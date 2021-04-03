पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रम्प की बेटी-दामाद की कमाई घटी:इवांका-कुशनर की कमाई एक साल में 20% कम हुई, घटी हुई संपत्ति के साथ छोड़ा व्हाइट हाउस

वॉशिंगटनएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: सोफी एलेक्जेंडर/बिल एलिसन
  • कॉपी लिंक
इवांका, ट्रम्प की पहली पत्नी इवाना की संतान हैं। इवांका के पति 40 वर्षीय जैरेड कुशनर यहूदी हैं। वे इन्वेस्टमेंट, रियल एस्टेट, और अखबार का अपना पारिवारिक बिजनेस संभालते हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
इवांका, ट्रम्प की पहली पत्नी इवाना की संतान हैं। इवांका के पति 40 वर्षीय जैरेड कुशनर यहूदी हैं। वे इन्वेस्टमेंट, रियल एस्टेट, और अखबार का अपना पारिवारिक बिजनेस संभालते हैं। (फाइल फोटो)

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की बेटी इवांका और दामाद जैरेड कुशनर की संपत्ति बीते साल में करीब 20 फीसदी घटी है। इवांका-जैरेड ने 2020 और 2021 के पहले 20 दिन के लिए अपनी आमदनी 874 करोड़ रुपए के बीच बताई है। यह एक साल पहले करीब 1,100 करोड़ रुपए थी। व्हाइट हाउस के सूत्रों के मुताबिक, कुशनर दंपती ने राष्ट्रपति भवन छोड़ने के महीने भर के भीतर ही अपनी संपत्ति और आमदनी का आधिकारिक खुलासा किया है।

कोरोना महामारी हो सकती है वजह
अमेरिका में अधिकारियों को अपनी संपत्ति और गैर-सरकारी आय का ब्योरा विस्तृत नहीं, बल्कि मोटे तौर पर एक रेंज में बताना होता है। इवांका और कुशनर व्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के राष्ट्रपति काल में उनके सलाहकार के तौर पर काम कर रहे थे। लेकिन उन्होंने सरकारी सैलरी लेने से इनकार कर दिया था।

जानकारों का कहना है कि ट्रम्प प्रशासन के अंतिम दिनों में कुशनर दंपती और ट्रम्प की संपत्ति में आई गिरावट की वजह राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर ट्रम्प द्वारा लिए गए विवादास्पद फैसले और ट्रम्प की सत्ता जाने की संभावना के अलावा कोरोना महामारी हो सकती है।

अपने हालिया खुलासे में कुशनर दंपती ने अपनी संपत्ति 15-58 हजार करोड़ रुपए की रेंज में घोषित की है। जबकि 2017 में उन्होंने अपनी संपत्ति 14-57 हजार करोड़ रुपए की रेंज में घोषित की थी।

धर्म परिवर्तन कर जैरेड से शादी की थी इवांका ने
इवांका, ट्रम्प की पहली पत्नी इवाना की संतान हैं। इवांका के पति 40 वर्षीय जैरेड कुशनर यहूदी हैं। वे इन्वेस्टमेंट, रियल एस्टेट, और अखबार का अपना पारिवारिक बिजनेस संभालते हैं। इवांका ने 25 अक्टूबर 2009 को जैरेड कुशनर से शादी की थी। शादी के लिए इवांका ने यहूदी धर्म अपना लिया था।

