद इसमें संशोधन हुआ। 1887 में इलेक्टोरल काउंट एक्ट 1887 सामने आया। इस कानून के मुताबिक, राज्यों को यह तय करना होगा कि चुनावी मुकदमों को इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज मीटिंग के 6 दिन पहले तक खत्म कर लिया जाए। इस बार यह मीटिंग 8 दिसंबर को होनी है। यानी 2 दिसंबर के पहले तमाम केसों पर फैसला आा जाना चाहिए। ज्यादातर राज्यों में इलेक्शन डे के बाद एक महीने तक ही आपत्ति या केस दर्ज कराए जा सकते हैं। लेकन, निपटारा 6 दिन में ही होना चाहिए।

इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज मीटिंग
अमेरिका में 538 इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोट हैं। नए राष्ट्रपति का नाम औपचारिक रूप से तय करने के लिए 14 दिसंबर डेडलाइन है। यानी इस दिन इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज की वोटिंग होगी। जीत के लिए 270 सदस्यों का समर्थन जरूरी है। बाइडेन ये पहले ही हासिल कर चुके हैं। 1948 में इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज वोटिंग के लिए नियम बनाया गया था। हालांकि, लॉ प्रोफेसर रेबेका ग्रीन इसे बहुत जटिल मानती हैं। ओहियो स्टेट लॉ कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर एडवर्ड फोले कहते हैं- 8 दिसंबर ऑप्शनल डेट हो सकती है, लेकिन 14 दिसंबर तक तो तस्वीर साफ होनी ही चाहिए।

कोर्ट जल्द निपटाएंगे मामले
पूर्व इलेक्शन कमिश्नर एडवे नोटि कहते हैं- मुझे नहीं लगता कि 8 दिसंबर तक मामले खत्म होने में कोई दिक्कत होगी। भले ही कुछ राज्यों में रीकाउंट क्यों न चल रहा हो। कोर्ट भी इस तरह के मामलों की तेजी से सुनवाई करते हैं।

